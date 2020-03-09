Silk BOOST for XAUUSD on Cent MT4

silk_by-peter for mt4

Institutional-Grade Risk Management for XAUUSD Scalping


The Reality of XAUUSD Scalping

Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most profitable yet unforgiving markets in the world. Scalping strategies promise high win rates but often fail due to two issues: broker rejections involving micro-lots (Error 10030 / Invalid Fill) and the uncontrolled escalation of grid systems that drive accounts to ruin.

With the "silk_by-peter" Expert Advisor for MT4 and MT5, you hold a highly precise, German-engineered tool for personal or institutional trading designed to eliminate exactly these vulnerabilities. The result is a highly stable, mathematically sound algorithm optimized specifically for Cent accounts.

Core Architecture: Bollinger Band Scalping & Fibonacci DCA

The EA combines two proven approaches:

Aggressive Scalp: It places precise pending orders at the Bollinger Bands to capture extreme short-term price movements.

Fibonacci-Weighted Grid: If the market moves against the initial position, an intelligent system engages. Unlike dangerous Martingale EAs, silk_by-peter uses a Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8...) for lot scaling. This ensures exponential profit recovery while maintaining linear risk.

The Heart of the System: The Patented Equity Profile System
The major innovation is the built-in risk management system. Instead of requiring the user to perform complex calculations for lot sizes, Take Profit (TP), and Stop Loss (SL), the EA offers pre-configured, mathematically optimized equity profiles:

$75 to $1,000 Profile: Once the trader selects their account balance, the EA automatically adjusts the base lot size, basket Take Profit, and hard equity Stop Loss.
Grid Limit: The grid depth is hard-coded to a maximum of 8 levels. The EA cannot accidentally open 15 levels and drive the account into a margin call, ensuring risk remains manageable at all times.

Broker-Independent Execution Engine
Many scalpers fail in live trading because brokers enforce different fill modes (FOK, IOC, RETURN). Silk_by-peter utilizes robust execution logic that minimizes order rejections during spread fluctuations. This makes the EA highly compatible with cent accounts, ECN brokers, and prop trading firms.

The programming incorporates over 10 years of trading expertise. "silk_by-peter" is ready for takeoff in your trading. I originally programmed this Expert Advisor solely for my own trading, prioritizing the following:

- Even small amounts of equity can be utilized effectively.
- Profits are realized immediately, without waiting for market consolidation over six-month or ten-year periods.

"silk_by-peter" features controlled trading hours and protective mechanisms:

- Hard Close & Cooldown: Avoids the unpredictable spread-widening phase between 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM (21:00–23:00).
- Dynamic Daily Drawdown: Protects the day's starting capital against emotionally driven losses.
- Spread Filter: Blocks entries when the XAUUSD spread is artificially inflated. "silk_by-peter" is particularly well-suited for:

- Traders who want to capitalize on the aggressive nature of XAUUSD but need to protect their capital.
- Cent account users who have previously struggled with margin call loops when using grid EAs.
- Investors seeking automated cash flow who still want to sleep soundly at night.

"silk_by-peter" is a professional tool designed for long-term capital growth through strict risk management.

The automated equity profile system and Fibonacci architecture are "Made in Germany"—this is neither a gamble nor cheap Martingale code. Choose the profile that suits you best and trade with low risk.

Since XAUUSD trading depends on global risks and market conditions that are manageable for an individual to oversee, "silk_by-peter" is an ideal choice for you personally.

This contrasts with more extensive technical or fundamental market analyses (covering Forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies—including AI-driven approaches), which would require significantly more resources due to their complexity.
Consequently, "silk_by-peter" is currently optimized exclusively for trading XAUUSD on cent accounts.

🔒 License & Activation Notice (Important – please read):

To ensure the algorithm's exclusivity and maintain scalping performance—even in the face of broker filters—this license is limited to 5 activations (applicable to all packages, including Lifetime). This measure prevents unauthorized distribution and safeguards the strategy's stability. Naturally, you can easily switch brokers or VPS providers at any time via your MQL5 account. If you require additional activations, please contact me before purchasing—we will certainly find a solution!


+++ You will get a highly profitable expert advisor +++
Have a look to the provided screenshots. Profitfactor there is 13.76 (!!) for a quote of profittrades of 93.07 % within the last 231 trades. The enormous recovery factor is 34.89.
Drawdown of your hard eaned money is only 0.53 % in that account. silk_by-peter is not afraid to be compared to other ea's.

It is higly recommended to use ONLY (!) on Cent-accounts, because for this "silk_by-peter" is made for.

