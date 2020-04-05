Gold Aura Quant Pro

Gold Aura Quant Pro: Institutional AI Trading

You’ve likely experienced the frustration of buying an Expert Advisor that showed a flawless backtest, only to watch it slowly drain your live account. You know that feeling of anxiety when a trade goes into deep drawdown, waiting for a dangerous grid to recover.

Imagine waking up, opening your MT5 terminal, and feeling absolute peace of mind. As you look at your smooth equity curve, you realize that your trading is finally protected by the same advanced quantitative models used by institutional hedge funds.

Welcome to Gold Aura Quant Pro.

This is not another dangerous Martingale grid. By deciding to use Gold Aura Quant Pro, you are stepping into a new paradigm of algorithmic trading. We have engineered a dual-layer artificial intelligence system that seamlessly bridges external LLM sentiment analysis (via DeepSeek) with zero-latency local ONNX neural networks.

When you experience this level of control, you will naturally feel confident passing prop firm challenges and managing live capital.

🌟 Core Advantages

  • See the Market Clearly (Hybrid AI): The EA uses the DeepSeek API for deep market reasoning. If broker latency spikes, it instantly falls back to a pre-trained local  .onnx  model, guaranteeing lightning-fast execution.
  • Feel Protected (Broker Defenses): Brokers can manipulate spreads and hunt your stops. As you activate our Virtual Stops and Order Randomization, you effectively become invisible to malicious broker plugins.
  • Grasp True Growth (Kelly Criterion Sizing): Instead of static lots or dangerous grids, Gold Aura dynamically scales your risk mathematically, compounding your winners while strictly capping daily drawdowns.
  • Hear the Silence (News Blackout): Avoid the chaos of red-folder news events. The system automatically pauses your trading basket when high-impact data is released, shielding your capital.

⚙️ Input Parameters List

Below are the inputs you can easily configure to tailor the AI to your exact comfort level.

General Settings

  • TradeBasket  - (String) A comma-separated list of symbols to trade simultaneously (e.g.,  XAUUSD,XAGUSD,EURUSD ).

Artificial Intelligence Settings

  • AIApiKey  - (String) Your secure DeepSeek API key for external LLM reasoning.
  • BaseAIConfidenceThreshold  - (Double) The minimum AI confidence score (0.0 to 1.0) required to authorize a trade entry.
  • OnnxModelPath  - (String) The file path to your local  .onnx  neural network model for zero-latency fallback.

Broker Defenses & Architecture

  • UseVirtualStops  - (Boolean) Hides your physical Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker's servers.
  • UseOrderRandomization  - (Boolean) Masks automated behavior by introducing micro-delays and fractional lot size variations.
  • MaxExecutionPingMs  - (Integer) Circuit breaker that halts trading if broker latency exceeds this millisecond threshold.
  • LiveStopsEmulation  - (Boolean) Forces real-world slippage mechanics into the Strategy Tester to guarantee realistic backtests.

Institutional Risk Management

  • RiskPercent  - (Double) Your baseline risk percentage per trade.
  • UseKellySizing  - (Boolean) Enables dynamic, mathematical position sizing based on your rolling win rate and payoff ratio.
  • EquityScalingMode  - (Enum) Choose between standard fixed risk, or advanced  MARTINGALE  /  ANTI_MARTINGALE  compounding mechanics.
  • DailyLossLimitPercent  - (Double) A hard circuit breaker. If daily floating loss hits this percentage, the EA stops trading until tomorrow.
  • DailyProfitLimitPercent  - (Double) Secures your profits. Once reached, trading is paused for the day.

News Filter & Blackout

  • UseNewsBlackout  - (Boolean) Enables the macroeconomic calendar filter to pause trading during high-impact events.
  • NewsCurrencies  - (String) The currencies to monitor for news (e.g.,  USD,EUR,GBP ).
  • NewsBlackoutMins  - (Integer) The buffer time (in minutes) to remain paused before and after a major news release.

As you review these features, you can clearly see why Gold Aura Quant Pro is the definitive choice for serious, long-term quantitative traders. Take control of your portfolio today.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
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