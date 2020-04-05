Liquidity Architect

Liquidity Architect is a fully automated institutional structure engine built exclusively for Spot Gold (XAUUSD). It does not rely on lagging indicators or arbitrary entry signals. Instead, it replicates how professional order-flow traders actually read the market: top-down, across three timeframes, with every trade required to pass a strict chain of structural proof before execution.

Daily (D1) — Directional Bias

The engine tracks swing structure to establish macro bias using algorithmic Break of Structure and Change of Character detection. It maps Previous Day High/Low and Equal Highs/Lows as key liquidity targets, and continuously calculates a live Premium/Discount matrix on the active price leg. Buy orders are only permitted in discount pricing; sell orders are only permitted in premium pricing. There is no override.

1-Hour (H1) — Confirmation

No trade idea proceeds until H1 independently validates the daily bias. The system scans for Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and volume-based absorption behavior to distinguish genuine institutional participation from retail noise. If H1 structure disagrees with the daily narrative, the engine stands down and waits.

15-Minute (M15) — Execution

Entries are only triggered after a confirmed liquidity sweep, a Change of Character, and a displacement candle that leaves a fresh Fair Value Gap behind it. Orders are placed at the resulting Order Block, and every trade is filtered through a hard minimum 1:3 risk-to-reward requirement. Setups that don't meet this bar are discarded automatically, regardless of how attractive they may look.

Core capabilities:

Automated Break of Structure and Change of Character detection across three timeframes. Real liquidity mapping using Previous Day High/Low and Equal Highs/Lows. Premium and Discount zone filtering enforced on every order. Fair Value Gap, Order Block, and volume-absorption confluence logic. Hard minimum 1:3 reward-to-risk enforcement with no exceptions. Structure-based break-even and trailing stop management. Spread and slippage protection calibrated for gold's volatility. Modular, fully commented source logic for transparency.

Liquidity Architect is built for traders who want fewer trades and higher structural conviction behind each one. It will sit idle through unclear conditions rather than force an entry, and it only commits capital once every layer — daily bias, hourly confirmation, and 15-minute trigger — is in alignment.

Recommended setup: XAUUSD on a low-spread ECN account, VPS hosting for continuous uptime.