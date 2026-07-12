Trade Notify Master Telegram Discord

Mt5 to Telegram and Discord:

Trade Notify Master sends Telegram and Discord alerts for trade open/close with Clean Chart Screenshot, Trade modify alert, high impact USD news, session opens alert with Price level, and daily/weekly XAUUSD summaries.

Transform your Telegram and Discord communities into professional hubs with a single tool that acts as your community assistant.

Important Note: only 300 Copies are available in this price. After that Price will be increased .

Overview Mt5 to Telegram Discord

Notify Master is a professional notification utility for MetaTrader 5. It does not open, modify, or manage trades. It only monitors your account and the market, then sends structured notifications to Telegram and Discord, so it can run safely alongside any other Expert Advisor or manual trading you already use.

Trade Notifications

The utility detects every trade opened and closed on your account, including partial closes, Trade modification and sends a formatted message with the symbol, direction, volume, entry price, stop loss, take profit, and closing price. You can choose to track all trades on the account or filter by a specific magic number.

High Impact News Alerts

The utility monitors six major USD economic events using the built in MetaTrader Economic Calendar: Non-Farm Employment Change,

Consumer Price Index,

Federal Funds Rate Decision,

Gross Domestic Product,

Core Retail Sales, and Unemployment Claims. A pre-alert is sent 30 minutes before each event, and a second alert is sent once the actual figure is released, comparing it to the forecast and previous value, along with a simple bias indicator for XAUUSD.

Session Open Alerts

A notification is sent whenever the Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York trading session opens, along with the current price at that moment. Broker GMT offset is detected automatically, with a manual override available if needed.

Daily and Weekly Summary

Each day, the utility reports the XAUUSD opening price, closing price, and total price movement in USD, measured from one Sydney session open to the next. At the end of each trading week, it reports the weekly high, low, and range.

Customization

Every notification type can be turned on or off independently for Telegram and Discord. Most message fields, including labels for trade opened, trade closed, stop loss, take profit, and more, can be replaced with your own custom text. An optional link field is available for both trade and news messages , useful for directing your audience to a channel or broker link.

Multi-Language Support

Default message labels are available in ten languages: English, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, Hindi, Turkish, Portuguese, Indonesian, French, and German. The entire utility switches language from a single setting.

Setup