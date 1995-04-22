Sierra Capital EMA Pullback Forex Edition

Sierra Capital EMA Pullback is a trend-continuation expert advisor for forex markets. It enters during pullbacks within established trends, using a momentum filter to block trades when market conditions are unfavourable. No martingale, no grid, no averaging, no counter-trend entries.

Independently optimised and walk-forward validated on three currency pairs. In-sample optimisation covered January 2021 to June 2024. Out-of-sample verification ran July 2024 to June 2026 — a window never touched during optimisation.





RESULTS (2021.01.01 – 2026.06.30, 0.10% risk per trade, 10,000 USD starting balance)

EURUSD H1: +51.0R | Sharpe 2.73 | Max DD 1.11% | Win Rate 66.2%

EURJPY H1: +46.1R | Sharpe 2.71 | Max DD 0.81% | Win Rate 53.2%