Silk for XAUUSD on Cent

silk_by-peter

Institutional-Grade Risk Management for XAUUSD Scalping


The Reality of XAUUSD Scalping

Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most profitable yet unforgiving markets in the world. Scalping strategies promise high win rates but often fail due to two issues: broker rejections involving micro-lots (Error 10030 / Invalid Fill) and the uncontrolled escalation of grid systems that drive accounts to ruin.

With the "silk_by-peter" Expert Advisor for MT4 and MT5, you hold a highly precise, German-engineered tool for personal or institutional trading designed to eliminate exactly these vulnerabilities. The result is a highly stable, mathematically sound algorithm optimized specifically for Cent accounts.

Core Architecture: Bollinger Band Scalping & Fibonacci DCA

The EA combines two proven approaches:

Aggressive Scalp: It places precise pending orders at the Bollinger Bands to capture extreme short-term price movements.

Fibonacci-Weighted Grid: If the market moves against the initial position, an intelligent system engages. Unlike dangerous Martingale EAs, silk_by-peter uses a Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8...) for lot scaling. This ensures exponential profit recovery while maintaining linear risk.

The Heart of the System: The Patented Equity Profile System
The major innovation is the built-in risk management system. Instead of requiring the user to perform complex calculations for lot sizes, Take Profit (TP), and Stop Loss (SL), the EA offers pre-configured, mathematically optimized equity profiles:

$75 to $1,000 Profile: Once the trader selects their account balance, the EA automatically adjusts the base lot size, basket Take Profit, and hard equity Stop Loss.
Grid Limit: The grid depth is hard-coded to a maximum of 8 levels. The EA cannot accidentally open 15 levels and drive the account into a margin call, ensuring risk remains manageable at all times.

Broker-Independent Execution Engine
Many scalpers fail in live trading because brokers enforce different fill modes (FOK, IOC, RETURN). Silk_by-peter utilizes robust execution logic that minimizes order rejections during spread fluctuations. This makes the EA highly compatible with cent accounts, ECN brokers, and prop trading firms.

The programming incorporates over 10 years of trading expertise. "silk_by-peter" is ready for takeoff in your trading. I originally programmed this Expert Advisor solely for my own trading, prioritizing the following:

- Even small amounts of equity can be utilized effectively.
- Profits are realized immediately, without waiting for market consolidation over six-month or ten-year periods.

"silk_by-peter" features controlled trading hours and protective mechanisms:

- Hard Close & Cooldown: Avoids the unpredictable spread-widening phase between 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM (21:00–23:00).
- Dynamic Daily Drawdown: Protects the day's starting capital against emotionally driven losses.
- Spread Filter: Blocks entries when the XAUUSD spread is artificially inflated. "silk_by-peter" is particularly well-suited for:

- Traders who want to capitalize on the aggressive nature of XAUUSD but need to protect their capital.
- Cent account users who have previously struggled with margin call loops when using grid EAs.
- Investors seeking automated cash flow who still want to sleep soundly at night.

"silk_by-peter" is a professional tool designed for long-term capital growth through strict risk management.

The automated equity profile system and Fibonacci architecture are "Made in Germany"—this is neither a gamble nor cheap Martingale code. Choose the profile that suits you best and trade with low risk.

Since XAUUSD trading depends on global risks and market conditions that are manageable for an individual to oversee, "silk_by-peter" is an ideal choice for you personally.

This contrasts with more extensive technical or fundamental market analyses (covering Forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies—including AI-driven approaches), which would require significantly more resources due to their complexity.
Consequently, "silk_by-peter" is currently optimized exclusively for trading XAUUSD on cent accounts.

🔒 License & Activation Notice (Important – please read):

To ensure the algorithm's exclusivity and maintain scalping performance—even in the face of broker filters—this license is limited to 5 activations (applicable to all packages, including Lifetime). This measure prevents unauthorized distribution and safeguards the strategy's stability. Naturally, you can easily switch brokers or VPS providers at any time via your MQL5 account. If you require additional activations, please contact me before purchasing—we will certainly find a solution!


+++ You will get a highly profitable expert advisor +++
Have a look to the provided screenshots. Profitfactor there is 13.76 (!!) for a quote of profittrades of 93.07 % within the last 231 trades. The enormous recovery factor is 34.89.
Drawdown of your hard eaned money is only 0.53 % in that account. silk_by-peter is not afraid to be compared to other ea's.

It is higly recommended to use ONLY (!) on Cent-accounts, because for this "silk_by-peter" is made for.

In my personal experience two brokers fits to the mathematics of this high frequency scalper:
First choice is vtmarkets. Very suitable CENT-Accounts, but only 5 Accounts pro person are allowed. Use only on 1:500 leverage with small capitalization from 100 $ (=10.000 USCent) on. You can open account under my IB for the best support with specialized setfiles for that broker from time to time.


Second choice is roboforex.com. You can open as much accounts as you need. Try their nice 1:1000 leverage. Open account with them under my IB: 

I am developing a special version from "silk_by-peter" for fusionmarkets. Unfortunately they offer no CENT-Accounts and for this reason ongoing optimization i will need some time. Be patient with that broker at this point and try the other CENT-brokers you prefer. Silk_by-peter is broker independent code. There is no hidden bias or "smooth trading - option" or whatever they call it. In my opinion you should stay away from such 5 digit criminals. Keep an eye on the company which is dealing with your hard earned money!

As always:

⚠️ HIGH RISK DISCLOSURE & DISCLAIMER ⚠️

By purchasing, renting, or using "silk_by-peter", you acknowledge and agree to the following terms:

1. No Guarantee of Future Profits: Past performance, whether hypothetical or real, is not a guarantee or reliable indication of future results. There is no guarantee that you will achieve profits or avoid losses using this Expert Advisor.

2. High Financial Risk: Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex), Contracts for Difference (CFDs), and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk. It may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. 

3. Risk of Capital Loss: You may sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. 

4. Hypothetical Performance Limitations: Hypothetical trading results shown in screenshots or backtests have inherent limitations. They are prepared with the benefit of hindsight and do not reflect actual trading. Furthermore, since the trades have not actually been executed, the results may have under-or-over compensated for the impact of certain market factors, such as liquidity.

5. Not Financial Advice: "silk_by-peter" is a software tool, not personalized financial advice. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions, the configuration of the EA (e.g., selecting the wrong equity profile), and any resulting financial losses.

6. No Liability: The developer will not be held liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages arising from the use or inability to use this software, including but not limited to financial losses.


Some traders want to know from me why this expert advisor was named silk.
Explanation is short: The combination of the analytics from John A. Bollinger (*1950) and the mathematic-technical but well proportioned use of Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) as a strategy - is made comfortable and more easier with "silk_by-peter" to deal with uncertain markets like XAUUSD. Silk handles your funds elegant.

Dollar-cost averaging can reduce the overall impact of price volatility and lower the average cost per share significantly on a cent-account. By buying regularly in up and down markets, you can buy more shares at lower prices and fewer shares at higher prices. DCA aims to prevent a poorly timed lump-sum investment at a potentially higher price.
"Silk_by-peter" stands now for the elegant way of working with Bollinger Bands and DCA like a robe (losely) wraps around the figure's contoursand (here the brutal XAUUSD-market). "Silk_by-peter" is here to cover your personal investment. Enjoy this masterpiece of programming and "Good luck!".

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Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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