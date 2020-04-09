MT5 CCI Notification

MT5 CCI Notification – Stay Ahead of Market Trends!

Enhance your trading strategy with MT5 CCI Notification, a powerful tool that alerts you instantly when the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) hits key levels. No more missed opportunities—get real-time notifications on your MT5 platform or mobile device. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this smart alert system keeps you informed and ready to act.

Real-time alerts for overbought/oversold conditions
Customizable settings to match your trading style
Seamless MT5 integration for effortless use

Stay informed, trade smarter, and maximize profits with MT5 CCI Notification! 🚀

Supported Alerts

  • Pop-up message box MT5 Alert with sound.
  • Push notification to a mobile terminal.

To enable push notification on your mobile terminal, please follow this steps.

Customizable parameters

  • Period for CCI calculation - default to 14
  • Enable alert for MT5 terminal - default turn on
  • Enable push notification on mobile terminal - default turn on
  • Enable alert & push notification for overbought/oversold conditions - default turn on
  • Timeframe - default H1
  • Interval for alert & push notification to trigger (once CCI value reached overbought/oversold conditions) - default 2 minutes
  • Threshold for overbought/oversold conditions - default to 150 & -150
  • Overbought/oversold message text - Customizable, %symbol% indicates the currency pair symbols. %tf% is the timeframe & %cciLevel% is the CCI value.

Please leave a review or contact me if you need more features.

