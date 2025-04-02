Precision sniper xauusd

SMC OTE Gold Pattern — OTE Zone Expert Advisor for MT5

SMC OTE Gold Pattern is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade Fibonacci Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zones using market structure, trend, volatility and confirmation filters.

The EA identifies completed swing movements and calculates the 61.8%–79% Fibonacci retracement area as a potential OTE zone. A 70.5% reference level is also displayed within the zone.

OTE Zone Detection

The EA monitors swing highs and swing lows to identify completed price legs.

For each qualifying movement, it calculates:

• 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

• 70.5% reference level

• 79% Fibonacci retracement

These levels form the potential OTE area monitored by the EA.

Zone Grading

Potential zones are graded from D to A+ using additional market conditions, including:

• Trend alignment using a 50-period EMA

• Price displacement relative to ATR

Zones that do not meet the configured minimum grade can be filtered automatically.

Entry Confirmation

Price reaching an OTE zone does not automatically create a trade.

When price returns to a qualifying zone, the EA can evaluate additional confirmation conditions:

• Engulfing patterns

• Hammer / Shooting Star patterns

• Pin Bars

• RSI conditions

• Relative volume increase

Candlestick confirmation can be enabled or disabled through the EA settings.

A zone can also be invalidated when price closes beyond the structural level used to create the setup.

Risk & Trade Management

The EA includes configurable trade-management controls:

• Percentage-based risk sizing

• Fixed lot sizing

• Structural Stop Loss

• Fibonacci-extension Take Profit

• Maximum concurrent trades

• Dedicated Magic Number

• Configurable slippage

By default, the Take Profit can be calculated using the 127% Fibonacci extension of the identified swing.

Visual Mode

Automatic trading can be disabled.

In this mode, SMC OTE Gold Pattern can be used as a visual analysis and alert tool for identifying and monitoring OTE zones without automatically opening positions.

Main Settings

• Swing Length

• Minimum Zone Grade

• Trend Alignment Filter

• Candlestick Confirmation

• Risk Percentage

• Fixed Lot Size

• Maximum Concurrent Trades

• Slippage

• Automatic Trading

Recommended Testing

Primary symbol: XAUUSD

Suggested timeframe: M15–M30

For Strategy Tester evaluation, use real-tick data where available.

Results can vary between brokers due to differences in XAUUSD pricing, spreads, commissions, contract specifications and execution conditions.

Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live trading.

Risk Warning

Trading XAUUSD, CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and can result in partial or complete loss of trading capital.

SMC OTE Gold Pattern does not guarantee profits, returns, win rates or protection against losses.

Backtesting and historical results are not reliable indicators of future performance. Users are responsible for testing the EA, selecting appropriate settings and determining whether it is suitable for their individual risk tolerance.