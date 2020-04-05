Sierra Capital EMA Pullback Forex Edition

Sierra Capital EMA Pullback is a trend-continuation expert advisor for forex markets. It enters during pullbacks within established trends, using a momentum filter to block trades when market conditions are unfavourable. No martingale, no grid, no averaging, no counter-trend entries.

Independently optimised and walk-forward validated on three currency pairs. In-sample optimisation covered January 2021 to June 2024. Out-of-sample verification ran July 2024 to June 2026 — a window never touched during optimisation.


RESULTS (2021.01.01 – 2026.06.30, 0.10% risk per trade, 10,000 USD starting balance)

EURUSD H1: +51.0R | Sharpe 2.73 | Max DD 1.11% | Win Rate 66.2%

EURJPY H1: +46.1R | Sharpe 2.71 | Max DD 0.81% | Win Rate 53.2%

CADJPY H2: +44.0R | Sharpe 3.82 | Max DD 0.50% | Win Rate 66.2%

At 1% risk per trade, multiply R figures by 10. All figures include spread, commission, and swap.


NOTE - The optimisation was focused on Recovery Rate - not Profit Rate or Balance Max!


HOW IT WORKS

The EA trades within a configured session window for each pair, targeting the hours where each instrument historically shows the strongest directional momentum. Outside those windows no entries are placed. A day-of-week filter removes the weakest trading days per pair. A momentum gate blocks entries when trend strength is insufficient. Stops are ATR-based and adapt to current volatility. A partial take-profit locks in gains, then the remaining position moves to breakeven. A hard exit rule closes trades quickly if the market turns against the trend.


PROP FIRM COMPATIBLE

Real-time daily and lifetime drawdown monitoring with automatic shutdown if limits are breached. Minimum trade duration guard. Friday close option. Configurable risk modes. Works within standard challenge parameters.

Recommended: 0.25-0.5% risk per trade with Prop Firm Mode enabled.


INCLUDED

SierraCapital_EMA_Pullback_v6.0.mq5 with three optimised .set files for EURUSD H1, EURJPY H1, and CADJPY H2. Load the correct .set file for the pair you are trading.

The SP500 configuration is a separate listing.


RISK WARNING

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Test on demo before going live. Sierra Capital develops trading software and does not provide financial advice.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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