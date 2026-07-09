TradeLens: Broker Server Execution & Slippage Journal for MT5

Stop guessing your true execution speed and hidden costs.

While MetaTrader 5 natively shows your network round-trip ping, it keeps you completely in the dark about what happens after your order reaches the broker. Furthermore, MT5 does not explicitly calculate or display slippage for your executed trades, leaving standard traders blind to the hidden price gaps eating away at their profits.

TradeLens is a specialized utility tool that exposes the exact time your broker's server takes to process your orders and automatically calculates the exact slippage you incur, logging everything cleanly inside your terminal's Experts tab.

By acting as a silent, automated execution journal, TradeLens gives you the undeniable data you need to audit your broker's true backend performance without cluttering your charts.

Key Features

Unmasking Hidden Slippage: Automatically calculates and records the exact difference between your requested price and the actual execution price in points/pips. Since MT5 doesn’t natively log this for quick viewing, TradeLens makes this invisible cost immediately visible for Market Orders, Pending Orders, and Stop-Loss/Take-Profit hits.

Automatically calculates and records the exact difference between your requested price and the actual execution price in points/pips. Since MT5 doesn’t natively log this for quick viewing, TradeLens makes this invisible cost immediately visible for Market Orders, Pending Orders, and Stop-Loss/Take-Profit hits. Broker Server Execution Tracking: Isolates and calculates the exact processing time (in milliseconds) spent inside the broker's server to fill your order. This cuts out your network latency to show you the broker's true backend speed.

Isolates and calculates the exact processing time (in milliseconds) spent inside the broker's server to fill your order. This cuts out your network latency to show you the broker's true backend speed. Clean Experts Tab Integration: Prints all metrics directly to the MT5 Experts Journal in a standardized, easy-to-read format. No messy indicators, buttons, or HUD overlays on your charts.

Prints all metrics directly to the MT5 Experts Journal in a standardized, easy-to-read format. No messy indicators, buttons, or HUD overlays on your charts. Historical Execution Audit: Creates a reliable, sequential text log of every buy, sell, and modification—perfect for exporting or reviewing your execution history to verify "STP/ECN" claims.

Creates a reliable, sequential text log of every buy, sell, and modification—perfect for exporting or reviewing your execution history to verify "STP/ECN" claims. Lightweight & Non-Intrusive: Built with highly optimized MQL5 code that runs instantly upon order confirmation, ensuring absolutely zero drag on your terminal's performance.

Why Use TradeLens?

"Network ping is only half the story, and hidden slippage is the silent profit killer."

A fast network ping doesn't matter if your broker's server takes hundreds of milliseconds to process your trade. More importantly, without tracking slippage, you could be losing fractions of a pip on every trade without ever realizing it. Regular traders can lose thousands to unmonitored execution gaps over time.

Whether you are auditing a new broker, comparing account types, or verifying algorithmic execution, TradeLens provides the transparent server-side data required to hold your broker accountable.