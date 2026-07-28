QiwiX EA is an algorithmic trading Advisor using a modified grid strategy with elements of hedging and averaging, trading on three flat pairs (NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD).





The strategy is based on counter-trend trading using the Bollinger Bands indicator.





Partial profit taking helps to exit positions at the slightest pullbacks, preserving the accumulated result, and the built-in S&P 500 filter suspends trading for 48 hours, protecting against market shocks.









Key Features QiwiX EA:

Simultaneous trading on 3 flat pairs

Controlled lot increase for safe averaging

Partial profit taking

S&P 500 Volatility Filter (48 hours pause)

Configurable Stop Loss level





Recommended parameters:

Deposit: from 1000 USD

Leverage: 1:500

Stop loss: 40%

Account Type: Hedging

Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD

VPS usage is mandatory





Installation Instructions:





The EA has simple and intuitive settings (see screenshot)

Add an Expert Advisor to the chart of one of the three pairs (either NZDCAD, AUDCAD, or AUDNZD), any timeframe, you do not need to add an adviser to all charts! Multicurrency Advisor





Basic settings of the QiwiX EA:

• Baselot - the base lot for trading, if the "Use balance multiplier" parameter is set to FALSE, then trading proceeds based on this lot value, if "Use balance multiplier" is TRUE, then based on the account balance

• NZDCAD symbol (empty - not use) - the ticker of the NZDCAD symbol at your broker (there may be NZDCADs, NZDCAD+, etc.), if left empty, trading on the symbol does not occur

• AUDCAD symbol (empty - not use) - the ticker of the AUDCAD symbol at your broker, if left empty, trading on the symbol does not occur

• AUDNZD symbol (empty - not use) - the ticker of the AUDNZD symbol at your broker, if left empty, trading on the symbol does not occur

• Use balance multiplier - if FALSE, the base lot is used in trading (the Baselot parameter), if TRUE, then depending on the "Balance for multiplier" parameter

• Balance for multiplier (if "Use balance multiplier" is TRUE), the number is indicated by which the trading lot increases (for example, with a balance of 10000 usd and the parameter value 2000 - the base lot will be multiplied by 5) <1000 - high risk

1000-2000 - medium risk



>2000 - low risk



• CLOSEONLY mode - when activated with the value TRUE, the EA switches to the closing mode only (since the grid algorithm is used, the current grids will be completed, new ones will not start)

• Stop loss % of balance (0 - not use) - the stop loss level in % of the account balance, if 0 is specified - the stop loss is not taken into account

• Stop loss in USD (0 - not use) - the stop loss level in USD will work if the difference between the balance and funds reaches this value, if 0 is specified - the stop loss is not taken into account

• Use S&P500 filter? - if it is set to TRUE, the trading filter will be enabled, and when activated, trading will stop for 48 hours.

• S&P500 symbol (SPX, $SPX, SP500) - specify the ticker of the SP500 symbol at your broker Before starting trading on a live account, be sure to test the QiwiX EA and determine an acceptable level of risk for yourself (the stop loss level and the increasing coefficient of the trading lot)!