In my personal experience two brokers fits to the mathematics of this high frequency scalper:
First choice is vtmarkets. Very suitable CENT-Accounts, but only 5 Accounts pro person are allowed. Use only on 1:500 leverage with small capitalization from 100 $ (=10.000 USCent) on. You can open account under my IB for the best support with specialized setfiles for that broker from time to time.


Second choice is roboforex.com. You can open as much accounts as you need. Try their nice 1:1000 leverage. Open account with them under my IB: 

I am developing a special version from "silk_by-peter" for fusionmarkets. Unfortunately they offer no CENT-Accounts and for this reason ongoing optimization i will need some time. Be patient with that broker at this point and try the other CENT-brokers you prefer. Silk_by-peter is broker independent code. There is no hidden bias or "smooth trading - option" or whatever they call it. In my opinion you should stay away from such 5 digit criminals. Keep an eye on the company which is dealing with your hard earned money!

As always:

⚠️ HIGH RISK DISCLOSURE & DISCLAIMER ⚠️

By purchasing, renting, or using "silk_by-peter", you acknowledge and agree to the following terms:

1. No Guarantee of Future Profits: Past performance, whether hypothetical or real, is not a guarantee or reliable indication of future results. There is no guarantee that you will achieve profits or avoid losses using this Expert Advisor.

2. High Financial Risk: Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex), Contracts for Difference (CFDs), and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk. It may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. 

3. Risk of Capital Loss: You may sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. 

4. Hypothetical Performance Limitations: Hypothetical trading results shown in screenshots or backtests have inherent limitations. They are prepared with the benefit of hindsight and do not reflect actual trading. Furthermore, since the trades have not actually been executed, the results may have under-or-over compensated for the impact of certain market factors, such as liquidity.

5. Not Financial Advice: "silk_by-peter" is a software tool, not personalized financial advice. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions, the configuration of the EA (e.g., selecting the wrong equity profile), and any resulting financial losses.

6. No Liability: The developer will not be held liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages arising from the use or inability to use this software, including but not limited to financial losses.


Some traders want to know from me why this expert advisor was named silk.
Explanation is short: The combination of the analytics from John A. Bollinger (*1950) and the mathematic-technical but well proportioned use of Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) as a strategy - is made comfortable and more easier with "silk_by-peter" to deal with uncertain markets like XAUUSD. Silk handles your funds elegant.

Dollar-cost averaging can reduce the overall impact of price volatility and lower the average cost per share significantly on a cent-account. By buying regularly in up and down markets, you can buy more shares at lower prices and fewer shares at higher prices. DCA aims to prevent a poorly timed lump-sum investment at a potentially higher price.
"Silk_by-peter" stands now for the elegant way of working with Bollinger Bands and DCA like a robe (losely) wraps around the figure's contoursand (here the brutal XAUUSD-market). "Silk_by-peter" is here to cover your personal investment. Enjoy this masterpiece of programming and "Good luck!".


+++ Fits perfect to Cent-Accounts in mt4 when broker demands 0.10 as starting lot +++

The well known problem when you are scalping on a cent-account on mt4 where the brokers minimum lotsize is set to 0.10 (and that is factor 10 to the normal lotsize of silk_by-peter!) in most cases this can break easily your account and all equity in a rush when you get a call from Mr. Martin Gale. Why this happens? Well, your equity has to become factor 10 bigger than in normal case. For trading the Bollinger bands with a scalper the mathematics behind it will not reach the "sweetspot" where scalping together with DCA with "only" 0.01 lot is this money printing machine, which we want to achieve and what silk_by-peter is.

But we solved this problem in very elegant way. Under the hood all calculations in silk_by-peter mt4 are strictly done in 0.01 lot. Even when the broker is so demanding for you/against you! We implemented the "PHANTOM BRIDGE" to rise up the lotsize, but not to rise up the risk of owerwhelming dca-baskets in front of you, driven by those awfull spikes which are usually in the XAUUSD-market or which are send with spread and leakage (haha!) by your broker and what is nothing else as a sort of bias your broker is working with - let us clearly say - against you. So the mathematical work and calculation is for that serious reason totally hidden from your broker. Broker only has to do what he is meant to do: Set correct pending orders, nail your precise orders and shut them exactly in that moment, when YOU want it, straight to the millisecond.

To keep your server tight there is no fancy blink blink on the screen. What only counts is your profit. The effect is: PHANTOM BRIDGE creates fascinating results with silk_by-peter mt4.

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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
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Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  1   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF  649   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  920   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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