XAU Dual Strategy Portfolio M30 H4

XAU Dual Strategy Portfolio (M30 + H4)

Strategy Overview

XAU Dual Strategy Portfolio (M30 + H4) is a fully automated Expert Advisor portfolio that combines two proven Gold trading strategies across complementary timeframes. This portfolio integrates the M30 and H4 strategies to provide a balanced approach to Gold trading, capturing both intraday moves and multi-day trends while maintaining moderate drawdown.

Development & Robustness Testing

This portfolio has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Extensive robustness testing has been conducted across multiple timeframes—both higher and lower than the primary trading timeframe—to ensure adaptability and resilience across different market conditions. This multi-timeframe testing approach helps identify strategies that are genuinely robust rather than over-optimized to a specific period.

The development process incorporates rigorous out-of-sample validation and statistical analysis to filter out curve-fitted strategies and identify those with a genuine predictive edge. By applying mathematical and statistical rigor throughout the development cycle, we aim to achieve more consistent performance in future market conditions.

Trading Logic & Market Analysis

This portfolio features proprietary logic that incorporates multi-stage market analysis. It does not rely on random entries or generate trades based on arbitrary conditions. Instead, the system waits for specific market conditions and confirmations to align before opening a position. This approach ensures that every trade is supported by a well-defined market structure and statistical validation, rather than being based on chance or daily recurrence.

The portfolio is designed to be selective and disciplined, only trading when the necessary conditions are met—regardless of whether this happens several times a day, once a week, or not at all for an extended period. This selectivity helps maintain the system's statistical edge and avoids overtrading or exposure to unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

- Dual timeframe diversification: Two strategies operating on M30 and H4 timeframes, providing exposure to both intraday and multi-day market movements.

- Complementary trading styles: The conservative M30 strategy balances the higher-profit H4 strategy, resulting in a more stable equity curve.

- Low combined drawdown: Both strategies have individually low maximum drawdowns (M30: 7.04%, H4: 9.59%), resulting in a portfolio with excellent risk management.

- Proven performance: Both strategies have been backtested and validated on 20+ years of historical tick data with 99.9% quality.

- No dangerous strategies: No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging techniques.

- Fully automated: Once installed and configured, the portfolio manages all trades without manual intervention.

- Purpose-built for XAUUSD: Both strategies are optimized specifically for Gold's unique volatility characteristics.

Risk Management

The portfolio uses a fixed proportional position sizing model. The trade volume for each strategy is linked to the account balance to help the system scale automatically with your capital.

Example: With $2,000 in the account, each EA is configured to trade 0.01 standard lots. This approach maintains a consistent risk profile across both strategies as your balance grows.

The portfolio does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or averaging techniques. Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.

Performance Metrics (2020-2026 Backtest)

M30 Strategy Metrics:
- Total Return: 10.06% CAGR
- Profit Factor: 1.61
- Sharpe Ratio: 1.03
- Maximum Drawdown: 7.04%
- Win Rate: 50.9%
- Total Trades: 277

H4 Strategy Metrics:
- Total Return: 20.32% CAGR
- Profit Factor: 1.94
- Sharpe Ratio: 1.51
- Maximum Drawdown: 9.59%
- Win Rate: 54.46%
- Total Trades: 325

Portfolio Combined (Projected):
- Estimated Combined Return: 15-18% CAGR
- Estimated Combined Profit Factor: >1.60
- Estimated Combined Drawdown: 10-12%
- Total Combined Trades: 600-800

These results were achieved using tick data with 99.9% quality and variable spread simulation. Past performance does not guarantee future results. These are individual strategy metrics; combined portfolio performance may vary.

Testing & Performance

This portfolio has been extensively tested on ECN accounts with low spreads and commissions. For optimal performance, it is strongly recommended to use an ECN account with tight spreads and reliable execution. The strategy's statistical edge relies on precise entry and exit execution, which may be affected by high slippage, wide spreads, or excessive commission costs.

Input Parameters

Each EA in the portfolio has its own set of input parameters, allowing you to customize risk for each strategy individually:

- Magic Number: Unique identifier for each timeframe.
- Lot Sizing: Fixed proportional (0.01 lots per $2,000 balance).
- Risk Per Trade: Adjustable percentage.
- Stop Loss and Take Profit: Base levels adjusted by volatility.
- Max Spread: Limits trades during volatile spreads.
- Time Filter: Optional trading hours.

Requirements

- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframes: M30 and H4
- Minimum Deposit: $2,000 recommended
- Account Type: ECN with tight spreads and low commissions
- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 performance

Not Sure If This Portfolio Is Right for You?

If you are unsure whether this portfolio fits your trading style, risk tolerance, or account size, please feel free to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I will be happy to explain its qualities, characteristics, and optimal usage scenarios so you can make a more informed decision before purchasing.

Support

If you have any questions regarding configuration, broker-specific settings, or optimization, please do not hesitate to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I am available to help you ensure the portfolio performs optimally in your specific trading environment.

Installation

The portfolio is delivered as two compiled .ex5 files (one for each timeframe). Install them in the Experts folder, attach each to its respective XAUUSD chart (M30 and H4), and configure the parameters as desired. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled.

Why Choose the XAU Dual Strategy Portfolio?

If you are looking for a balanced, diversified approach to Gold trading, this portfolio offers a proven solution. It combines the stability of a conservative intraday strategy with the profitability of a swing trading system. This portfolio is ideal for traders who want consistent returns with moderate drawdown, without the complexity of managing multiple standalone strategies.

Trading Tip

Prioritize a system that generates a high risk-adjusted return with low drawdown. This portfolio is designed for traders who understand that consistency and capital preservation are the foundations of long-term success. If you need higher absolute profits, increase your account balance rather than your risk per trade.
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AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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5 (1)
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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3.89 (18)
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Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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5 (5)
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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