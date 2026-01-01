Auratus Gold Trading Algorithm

Auratus is an automated trading system specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). The algorithm utilizes a high-frequency trend exploitation model that focuses on momentum synchronization across multiple timeframes. This ensures that short-term execution is strictly aligned with broader market expansion phases.

Backtest Performance (01/01/2026 – 08/07/2026)

The following results were achieved in the Strategy Tester using 100% history quality tick data:

Initial Deposit: 500.00

500.00 Total Net Profit: 688,939,884.37

688,939,884.37 Profit Factor: 3.93

3.93 Maximal Equity Drawdown: 0.99%

0.99% Recovery Factor: 747.92

747.92 Sharpe Ratio: 38.71

38.71 Total Trades: 69,543

69,543 Win Rate: 75.78%

Core Logic

The system is designed to isolate institutional trend direction through a multi-layered filtration process. It bypasses market noise and enters positions only when volatility and trend alignment parameters are met. The logic is specifically tuned to the volatility characteristics of XAUUSD.

Auratus does not utilize fixed take-profit targets. It features a proprietary two-stage dynamic exit engine. Once a trade reaches a specific profitability threshold, the system activates a systematic trailing stop that follows real-time price structures. This mechanism is designed to secure gains early while allowing the position to remain open during extended trending moves.

Risk Management

No Dangerous Strategies: The EA strictly avoids Grid, Martingale, or Averaging techniques.

The EA strictly avoids Grid, Martingale, or Averaging techniques. Capital Protection: Every trade is assigned a hard stop loss upon execution.

Every trade is assigned a hard stop loss upon execution. Equity Compounding: Integrated logic automatically scales position sizes relative to the account balance to optimize growth.

Integrated logic automatically scales position sizes relative to the account balance to optimize growth. Execution Filters: A built-in spread filter prevents entry during periods of low liquidity or high market volatility.

Technical Requirements