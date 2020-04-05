SniperGOLD

🔥 SNIPER GOLD ASSASSIN MT5 — Institutional Daily Breakout System 🔥





Sniper Gold Assassin MT5 is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for high-probability breakout trading on Gold (XAUUSD). Rather than utilizing dangerous grid math, infinite martingales, or averaging techniques that expose your account to toxic liabilities, this EA operates like a professional proprietary trader—hunting institutional volume spikes based on the previous day's market boundaries.





By trapping the true Daily High and Daily Low levels right at the market open, Sniper Gold Assassin enters the market only when raw momentum confirms a structural expansion. Every trade is strictly protected by hardcoded risk boundaries, making this system fully compliant with modern Prop Firm rules and ideal for large capital compounding.





⚡ CORE STRATEGIC LOGIC

* Pure Volatility Breakout: The EA samples previous D1 price action to locate critical liquidity pools. It places pending buy/sell traps with an anti-fakeout buffer to ensure the breakout is backed by real volume before triggering.

* Strict Mathematical Defense: Every single order executed by Sniper Gold Assassin carries a mandatory, unmodifiable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) directly on the broker server. Your max loss per trade is always capped.

* One-Side Cancellation Loop: The moment a breakout direction is confirmed and a position becomes active, the EA immediately initiates a safety sweep to delete the opposing pending order. This prevents catastrophic whipsaw exposure during high-impact economic news.

* No Toxic Mechanics: Absolute protection against account blowouts. There is NO averaging, NO grid loading, and NO martingale lot multiplier logic inside the core architecture.





📊 SPECTACULAR STRESS-TESTED STATISTICS

Tested under severe retail environments utilizing 99% History Quality (Every Tick Based on Real Ticks) with activated Variable Spreads and Random Execution Delays (Slippage Simulation):

* Profit Factor: 1.67 (Reliable efficiency across extended backtest variations)

* Recovery Factor: 10.53 (Exceptional capital regeneration and ultra-fast drawdown recovery cycle)

* Equity Drawdown: Maximum Equity Drawdown kept under 37.89% over a massive multi-year stress test, proving high resilience through intense market cycles.





⚙️ OPTIMAL SETUP & RECOMMENDATIONS

* Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — Optimized for high-range volatility.

* Timeframe: M5 / M15 / H1 (The core engine extracts daily structural data independently of the chart timeframe).

* Account Type: ECN, Raw, or any Low-Spread/Zero-Spread accounts for maximum precision.

* Minimum Capital: Highly scalable—safe to run on standard accounts starting from $100, or Cent accounts from 5,000 cents.

* VPS: Highly recommended to guarantee zero latency when refreshing the pending order matrix at the daily changeover.





🛠️ PROVEN INPUT CONFIGURATIONS

* InpLotSize: Fixed volume management for static risk modeling.

* InpTakeProfit: Profit target in points, calibrated to harvest full daily range expansions.

* InpStopLoss: Tight defensive stop in points to shield equity from sudden structural reversals.

* InpBuffer: Micro-point offset added to high/low parameters to filter out early market noise and false breakout spikes.





⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Financial market trading involves substantial risk. Extensive backtesting and demo testing are strictly advised to calibrate parameters to your broker’s unique spread structures before migrating to live capital.