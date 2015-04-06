Sniper bb

BB Sniper v6.00

BB Sniper is a trading expert advisor that implements a scalping strategy based on Bollinger Bands analysis. The advisor is designed for trading on M1 and M5 timeframes.

The core trading logic involves identifying price touches of the Bollinger Bands boundaries. Signal filtering employs two additional confirmations: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) value and Supply/Demand zone analysis across multiple timeframes.

After opening the initial position, the advisor builds a grid of orders by placing limit orders at levels corresponding to Supply and Demand zones. When the price reaches the grid's breakeven level, orders are closed. In case of adverse price movement, positions are closed with loss cutting upon reaching a specified drawdown level.

Version 6.00 includes an improved drawdown calculation mechanism based on balance and equity, along with three grid management modes.

Entry Signals

Buy signal is generated when the following conditions are met simultaneously:

  • price is below the lower Bollinger Band with specified offset;

  • RSI value is at the oversold level (default below 30);

  • price is within the Demand zone.

Sell signal is generated when the following conditions are met simultaneously:

  • price is above the upper Bollinger Band with specified offset;

  • RSI value is at the overbought level (default above 70);

  • price is within the Supply zone.

Grid Order Management

After opening the initial position, the advisor places limit orders at levels determined through Supply/Demand zone analysis. Lot size management can be performed using one of the following methods: fixed lot, progressive lot increase (martingale), or combined scheme with lot variation depending on grid level.

Grid Closing Modes

The advisor provides three grid closing strategies.

Supply/Demand only mode. Closing occurs solely upon reaching the Supply or Demand level. This mode involves waiting for price reversal from a significant level.

Drawdown only mode. Closing occurs exclusively based on drawdown level. Positions close upon reaching 20% drawdown. Emergency closing of all positions occurs upon reaching 30% drawdown.

Combined mode. The advisor waits for the Supply or Demand level to be reached, but positions close when critical drawdown (20%) occurs to limit losses. Emergency closing at 30% drawdown occurs regardless of price position relative to levels.

Profit Control

The following profit fixation modes are available: disabled, upon price reaching the average grid price plus specified points, upon reaching specified profit in US dollars, or combined mode where closing occurs upon the first achieved condition.

Parameters

Bollinger Bands parameters: calculation period and deviation coefficient.

Entry parameters: spread multiplier for determining offset from bands and minimum offset in points.

Filters: RSI period and levels, multi-timeframe Supply/Demand analysis with update intervals, tolerance, and analysis depth.

Risk management: maximum daily trades, maximum grid orders, critical drawdown level (default 20%), and emergency closing level (default 30%).

Lot management: mode selection (fixed, martingale, combined), base lot size, and martingale multiplier.

Time control: trading hours restriction and weekend trading setting.

Recommendations

The advisor is recommended for use on M1 and M5 timeframes. Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Minimum deposit: from 100 USD for cent accounts, from 1000 USD for standard accounts. Leverage: from 1:100.

Testing on a demo account is recommended before using on a live account to evaluate the advisor's behavior in current market conditions.

System Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5. Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11. Internet connection: stable. RAM: 512 MB. Disk space: 10 MB.

Version History

6.00 (2025): Three grid closing strategies added, drawdown calculation improved, logging expanded.
5.15 (2024): USD profit target mode added.
5.00 (2024): Initial public version.

Important Information

Trading in financial markets involves risk of capital loss. Testing on a demo account is recommended before using the advisor on a live account. Historical testing results do not guarantee similar future results.


