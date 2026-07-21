XAU Swing Pro H4

XAU Swing Pro H4

Strategy Overview

XAU Swing Pro H4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for swing trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. This strategy is designed to capture larger market movements, targeting sustained trends and major swings over multiple days.

Development & Robustness Testing

This EA has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Extensive robustness testing has been conducted across multiple timeframes—both higher and lower than the primary trading timeframe—to ensure adaptability and resilience across different market conditions. This multi-timeframe testing approach helps identify strategies that are genuinely robust rather than over-optimized to a specific period.

The development process incorporates rigorous out-of-sample validation and statistical analysis to filter out curve-fitted strategies and identify those with a genuine predictive edge. By applying mathematical and statistical rigor throughout the development cycle, we aim to achieve more consistent performance in future market conditions.

Trading Logic & Market Analysis

This EA features proprietary logic that incorporates multi-stage market analysis. It does not rely on random entries or generate trades based on arbitrary conditions. Instead, the system waits for specific market conditions and confirmations to align before opening a position. This approach ensures that every trade is supported by a well-defined market structure and statistical validation, rather than being based on chance or daily recurrence.

The EA is designed to be selective and disciplined, only trading when the necessary conditions are met—regardless of whether this happens several times a day, once a week, or not at all for an extended period. This selectivity helps maintain the system's statistical edge and avoids overtrading or exposure to unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

- Swing trading approach: Captures sustained price movements targeting major market swings.

- Multi-filter entry system: Uses trend direction, momentum confirmation, and volatility-based filtering to ensure high-quality signals.

- Adaptive risk management: Stop-loss and take-profit levels are dynamically calculated based on current market volatility, ensuring consistent risk exposure.

- Proven long-term performance: Backtested and validated on 20+ years of historical tick data with 99.9% quality, achieving a profit factor of 1.75 and a Sharpe ratio of 1.57 (V2.0).

- No dangerous strategies: No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging techniques.

- Fully automated: Manages all trades without manual intervention once configured.

- Purpose-built for XAUUSD: Every component is optimized specifically for Gold's unique volatility characteristics.

Risk Management

The EA uses a fixed proportional position sizing model. The trade volume is linked to the account balance to help the system scale automatically with your capital.

Example: With $1,000 in the account, the EA is configured to trade 0.01 standard lots. This approach maintains a consistent risk profile as your balance grows.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or averaging techniques. Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.

Performance Metrics (2020-2026 Backtest - V2.0)

- Total Return: 37.27% CAGR
- Profit Factor: 1.75
- Sharpe Ratio: 1.57
- Maximum Drawdown: 15.69%
- Win Rate: 36.11%
- Total Trades: 1,091

These results were achieved using tick data with 99.9% quality and variable spread simulation. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please note this is a swing strategy with periods of lower activity, designed for patient traders who understand the value of long-term growth.

Testing & Performance

This EA has been extensively tested on ECN accounts with low spreads and commissions. For optimal performance, it is strongly recommended to use an ECN account with tight spreads and reliable execution. The strategy's statistical edge relies on precise entry and exit execution, which may be affected by high slippage, wide spreads, or excessive commission costs.

Input Parameters

- Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades opened by this EA.
- Lot Sizing: Fixed proportional (0.01 lots per $1,000 balance).
- Risk Per Trade: Adjustable percentage.
- Stop Loss and Take Profit: Base levels adjusted by volatility.
- Max Spread: Limits trades during volatile spreads.
- Time Filter: Optional trading hours.

Requirements

- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H4
- Minimum Deposit: $1,000 recommended
- Account Type: ECN with tight spreads and low commissions
- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 performance

Not Sure If This EA Is Right for You?

If you are unsure whether this EA fits your trading style, risk tolerance, or account size, please feel free to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I will be happy to explain its qualities, characteristics, and optimal usage scenarios so you can make a more informed decision before purchasing.

Support

If you have any questions regarding configuration, broker-specific settings, or optimization, please do not hesitate to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I am available to help you ensure the EA performs optimally in your specific trading environment.

Installation

The EA is delivered as a compiled .ex5 file. Install it in the MetaTrader 5 Experts folder, attach it to a XAUUSD H4 chart, and configure the parameters. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled.

Why Choose XAU Swing Pro H4?

If you are looking for a low-drawdown, high-profit-factor strategy for long-term Gold trading, this EA offers a proven solution. Its low drawdown and high profit factor make it ideal for traders who prefer stability over high-frequency trading. This EA also complements scalping strategies, covering the higher timeframes for a complete XAUUSD trading system.

Trading Tip

Prioritize a system that generates a high risk-adjusted return with low drawdown. This EA is designed for traders who understand that consistency and capital preservation are the foundations of long-term success. If you need higher absolute profits, increase your account balance rather than your risk per trade.
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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