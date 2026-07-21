XAU Swing Pro H4





Strategy Overview





XAU Swing Pro H4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for swing trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. This strategy is designed to capture larger market movements, targeting sustained trends and major swings over multiple days.





Development & Robustness Testing





This EA has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Extensive robustness testing has been conducted across multiple timeframes—both higher and lower than the primary trading timeframe—to ensure adaptability and resilience across different market conditions. This multi-timeframe testing approach helps identify strategies that are genuinely robust rather than over-optimized to a specific period.





The development process incorporates rigorous out-of-sample validation and statistical analysis to filter out curve-fitted strategies and identify those with a genuine predictive edge. By applying mathematical and statistical rigor throughout the development cycle, we aim to achieve more consistent performance in future market conditions.





Trading Logic & Market Analysis





This EA features proprietary logic that incorporates multi-stage market analysis. It does not rely on random entries or generate trades based on arbitrary conditions. Instead, the system waits for specific market conditions and confirmations to align before opening a position. This approach ensures that every trade is supported by a well-defined market structure and statistical validation, rather than being based on chance or daily recurrence.





The EA is designed to be selective and disciplined, only trading when the necessary conditions are met—regardless of whether this happens several times a day, once a week, or not at all for an extended period. This selectivity helps maintain the system's statistical edge and avoids overtrading or exposure to unfavorable market conditions.





Key Features





- Swing trading approach: Captures sustained price movements targeting major market swings.





- Multi-filter entry system: Uses trend direction, momentum confirmation, and volatility-based filtering to ensure high-quality signals.





- Adaptive risk management: Stop-loss and take-profit levels are dynamically calculated based on current market volatility, ensuring consistent risk exposure.





- Proven long-term performance: Backtested and validated on 20+ years of historical tick data with 99.9% quality, achieving a profit factor of 1.75 and a Sharpe ratio of 1.57 (V2.0).





- No dangerous strategies: No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging techniques.





- Fully automated: Manages all trades without manual intervention once configured.





- Purpose-built for XAUUSD: Every component is optimized specifically for Gold's unique volatility characteristics.





Risk Management





The EA uses a fixed proportional position sizing model. The trade volume is linked to the account balance to help the system scale automatically with your capital.





Example: With $1,000 in the account, the EA is configured to trade 0.01 standard lots. This approach maintains a consistent risk profile as your balance grows.





The EA does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or averaging techniques. Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.





Performance Metrics (2020-2026 Backtest - V2.0)





- Total Return: 37.27% CAGR

- Profit Factor: 1.75

- Sharpe Ratio: 1.57

- Maximum Drawdown: 15.69%

- Win Rate: 36.11%

- Total Trades: 1,091





These results were achieved using tick data with 99.9% quality and variable spread simulation. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please note this is a swing strategy with periods of lower activity, designed for patient traders who understand the value of long-term growth.





Testing & Performance





This EA has been extensively tested on ECN accounts with low spreads and commissions. For optimal performance, it is strongly recommended to use an ECN account with tight spreads and reliable execution. The strategy's statistical edge relies on precise entry and exit execution, which may be affected by high slippage, wide spreads, or excessive commission costs.





Input Parameters





- Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades opened by this EA.

- Lot Sizing: Fixed proportional (0.01 lots per $1,000 balance).

- Risk Per Trade: Adjustable percentage.

- Stop Loss and Take Profit: Base levels adjusted by volatility.

- Max Spread: Limits trades during volatile spreads.

- Time Filter: Optional trading hours.





Requirements





- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: H4

- Minimum Deposit: $1,000 recommended

- Account Type: ECN with tight spreads and low commissions

- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 performance





Not Sure If This EA Is Right for You?





If you are unsure whether this EA fits your trading style, risk tolerance, or account size, please feel free to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I will be happy to explain its qualities, characteristics, and optimal usage scenarios so you can make a more informed decision before purchasing.





Support





If you have any questions regarding configuration, broker-specific settings, or optimization, please do not hesitate to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I am available to help you ensure the EA performs optimally in your specific trading environment.





Installation





The EA is delivered as a compiled .ex5 file. Install it in the MetaTrader 5 Experts folder, attach it to a XAUUSD H4 chart, and configure the parameters. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled.





Why Choose XAU Swing Pro H4?





If you are looking for a low-drawdown, high-profit-factor strategy for long-term Gold trading, this EA offers a proven solution. Its low drawdown and high profit factor make it ideal for traders who prefer stability over high-frequency trading. This EA also complements scalping strategies, covering the higher timeframes for a complete XAUUSD trading system.





Trading Tip





Prioritize a system that generates a high risk-adjusted return with low drawdown. This EA is designed for traders who understand that consistency and capital preservation are the foundations of long-term success. If you need higher absolute profits, increase your account balance rather than your risk per trade.