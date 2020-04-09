MT5 CCI Notification
- Utilities
- Faiz Ikhwan Bin Mohd Rafhan Syamil
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
MT5 CCI Notification – Stay Ahead of Market Trends!
Enhance your trading strategy with MT5 CCI Notification, a powerful tool that alerts you instantly when the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) hits key levels. No more missed opportunities—get real-time notifications on your MT5 platform or mobile device. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this smart alert system keeps you informed and ready to act.
✅ Real-time alerts for overbought/oversold conditions
✅ Customizable settings to match your trading style
✅ Seamless MT5 integration for effortless use
Stay informed, trade smarter, and maximize profits with MT5 CCI Notification! 🚀
Supported Alerts
- Pop-up message box MT5 Alert with sound.
- Push notification to a mobile terminal.
To enable push notification on your mobile terminal, please follow this steps.
Customizable parameters
- Period for CCI calculation - default to 14
- Enable alert for MT5 terminal - default turn on
- Enable push notification on mobile terminal - default turn on
- Enable alert & push notification for overbought/oversold conditions - default turn on
- Timeframe - default H1
- Interval for alert & push notification to trigger (once CCI value reached overbought/oversold conditions) - default 2 minutes
- Threshold for overbought/oversold conditions - default to 150 & -150
- Overbought/oversold message text - Customizable, %symbol% indicates the currency pair symbols. %tf% is the timeframe & %cciLevel% is the CCI value.
Please leave a review or contact me if you need more features.