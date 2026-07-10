MarketPulse Pro Dashboard
- Индикаторы
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Sami Eid Fahid AlmashaqbehVIP Trader | Financial Markets Specialist
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite
Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard.
Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool.
Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-time "bird’s-eye view" of the market. By utilizing systematic Algorithmic Trading logic, it filters through the noise to deliver precise Market Sentiment Analysis directly to your screen.
Key Features:
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6-Category Organization: Gain structured insights across Oscillators, Trend Indicators, Momentum & Volatility, Volume & Cash Flow, and dual-tier Moving Averages (Short-term & Long-term).
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23-in-1 Powerhouse: Featuring a comprehensive Trend Scanner and Volatility Dashboard, our tool includes RSI, Stochastic, Ichimoku, SuperTrend, Chaikin Oscillator, OBV, and more.
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Smart Collapsible Interface: Maintain a clean chart. Our "Click-to-Expand" system ensures your screen remains tidy while giving you deep-dive access to data only when you need it.
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Dynamic Performance: Automatically adapts to any timeframe (M1 to MN) and any currency pair, making it an essential asset for Forex Technical Analysis.
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Customizable Pro Controls: Tailor the dashboard to your unique trading style. Adjust indicator periods, change color themes, and position the dashboard anywhere on your screen.
Problems We Solve:
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Analysis Overload: Stop flipping between dozens of indicator windows. We consolidate everything for you in a powerful Trading Confluence display.
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Indecision: Minimize "analysis paralysis" with our Summary Engine, which calculates the net sentiment across all 23 indicators to provide a clear, objective status for your decision-making process.
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Chart Clutter: Experience a high-performance interface that doesn’t lag your MT5 terminal, providing a cleaner, more efficient workspace.