Auratus Gold Trading Algorithm

Auratus Gold Trading Algorithm

Auratus is an automated trading system specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). The algorithm utilizes a high-frequency trend exploitation model that focuses on momentum synchronization across multiple timeframes. This ensures that short-term execution is strictly aligned with broader market expansion phases.

Backtest Performance (01/01/2026 – 08/07/2026)

The following results were achieved in the Strategy Tester using 100% history quality tick data:

  • Initial Deposit: 500.00
  • Total Net Profit: 688,939,884.37
  • Profit Factor: 3.93
  • Maximal Equity Drawdown: 0.99%
  • Recovery Factor: 747.92
  • Sharpe Ratio: 38.71
  • Total Trades: 69,543
  • Win Rate: 75.78%

Core Logic

The system is designed to isolate institutional trend direction through a multi-layered filtration process. It bypasses market noise and enters positions only when volatility and trend alignment parameters are met. The logic is specifically tuned to the volatility characteristics of XAUUSD.

Auratus does not utilize fixed take-profit targets. It features a proprietary two-stage dynamic exit engine. Once a trade reaches a specific profitability threshold, the system activates a systematic trailing stop that follows real-time price structures. This mechanism is designed to secure gains early while allowing the position to remain open during extended trending moves.

Risk Management

  • No Dangerous Strategies: The EA strictly avoids Grid, Martingale, or Averaging techniques.
  • Capital Protection: Every trade is assigned a hard stop loss upon execution.
  • Equity Compounding: Integrated logic automatically scales position sizes relative to the account balance to optimize growth.
  • Execution Filters: A built-in spread filter prevents entry during periods of low liquidity or high market volatility.

Technical Requirements

  • Symbol: Specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts are recommended for optimal performance.
  • Infrastructure: A low-latency VPS is recommended due to the high-frequency nature of the trailing engine.
  • Minimum Deposit: 100.00 (500.00 recommended for optimal compounding).
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CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
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Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
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