Aegis XAU EA

Aegis XAU EA


Aegis Series Vol.5




Designed for today's XAUUSD market.

Aegis XAU EA is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

Unlike strategies that focus primarily on long historical performance, this EA places greater emphasis on recent market conditions. While extensive testing was performed over a 7-year period, the development process prioritized recent Forward Test results, the latest 2-year performance, and current market behavior to create a strategy better suited to today's trading environment.


Main Features

Optimized for XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: M1

EMA Trend + Pullback Entry

ADX Trend Filter

ATR Volatility Filter

RSI Trend Confirmation

Optimized trading session (4:00 excluded)

One position at a time

Fixed lot operation


Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Recommended minimum balance: USD 4,000

Recommended preset: 🔵 Balanced (0.02 Lot)


Available Presets

🟢 Stable – 0.01 Lot

🔵 Balanced – 0.02 Lot (Recommended)

🟡 Growth – 0.03 Lot

🟠 Dynamic – 0.04 Lot

🔴 Aggressive – 0.05 Lot


🔵 Recommended Preset 
Balanced (0.02 Lot)

7yearsForward   2026          (01/01~06/29)
Initial
  USD 4,000  USD 4,000
Forward
  28 Months  6 Months
PF
 1.41 1.98 
Max DD
 15.24% 18.29%
Trades 709 142 
Profit
 USD 8,256.48  USD 6868.93 
Avg/Month
 USD 295  USD 1144 
 

Backtest

Backtest Period

2019/06/30 – 2026/06/29

Forward Test

From 2024/02/28

This EA has been evaluated using multiple test periods, including long-term historical testing, forward testing, and recent market performance. Development decisions were based on balancing profitability, drawdown, and trading frequency rather than optimizing for a single historical period.


Although higher Profit Factors were observed on some higher timeframes, the M1 timeframe was selected because it provided substantially more trading opportunities while maintaining a favorable balance between profitability and drawdown.


About This EA
Aegis XAU EA is intended for traders who prefer strategies that adapt to current market characteristics rather than relying only on long-term historical optimization.

As with any trading system, market conditions change over time and future performance cannot be guaranteed. Please test the EA on a demo account or with the free version before deciding whether it suits your trading style.

If you enjoy the EA, your support through renting or purchasing is greatly appreciated.

Thank you for using the Aegis Series.


Important Notice

Before using this EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it on a demo account to ensure it matches your trading style and broker environment.

When trading on a live account, consider starting with a small position size, such as 0.01 lot, and gradually increase your lot size only after you have gained sufficient confidence in the EA's performance.

Although this EA has been extensively tested, financial markets are constantly changing and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to risk.

By purchasing or using this EA, you acknowledge that all trading decisions and their results are your own responsibility.


Launch Promotion
 This EA starts with a special introductory price.
As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.


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Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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