Golden Vault

Golden Vault is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold), built around a multi-factor price action framework, market structure analysis, and intelligent risk management.

The EA patiently waits for high-quality market opportunities and enters only when multiple confirmations align.


Multi-Factor Price Action Engine

Golden Vault combines multiple layers of analysis:

  • Market structure recognition
  • Price action confirmation
  • Cross-market validation
  • Higher timeframe trend filtering
  • Risk-to-reward based trade planning

Each trade is carefully evaluated before execution to avoid low-probability setups.


Not A Scalping EA — Built To Capture Bigger Moves

Golden Vault is designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

This is not a scalping system that opens many short-lived positions. Instead, trades are designed to allow sufficient time for market trends to develop, aiming to capture larger price movements in Gold.

When the market moves in the expected direction, Golden Vault allows profitable positions to continue running instead of closing too early.


Intelligent Profit Protection

Golden Vault includes an advanced Automatic Trailing Stop system designed to protect accumulated profits while allowing winning trades room to grow.

Features include:

  • Automatic profit protection
  • Dynamic stop-loss adjustment
  • Ability to capture extended market movements
  • Reduced risk exposure after favorable price movement

The goal is simple: protect capital while maximizing the potential of strong trends.


Professional Risk Management

Capital preservation is the foundation of Golden Vault.

The EA is designed with a conservative trading approach:

  1. No Grid / Martingale Trading
  2. No Recovery System
  3. One Order At A Time
  4. Controlled Risk Exposure
  5. Low Drawdown Focus

Every position follows predefined risk management rules without dangerous lot multiplication strategies.

Key Features

  • Designed For XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Multi-Factor Price Action Strategy
  • Structure-Based Entries
  • Cross-Market Confirmation
  • Higher Timeframe Trend Filter
  • Works On Any Timeframe
  • Fixed Reward-to-Risk Framework
  • Automatic Trailing Stop
  • Long-Term Trend Capture
  • One Position At A Time
  • Professional Risk Management


Recommendation:

  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD or above
  • Optimized for XAUUSD only
  • Timeframe: Any. System will trade based on its own logic. However, 1H show the best drawing for market trend.
  • Apply the latest set file
  • Change Auxiliary symbol in the input to XAGUSD,  SILVER# or any silver symbol by your broker (subject to your provider)

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    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.87 (30)
    专家
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    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (140)
    专家
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    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    专家
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    Marco Scherer
    4.15 (41)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (7)
    专家
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    Fan Yang
    4.52 (25)
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    专家
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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    Gennady Sergienko
    2.55 (11)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (133)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
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    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
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    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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    专家
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
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    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
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    Andrii Soma
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    专家
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    Ayush V Jain
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    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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    专家
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    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
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    Arkadii Zagorulko
    3.75 (12)
    专家
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