Рекомендуем также
Lock Profit EA Promo
Supomo
5 (5)
Эксперты
EA PROMO EXPIRED 2022.12.12 (12 December 2022)......!!!! .... NEW VERSION WITH 6 INDICATORS SETTING ON OR OFF (MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR).... Automatic  EA (With 6 indicator setting TRUE or FALSE) Manual trade (Buy,Sell,Trailing stop,Close buy,Close sell,Close profit,Close all) Local copy trading Full Panel indicators (SnR,Fibonacci,Currency strength,trade panel) Push notification,email,STP ALLINONE EA (All strategy in one EA) Hedging (on/off),martingale (on/off),anti martingale
FREE
Multi Indicator Reversal EA
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
1 (1)
Эксперты
Multi-Indicator Reversal EA v2.04 Overview An MT4 automated trading system that combines three technical indicators—RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ADX—for a counter-trend strategy. It runs on any timeframe and supports both traditional single-position trading and hedged trading. Specifications Platform: MT4 Recommended Pairs: Major FX pairs (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) Timeframes: All timeframes supported (M1–MN1) Strategy Type: Counter-trend Position Management: Selectable Single Posit
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Эксперты
Описание эксперта Алгоритм оптимизирован для торговли Nasdaq Торговый эксперт основан на постоянном ведении длинных позиций с ежедневной фиксации прибыли, если такова имеется и временном прекращении работы при осуществлении длительных коррекций. Принцип торговли эксперта, основан на исторической волатильности, торгуемого актива. Значения Размера коррекции (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) и Максимального падения (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong), задаются вручную. Рекомендации по эксплуатации Ра
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
MACD LevelTrader
Eduard Gluhov
Эксперты
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Эксперты
Alligator Trader - полностью автоматический профессиональный торговый робот. Разработан специально для валютного рынка USDJPY M30. Советнику не нужно настраивать параметры. Готовы работать на USDJPY M30., Вам остается только определиться с выбором лота. У этого есть умный алгоритм, который обнаруживает тенденцию, отфильтровывает рыночный шум. Эксперт создает заказы по направлению тренда. Порядок ввода и вывода задается комбинацией двух индикаторов, которые можно найти на любой платформе MT4: и
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Эксперты
Этот советник торгует с использованием пересечения скользящих средних. Он предлагает полностью настраиваемые параметры, гибкие настройки управления позициями, а также множество полезных функций, таких как настраиваемые торговые сессии и режим мартингейла и обратного мартингейла. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Все продукты ] Простота использования и контроля Полностью настраиваемые параметры скользящей средней Он реализуе
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Автоматический торговый советник .Это бесплатная версия советника "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792 .В основу работы робота заложены 2 стратегии :на пересечении скользящих средних и индикатора Боллинджер Бандс .В платной версии доступны три стратегии,что увеличивает прибыльность в несколько раз .Предназначен для валютной пары EURUSD  H1.Возможно использовать и на других инструментах после оптимизации.Тестировать только на тиковых данных. **Не использует  таких опа
FREE
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.72 (43)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
PZ Bollinger Bands EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (5)
Эксперты
This EA trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable indicator settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/
FREE
IT Divergence EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Эксперты
Introducing IT Divergence EA, your ultimate ally in maximizing profits across financial markets. Our Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the potent MACD and RSI indicators to automate trading with unparalleled accuracy. Key Features :   Divergence Detection Strategy : IT Divergence EA is built on a robust strategy that harnesses the power of MACD and RSI indicators to spot divergences in the markets. Divergences serve as powerful signals for identifying potential buy or sell opportunities. Intellig
FREE
Astin MT4
Novateq Pty. Ltd
Эксперты
Use Stochastic with oversold and overbought to find trading opportunities. Use RSI to identify strength of trend anf confirm the trend matches the stochastic overbought and oversold. Trade on MACD cross matching the trend identified by Stochastic and RSI. Set stop loss at a recent swing high or swing low. Set take profit as a ratio of stop loss. Exits are on take profit and stop loss only, there is no exit signal.
