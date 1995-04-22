Golden Vault is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold), built around a multi-factor price action framework, market structure analysis, and intelligent risk management.

The EA patiently waits for high-quality market opportunities and enters only when multiple confirmations align.





Multi-Factor Price Action Engine

Golden Vault combines multiple layers of analysis:

Market structure recognition

Price action confirmation

Cross-market validation

Higher timeframe trend filtering

Risk-to-reward based trade planning

Each trade is carefully evaluated before execution to avoid low-probability setups.





Not A Scalping EA — Built To Capture Bigger Moves

Golden Vault is designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

This is not a scalping system that opens many short-lived positions. Instead, trades are designed to allow sufficient time for market trends to develop, aiming to capture larger price movements in Gold.

When the market moves in the expected direction, Golden Vault allows profitable positions to continue running instead of closing too early.





Intelligent Profit Protection

Golden Vault includes an advanced Automatic Trailing Stop system designed to protect accumulated profits while allowing winning trades room to grow.

Features include:

Automatic profit protection

Dynamic stop-loss adjustment

Ability to capture extended market movements

Reduced risk exposure after favorable price movement

The goal is simple: protect capital while maximizing the potential of strong trends.





Professional Risk Management

Capital preservation is the foundation of Golden Vault.

The EA is designed with a conservative trading approach:

No Grid / Martingale Trading No Recovery System One Order At A Time Controlled Risk Exposure Low Drawdown Focus

Every position follows predefined risk management rules without dangerous lot multiplication strategies.

Key Features

Designed For XAUUSD (Gold)

Multi-Factor Price Action Strategy

Structure-Based Entries

Cross-Market Confirmation

Higher Timeframe Trend Filter

Works On Any Timeframe

Fixed Reward-to-Risk Framework

Automatic Trailing Stop

Long-Term Trend Capture

One Position At A Time

Professional Risk Management