KCI Trend Pro: The Predictive Kinematics Engine



The Kinetic Compression Index (KCI) Trend Pro is a visionary trading tool engineered to map the true kinetic gravity of the market. It abandons traditional lagging averages, utilizing a custom-built Pure Kinematics Engine that calculates price equilibrium based on spatial distance, path length, and energy dispersion. The result is a highly adaptive, razor-sharp trend line that cuts through market noise and reveals the underlying momentum of any asset.

Core Features :



Pure Kinetic Gravity Line: At its core, KCI Trend renders a dynamic equilibrium line. It calculates the net distance versus the total path length of price action, creating a baseline that represents the true center of market mass.



At its core, KCI Trend renders a dynamic equilibrium line. It calculates the net distance versus the total path length of price action, creating a baseline that represents the true center of market mass. Polarized Color Engine: The trend line smoothly transitions between Bullish (Blue) and Bearish (Red) states. This shift is not triggered by minor price ticks, but by a rigorous Z-Score validation of the asset's kinetic polarity. It keeps you on the right side of the trend.



The trend line smoothly transitions between Bullish (Blue) and Bearish (Red) states. This shift is not triggered by minor price ticks, but by a rigorous Z-Score validation of the asset's kinetic polarity. It keeps you on the right side of the trend. Kinetic Prediction Tail (HUD): A spectacular, futuristic feature that transforms KCI from a reactive tool into a proactive one. By calculating the momentum delta of the most recent bars, the indicator projects a dashed trajectory line into the future (the right side of the chart). It acts as a visual heads-up display, anticipating where the kinetic energy is headed.



A spectacular, futuristic feature that transforms KCI from a reactive tool into a proactive one. By calculating the momentum delta of the most recent bars, the indicator projects a dashed trajectory line into the future (the right side of the chart). It acts as a visual heads-up display, anticipating where the kinetic energy is headed. Universal Agnostic Design: Flawlessly adaptive across all standard timeframes (M1 to MN) and completely compatible with custom timeframes or Renko charts.

