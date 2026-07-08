Golden Vault

Golden Vault is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold), built around a multi-factor price action framework, market structure analysis, and intelligent risk management.

The EA patiently waits for high-quality market opportunities and enters only when multiple confirmations align.


Multi-Factor Price Action Engine

Golden Vault combines multiple layers of analysis:

  • Market structure recognition
  • Price action confirmation
  • Cross-market validation
  • Higher timeframe trend filtering
  • Risk-to-reward based trade planning

Each trade is carefully evaluated before execution to avoid low-probability setups.


Not A Scalping EA — Built To Capture Bigger Moves

Golden Vault is designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

This is not a scalping system that opens many short-lived positions. Instead, trades are designed to allow sufficient time for market trends to develop, aiming to capture larger price movements in Gold.

When the market moves in the expected direction, Golden Vault allows profitable positions to continue running instead of closing too early.


Intelligent Profit Protection

Golden Vault includes an advanced Automatic Trailing Stop system designed to protect accumulated profits while allowing winning trades room to grow.

Features include:

  • Automatic profit protection
  • Dynamic stop-loss adjustment
  • Ability to capture extended market movements
  • Reduced risk exposure after favorable price movement

The goal is simple: protect capital while maximizing the potential of strong trends.


Professional Risk Management

Capital preservation is the foundation of Golden Vault.

The EA is designed with a conservative trading approach:

  1. No Grid / Martingale Trading
  2. No Recovery System
  3. One Order At A Time
  4. Controlled Risk Exposure
  5. Low Drawdown Focus

Every position follows predefined risk management rules without dangerous lot multiplication strategies.

Key Features

  • Designed For XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Multi-Factor Price Action Strategy
  • Structure-Based Entries
  • Cross-Market Confirmation
  • Higher Timeframe Trend Filter
  • Works On Any Timeframe
  • Fixed Reward-to-Risk Framework
  • Automatic Trailing Stop
  • Long-Term Trend Capture
  • One Position At A Time
  • Professional Risk Management


Recommendation:

  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD or above
  • Optimized for XAUUSD only
  • Timeframe: Any. System will trade based on its own logic. However, 1H show the best drawing for market trend.
  • Apply the latest set file
  • Change Auxiliary symbol in the input to XAGUSD,  SILVER# or any silver symbol by your broker (subject to your provider)

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    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Vladimir Mametov
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    3 (1)
    Experts
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