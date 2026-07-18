Trade Notify Master Telegram Discord

Mt5 to Telegram and Discord:

Trade Notify Master sends Telegram and Discord alerts for trade open/close with Clean Chart Screenshot, Trade modify alert, high impact USD news, session opens alert with Price level, and daily/weekly XAUUSD summaries.

Transform your Telegram and Discord communities into professional hubs with a single tool that acts as your community assistant.

Important Note: only 300 Copies are available in this price. After that Price will be increased

Overview Mt5 to Telegram Discord 

Notify Master is a professional notification utility for MetaTrader 5. It does not open, modify, or manage trades. It only monitors your account and the market, then sends structured notifications to Telegram and Discord, so it can run safely alongside any other Expert Advisor or manual trading you already use.

Trade Notifications

The utility detects every trade opened and closed on your account, including partial closes, Trade modification and sends a formatted message with the symbol, direction, volume, entry price, stop loss, take profit, and closing price. You can choose to track all trades on the account or filter by a specific magic number.

High Impact News Alerts

The utility monitors six major USD economic events using the built in MetaTrader Economic Calendar: Non-Farm Employment Change,

Consumer Price Index,

Federal Funds Rate Decision,

Gross Domestic Product,

Core Retail Sales, and Unemployment Claims. A pre-alert is sent 30 minutes before each event, and a second alert is sent once the actual figure is released, comparing it to the forecast and previous value, along with a simple bias indicator for XAUUSD.

Session Open Alerts

A notification is sent whenever the Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York trading session opens, along with the current price at that moment. Broker GMT offset is detected automatically, with a manual override available if needed.

Daily and Weekly Summary

Each day, the utility reports the XAUUSD opening price, closing price, and total price movement in USD, measured from one Sydney session open to the next. At the end of each trading week, it reports the weekly high, low, and range.

Customization

Every notification type can be turned on or off independently for Telegram and Discord. Most message fields, including labels for trade opened, trade closed, stop loss, take profit, and more, can be replaced with your own custom text. An optional link field is available for both trade and news messages, useful for directing your audience to a channel or broker link.

Multi-Language Support

Default message labels are available in ten languages: English, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, Hindi, Turkish, Portuguese, Indonesian, French, and German. The entire utility switches language from a single setting.

Setup

After installing, add your Telegram Bot Token and Chat ID, or your Discord Webhook URL, in the utility settings. The Telegram and Discord API addresses must be added to the allowed URL list in the terminal options before use mt5 to Telegram Discord.

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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