FREE
Big Trend Catcher MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
4 (1)
Эксперты
Описание эксперта Торговая система эксперта основана на входе и выходе при определенном отклонении цены актива от значения скользящей средней. Эксперт обладает рядом параметров, манипулируя которыми можно реализовывать разные торговые системы и так же получать разные результаты при торговле на разных активах, учтите это при настройке эксперта и не используйте стандартные настройки на всех инструментах и тайм фреймах.  Рекомендации по эксплуатации Рабочими тайм фреймами эксперта является M5,M1
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Эксперты
SAAD TrendTracker - полностью автоматический эксперт. Он основан на математических алгоритмах индикатора Trend Tracker и SAADScalper. Советник совершает скальперские сделки благодаря мощной стратегии входа на основе SAADScalper. К неудачным скальперским сделкам советник применяет уникальную стратегию на основе индикатора Trend Tracker. Советник предназначен для работы на таймфреймах M1, M5, M15 и M30. Для большей точности эксперт анализирует дневные графики. Для работы с неудачными сделками по и
FREE
TCL Trend Radar
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
Индикаторы
TCL Trend Radar is a multi-timeframe trend dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It applies a three-condition algorithm (Moving Average cross plus Directional Movement Index plus Average Directional Index gate) to grade the trend on every standard timeframe and displays the result on a single panel. How It Works For each timeframe the indicator computes three things: the relationship between a Fast and a Slow Moving Average, the Directional Movement Index (DMI) for trend direction, and the Average Directi
FREE
Big Collection Strategies
Khairudi Kherikhanov
5 (3)
Эксперты
Big Collection Strategies-советник для метатрейдер МТ4,с более десятью режимами работы: 3 основных и несколько подрежимов для каждого основного. Предпочтительно использование на валютных парах. По умолчанию стоить режим усредьнителя с помощью отложенных ордеров.Выбор торгового режима осуществляется изменением параметров в окне настроек. Параметр STRATEGY устанавливается равным 1,2 или 3.Необходима оптимизация параметров на каждой торговой паре, в зависимости от выбранной стратегии и режима раб
FREE
Rsi Macd EA
Alexander Chertnik
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Rsi Macd Expert Advisor uses combined signal from 2 indicators (Rsi / Macd). Minimum trading account 500. best pairs: GBPCAD / EURUSD / CADJPY / USDCHF / GBPUSD / GBPJPY / USDJPY best timeframe: 1H Setting can be define by the user: rsi levels / rsi period / macd period / risk / there are no stop loss or take profit and the expert closes orders by the indicator signal. developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   " platform. Recommended broker > Vantage
FREE
AVB Expert
Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
Эксперты
Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
FREE
Franc Pacific
Gennady Sergienko
4.09 (34)
Эксперты
Franc Pacific is a CHF scalper that trades between 17 and 22 hours, this watch is the most low-volatility and is well suited for counter-trend scalpers. Intended for EURCHF only. Please note that all strategies of the Franc (CHF) type are poorly reproducible and testing significantly differs from real trading. keep this in mind when calculating risks. Requirements: Currency of account: EURCHF ; Account type: hedging ; Speed of execution (ping): no matter; Minimum deposit:  100 USD; Maximal spr
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Эксперты
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
Super MataELang Limited
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Эксперты
EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited Big Promo For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX This is the Free Version of  EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version  Link Pro Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87076 This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the posit
FREE
Deep Scalper Japan
Takashi Oya
4 (2)
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a specialized High-Frequency Trading (HFT) scalping system designed specifically for the German DAX index (DE40). Operating under a "Sniper Mode" philosophy, the algorithm prioritizes quality over quantity, utilizing a strict filtering mechanism to engage the market only during high-probability volatility bursts. Core Strategy & Logic: The EA operates primarily during the 10:00 (server time) trading hour, aiming to capture strong directional momentum. Instead of ente
