Crash Master EA

Introducing Crash Master EA, the revolutionary MQL5 expert advisor that transforms the way you trade the prestigious Crash 1000 pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience.


Crash Master EA stands out from other expert advisors because of its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that rely solely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Crash Master uses a sophisticated technique to effectively manage losing positions. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close losing positions, one by one, until they are all successfully eliminated.


This unique strategy allows Crash Master EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses and potentially turn losing trades into profitable trades. By harnessing the power of multiple small positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.


Recommendations:

 Currency pair: Crash 1000
 Period: M1
 Minimum deposit: $300
 Account type: Standard.
 Brokers: Deriv

 Account type: Coverage


Features:

- Trade Crash 1000

- Here is the configuration file in the comment part

- Each transaction is protected buy and sell stop

- Autolot function incorporated

- Very easy to install, requires no settings changes, default settings are perfect for most.

- VPS not essential but recommended



