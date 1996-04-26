MT4 SMC Indicator By Balogun
- 指标
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NigeriaWelcome!
I'm a professional MQL4/MQL5 Developer specializing in the design, development, optimization, and enhancement of Expert Advisors (EAs), Custom Indicators, Scripts, and Trading Utilities for the MetaTrader platform.
- 版本: 2.30
- 激活: 10
📊 BALOGUN SMC ELITE — Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator
🔥 KEY FEATURES:
✅ Strict BUY/SELL Alternation — Only 1 BUY followed by 1 SELL (no signal spam)
✅ Non-Repainting Signals — Signals confirmed on closed bars only
✅ Zone-Limited NO TRADE Markers — Clear visual zones showing when NOT to trade
✅ Multi-Factor Confluence Scoring — 0-100% quality score per setup
✅ Professional Dashboard — Real-time trend, confluence, and signal status
✅ Multi-Channel Alerts — Popup, Push, Email, and Sound notifications
🎯 SIGNAL LOGIC:
• BUY signals appear only in bullish trend with confluence ≥ 65%
• SELL signals appear only in bearish trend with confluence ≥ 65%
• NO TRADE zones marked with labeled dashed lines (choppy market detection)
• Strict alternation prevents consecutive same-direction signals
📈 CONFLUENCE FACTORS (100 points total):
• Trend Alignment (EMA20 vs EMA50): 30 points
• RSI Confirmation: 25 points
• Market Structure: 25 points
• Volatility Filter: 20 points
⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:
• Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4
• Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY
• Account: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended
🛡️ RISK DISCLAIMER:
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee
future results. Always use proper risk management.
© 2026 Balogun Saheed Olabode — All Rights Reserved