FREE
PZ Ichimoku EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (15)
Эксперты
Trade the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator with complete freedom using a powerful and flexible EA. It implements many entry strategies and useful features, like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements several entry conditions Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Implements
FREE
Donchian Trend Engine MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
БЕСПЛАТНО — полноценный трендовый движок Donchian, который мы используем в своих платных советниках. Без демо-ограничений, без пробного периода, без урезанных функций. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику USDJPY H1. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто н
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Double Breakout  - автоматический торговый советник, ведущий торговлю сразу по двум стратегиям. Советник имеет полностью настраиваемый мартингейл. В качестве входов используется индикатор Macd c настраиваемыми параметрами для каждого потока сделок.  Для выхода из позиции используется задаваемый уровень тейкпрофита и стоплосса.  Общие рекомендации Минимальный рекомендуемый депозит 1000 центов. Спред рекомендуется не более 3 пунктов. Лучше использовать трендовые валютные пары. После сделки, котор
FREE
Trading Entertainment Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (1)
Эксперты
Торговый советник, который не только торгует, но и имеет встроенную игру. Советник торгует по сигнализирующим барам и индикаторам MACD и RSI. Для определения волатильности используется индикатор ATR. Имеются многие другие настраиваемые параметры. Интересная особенность - встроенная бесплатная игра, в которой нужно управлять мячом и собирать монеты. Мяч прыгает по линии скользящей средней, управлять им нужно стрелками или клавишами "w a s d" и не давать упасть ему за пределы игровой зоны (2 красн
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Эксперты
EA Black Dragon работает на трендовом индикаторе. Советник открывает сделку по цвету индикатора, далее имеется возможность наращивать сеть ордеров или работать со стоп-лоссом.  ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller   Входящие параметры: ·         Open new series – True/False –вкл/выкл начало новой серии после закрытия всех орде
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Другие продукты этого автора
Bb sniper
Rim Askarov
Эксперты
BB Sniper v6.00 BB Sniper is a trading expert advisor that implements a scalping strategy based on Bollinger Bands analysis. The advisor is designed for trading on M1 and M5 timeframes. The core trading logic involves identifying price touches of the Bollinger Bands boundaries. Signal filtering employs two additional confirmations: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) value and Supply/Demand zone analysis across multiple timeframes. After opening the initial position, the advisor builds a grid of o
FREE
NeoHedgeMulti
Rim Askarov
Эксперты
NeoHedgeMulti Мультивалютный Сеточный Советник для MetaTrader 5 Торгуйте несколькими парами одной интеллектуальной системой. Этот профессиональный советник сочетает вход по пробитию полос Боллинджера с отфильтрованной сеточной стратегией, усиленной мультивалютным движком и многоуровневой системой управления рисками. Основная стратегия и логика Сигнал на вход: Первый (Якорный) ордер: Открывается, когда цена закрывается за пределами полос Боллинджера.     BUY` — Закрытие выше Верхней полосы    
FREE
NeoHedge
Rim Askarov
Эксперты
NeoHedge — советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий комбинированную сеточную стратегию. Создает две независимые торговые сетки (BUY и SELL), которые активируются при пробитии полос Боллинджера. Использует дополнительные фильтры (Stochastic, ADX). Ключевые особенности: *   Двунаправленная торговля (одновременные сетки BUY/SELL). *   Автоматический расчет лотов и встроенное управление рисками. *   Гибкая настройка фильтров. *   Фиксация прибыли по пунктам или в USD с закрытием всей сетки. Требов
FREE
Murrey Math Expert
Rim Askarov
Эксперты
Название продукта: Murrey Math + RSI + Multi-TF S&D   Краткое описание: Профессиональный торговый робот, объединяющий уровни Мюррея с RSI-фильтром и многотаймфреймовый поиск уровней Supply Demand. Полностью автоматическая торговая система со встроенным риск-менеджментом.   Полное описание: Основная стратегия Советник анализирует уровни Мюррея (8/8, 9/8, 10/8 для продажи и 0/8, -1/8, -2/8 для покупки) и открывает позиции при достижении цены этих уровней с подтверждением от дополнительных фильтр
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв