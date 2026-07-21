XAU Dual Strategy Portfolio (M30 + H4)





Strategy Overview





XAU Dual Strategy Portfolio (M30 + H4) is a fully automated Expert Advisor portfolio that combines two proven Gold trading strategies across complementary timeframes. This portfolio integrates the M30 and H4 strategies to provide a balanced approach to Gold trading, capturing both intraday moves and multi-day trends while maintaining moderate drawdown.





Development & Robustness Testing





This portfolio has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Extensive robustness testing has been conducted across multiple timeframes—both higher and lower than the primary trading timeframe—to ensure adaptability and resilience across different market conditions. This multi-timeframe testing approach helps identify strategies that are genuinely robust rather than over-optimized to a specific period.





The development process incorporates rigorous out-of-sample validation and statistical analysis to filter out curve-fitted strategies and identify those with a genuine predictive edge. By applying mathematical and statistical rigor throughout the development cycle, we aim to achieve more consistent performance in future market conditions.





Trading Logic & Market Analysis





This portfolio features proprietary logic that incorporates multi-stage market analysis. It does not rely on random entries or generate trades based on arbitrary conditions. Instead, the system waits for specific market conditions and confirmations to align before opening a position. This approach ensures that every trade is supported by a well-defined market structure and statistical validation, rather than being based on chance or daily recurrence.





The portfolio is designed to be selective and disciplined, only trading when the necessary conditions are met—regardless of whether this happens several times a day, once a week, or not at all for an extended period. This selectivity helps maintain the system's statistical edge and avoids overtrading or exposure to unfavorable market conditions.





Key Features





- Dual timeframe diversification: Two strategies operating on M30 and H4 timeframes, providing exposure to both intraday and multi-day market movements.





- Complementary trading styles: The conservative M30 strategy balances the higher-profit H4 strategy, resulting in a more stable equity curve.





- Low combined drawdown: Both strategies have individually low maximum drawdowns (M30: 7.04%, H4: 9.59%), resulting in a portfolio with excellent risk management.





- Proven performance: Both strategies have been backtested and validated on 20+ years of historical tick data with 99.9% quality.





- No dangerous strategies: No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging techniques.





- Fully automated: Once installed and configured, the portfolio manages all trades without manual intervention.





- Purpose-built for XAUUSD: Both strategies are optimized specifically for Gold's unique volatility characteristics.





Risk Management





The portfolio uses a fixed proportional position sizing model. The trade volume for each strategy is linked to the account balance to help the system scale automatically with your capital.





Example: With $2,000 in the account, each EA is configured to trade 0.01 standard lots. This approach maintains a consistent risk profile across both strategies as your balance grows.





The portfolio does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or averaging techniques. Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.





Performance Metrics (2020-2026 Backtest)





M30 Strategy Metrics:

- Total Return: 10.06% CAGR

- Profit Factor: 1.61

- Sharpe Ratio: 1.03

- Maximum Drawdown: 7.04%

- Win Rate: 50.9%

- Total Trades: 277





H4 Strategy Metrics:

- Total Return: 20.32% CAGR

- Profit Factor: 1.94

- Sharpe Ratio: 1.51

- Maximum Drawdown: 9.59%

- Win Rate: 54.46%

- Total Trades: 325





Portfolio Combined (Projected):

- Estimated Combined Return: 15-18% CAGR

- Estimated Combined Profit Factor: >1.60

- Estimated Combined Drawdown: 10-12%

- Total Combined Trades: 600-800





These results were achieved using tick data with 99.9% quality and variable spread simulation. Past performance does not guarantee future results. These are individual strategy metrics; combined portfolio performance may vary.





Testing & Performance





This portfolio has been extensively tested on ECN accounts with low spreads and commissions. For optimal performance, it is strongly recommended to use an ECN account with tight spreads and reliable execution. The strategy's statistical edge relies on precise entry and exit execution, which may be affected by high slippage, wide spreads, or excessive commission costs.





Input Parameters





Each EA in the portfolio has its own set of input parameters, allowing you to customize risk for each strategy individually:





- Magic Number: Unique identifier for each timeframe.

- Lot Sizing: Fixed proportional (0.01 lots per $2,000 balance).

- Risk Per Trade: Adjustable percentage.

- Stop Loss and Take Profit: Base levels adjusted by volatility.

- Max Spread: Limits trades during volatile spreads.

- Time Filter: Optional trading hours.





Requirements





- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframes: M30 and H4

- Minimum Deposit: $2,000 recommended

- Account Type: ECN with tight spreads and low commissions

- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 performance





Not Sure If This Portfolio Is Right for You?





If you are unsure whether this portfolio fits your trading style, risk tolerance, or account size, please feel free to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I will be happy to explain its qualities, characteristics, and optimal usage scenarios so you can make a more informed decision before purchasing.





Support





If you have any questions regarding configuration, broker-specific settings, or optimization, please do not hesitate to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I am available to help you ensure the portfolio performs optimally in your specific trading environment.





Installation





The portfolio is delivered as two compiled .ex5 files (one for each timeframe). Install them in the Experts folder, attach each to its respective XAUUSD chart (M30 and H4), and configure the parameters as desired. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled.





Why Choose the XAU Dual Strategy Portfolio?





If you are looking for a balanced, diversified approach to Gold trading, this portfolio offers a proven solution. It combines the stability of a conservative intraday strategy with the profitability of a swing trading system. This portfolio is ideal for traders who want consistent returns with moderate drawdown, without the complexity of managing multiple standalone strategies.





Trading Tip





Prioritize a system that generates a high risk-adjusted return with low drawdown. This portfolio is designed for traders who understand that consistency and capital preservation are the foundations of long-term success. If you need higher absolute profits, increase your account balance rather than your risk per trade.