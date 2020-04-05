Gold Aura Quant Pro: Institutional AI Trading

You’ve likely experienced the frustration of buying an Expert Advisor that showed a flawless backtest, only to watch it slowly drain your live account. You know that feeling of anxiety when a trade goes into deep drawdown, waiting for a dangerous grid to recover.

Imagine waking up, opening your MT5 terminal, and feeling absolute peace of mind. As you look at your smooth equity curve, you realize that your trading is finally protected by the same advanced quantitative models used by institutional hedge funds.

Welcome to Gold Aura Quant Pro.

This is not another dangerous Martingale grid. By deciding to use Gold Aura Quant Pro, you are stepping into a new paradigm of algorithmic trading. We have engineered a dual-layer artificial intelligence system that seamlessly bridges external LLM sentiment analysis (via DeepSeek) with zero-latency local ONNX neural networks.

When you experience this level of control, you will naturally feel confident passing prop firm challenges and managing live capital.

🌟 Core Advantages

See the Market Clearly (Hybrid AI): The EA uses the DeepSeek API for deep market reasoning. If broker latency spikes, it instantly falls back to a pre-trained local .onnx model, guaranteeing lightning-fast execution.

The EA uses the DeepSeek API for deep market reasoning. If broker latency spikes, it instantly falls back to a pre-trained local .onnx model, guaranteeing lightning-fast execution. Feel Protected (Broker Defenses): Brokers can manipulate spreads and hunt your stops. As you activate our Virtual Stops and Order Randomization, you effectively become invisible to malicious broker plugins.

Brokers can manipulate spreads and hunt your stops. As you activate our Virtual Stops and Order Randomization, you effectively become invisible to malicious broker plugins. Grasp True Growth (Kelly Criterion Sizing): Instead of static lots or dangerous grids, Gold Aura dynamically scales your risk mathematically, compounding your winners while strictly capping daily drawdowns.

Instead of static lots or dangerous grids, Gold Aura dynamically scales your risk mathematically, compounding your winners while strictly capping daily drawdowns. Hear the Silence (News Blackout): Avoid the chaos of red-folder news events. The system automatically pauses your trading basket when high-impact data is released, shielding your capital.

⚙️ Input Parameters List

Below are the inputs you can easily configure to tailor the AI to your exact comfort level.

General Settings

TradeBasket - (String) A comma-separated list of symbols to trade simultaneously (e.g., XAUUSD,XAGUSD,EURUSD ).

Artificial Intelligence Settings

AIApiKey - (String) Your secure DeepSeek API key for external LLM reasoning.

- (String) Your secure DeepSeek API key for external LLM reasoning. BaseAIConfidenceThreshold - (Double) The minimum AI confidence score (0.0 to 1.0) required to authorize a trade entry.

- (Double) The minimum AI confidence score (0.0 to 1.0) required to authorize a trade entry. OnnxModelPath - (String) The file path to your local .onnx neural network model for zero-latency fallback.

Broker Defenses & Architecture

UseVirtualStops - (Boolean) Hides your physical Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker's servers.

- (Boolean) Hides your physical Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker's servers. UseOrderRandomization - (Boolean) Masks automated behavior by introducing micro-delays and fractional lot size variations.

- (Boolean) Masks automated behavior by introducing micro-delays and fractional lot size variations. MaxExecutionPingMs - (Integer) Circuit breaker that halts trading if broker latency exceeds this millisecond threshold.

- (Integer) Circuit breaker that halts trading if broker latency exceeds this millisecond threshold. LiveStopsEmulation - (Boolean) Forces real-world slippage mechanics into the Strategy Tester to guarantee realistic backtests.

Institutional Risk Management

RiskPercent - (Double) Your baseline risk percentage per trade.

- (Double) Your baseline risk percentage per trade. UseKellySizing - (Boolean) Enables dynamic, mathematical position sizing based on your rolling win rate and payoff ratio.

- (Boolean) Enables dynamic, mathematical position sizing based on your rolling win rate and payoff ratio. EquityScalingMode - (Enum) Choose between standard fixed risk, or advanced MARTINGALE / ANTI_MARTINGALE compounding mechanics.

- (Enum) Choose between standard fixed risk, or advanced MARTINGALE / ANTI_MARTINGALE compounding mechanics. DailyLossLimitPercent - (Double) A hard circuit breaker. If daily floating loss hits this percentage, the EA stops trading until tomorrow.

- (Double) A hard circuit breaker. If daily floating loss hits this percentage, the EA stops trading until tomorrow. DailyProfitLimitPercent - (Double) Secures your profits. Once reached, trading is paused for the day.

News Filter & Blackout

UseNewsBlackout - (Boolean) Enables the macroeconomic calendar filter to pause trading during high-impact events.

- (Boolean) Enables the macroeconomic calendar filter to pause trading during high-impact events. NewsCurrencies - (String) The currencies to monitor for news (e.g., USD,EUR,GBP ).

- (String) The currencies to monitor for news (e.g., USD,EUR,GBP ). NewsBlackoutMins - (Integer) The buffer time (in minutes) to remain paused before and after a major news release.

As you review these features, you can clearly see why Gold Aura Quant Pro is the definitive choice for serious, long-term quantitative traders. Take control of your portfolio today.