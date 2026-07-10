MarketPulse Pro Dashboard

MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite

Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard.

Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-time "bird’s-eye view" of the market. By utilizing systematic Algorithmic Trading logic, it filters through the noise to deliver precise Market Sentiment Analysis directly to your screen.

Key Features:

  • 6-Category Organization: Gain structured insights across Oscillators, Trend Indicators, Momentum & Volatility, Volume & Cash Flow, and dual-tier Moving Averages (Short-term & Long-term).

  • 23-in-1 Powerhouse: Featuring a comprehensive Trend Scanner and Volatility Dashboard, our tool includes RSI, Stochastic, Ichimoku, SuperTrend, Chaikin Oscillator, OBV, and more.

  • Smart Collapsible Interface: Maintain a clean chart. Our "Click-to-Expand" system ensures your screen remains tidy while giving you deep-dive access to data only when you need it.

  • Dynamic Performance: Automatically adapts to any timeframe (M1 to MN) and any currency pair, making it an essential asset for Forex Technical Analysis.

  • Customizable Pro Controls: Tailor the dashboard to your unique trading style. Adjust indicator periods, change color themes, and position the dashboard anywhere on your screen.

Problems We Solve:

  • Analysis Overload: Stop flipping between dozens of indicator windows. We consolidate everything for you in a powerful Trading Confluence display.

  • Indecision: Minimize "analysis paralysis" with our Summary Engine, which calculates the net sentiment across all 23 indicators to provide a clear, objective status for your decision-making process.

  • Chart Clutter: Experience a high-performance interface that doesn’t lag your MT5 terminal, providing a cleaner, more efficient workspace.


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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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5 (3)
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Are you looking for more than just a standard ZigZag? WavePulse Structure Pro is an advanced, institutional-grade market structure indicator designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, and Swing traders. As demonstrated in the chart MetaTrader 52.png , this tool automatically maps out market swings, calculates exact wave distances, and projects key historical levels. It goes beyond basic charting by identifying critical structural shifts ( BoS / ChoCH ) and managing liquid levels in r
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro is an indicator designed as an extension of the classic Donchian Channel concept. It focuses on visualizing market structure through channel behavior combined with a zigzag-based pivot framework. The indicator detects potential pivots when the channel enters a flat or low-momentum state. These conditions are used to construct structural swing points that define market direction over time. A depth parameter is applied to filter minor fluctuations and confirm that a valid st
Apex Institutional Reversal
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Apex Institutional Reversal is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading framework designed to identify high-probability market reversals, continuation phases, and institutional exhaustion zones before they become obvious to retail traders. This is not another lagging oscillator or generic overbought/oversold tool. Apex Institutional Reversal acts as a market regime intelligence system that combines statistical trend analysis, fractal market behavior, and institutional momentum dia
CyberCore PRO
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT5 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! Welcome to CyberCore PRO , the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you e
Smart Multi Indicators
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis. The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow tra
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