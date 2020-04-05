Sierra Capital EMA Pullback Forex Edition
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 6.0
- Активации: 5
Sierra Capital EMA Pullback is a trend-continuation expert advisor for forex markets. It enters during pullbacks within established trends, using a momentum filter to block trades when market conditions are unfavourable. No martingale, no grid, no averaging, no counter-trend entries.
Independently optimised and walk-forward validated on three currency pairs. In-sample optimisation covered January 2021 to June 2024. Out-of-sample verification ran July 2024 to June 2026 — a window never touched during optimisation.
RESULTS (2021.01.01 – 2026.06.30, 0.10% risk per trade, 10,000 USD starting balance)
EURUSD H1: +51.0R | Sharpe 2.73 | Max DD 1.11% | Win Rate 66.2%
EURJPY H1: +46.1R | Sharpe 2.71 | Max DD 0.81% | Win Rate 53.2%
CADJPY H2: +44.0R | Sharpe 3.82 | Max DD 0.50% | Win Rate 66.2%
At 1% risk per trade, multiply R figures by 10. All figures include spread, commission, and swap.
NOTE - The optimisation was focused on Recovery Rate - not Profit Rate or Balance Max!
HOW IT WORKS
The EA trades within a configured session window for each pair, targeting the hours where each instrument historically shows the strongest directional momentum. Outside those windows no entries are placed. A day-of-week filter removes the weakest trading days per pair. A momentum gate blocks entries when trend strength is insufficient. Stops are ATR-based and adapt to current volatility. A partial take-profit locks in gains, then the remaining position moves to breakeven. A hard exit rule closes trades quickly if the market turns against the trend.
PROP FIRM COMPATIBLE
Real-time daily and lifetime drawdown monitoring with automatic shutdown if limits are breached. Minimum trade duration guard. Friday close option. Configurable risk modes. Works within standard challenge parameters.
Recommended: 0.25-0.5% risk per trade with Prop Firm Mode enabled.
INCLUDED
SierraCapital_EMA_Pullback_v6.0.mq5 with three optimised .set files for EURUSD H1, EURJPY H1, and CADJPY H2. Load the correct .set file for the pair you are trading.
The SP500 configuration is a separate listing.
RISK WARNING
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Test on demo before going live. Sierra Capital develops trading software and does not provide financial advice.