Golden Vault

Golden Vault is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold), built around a multi-factor price action framework, market structure analysis, and intelligent risk management.

The EA patiently waits for high-quality market opportunities and enters only when multiple confirmations align.


Multi-Factor Price Action Engine

Golden Vault combines multiple layers of analysis:

  • Market structure recognition
  • Price action confirmation
  • Cross-market validation
  • Higher timeframe trend filtering
  • Risk-to-reward based trade planning

Each trade is carefully evaluated before execution to avoid low-probability setups.


Not A Scalping EA — Built To Capture Bigger Moves

Golden Vault is designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

This is not a scalping system that opens many short-lived positions. Instead, trades are designed to allow sufficient time for market trends to develop, aiming to capture larger price movements in Gold.

When the market moves in the expected direction, Golden Vault allows profitable positions to continue running instead of closing too early.


Intelligent Profit Protection

Golden Vault includes an advanced Automatic Trailing Stop system designed to protect accumulated profits while allowing winning trades room to grow.

Features include:

  • Automatic profit protection
  • Dynamic stop-loss adjustment
  • Ability to capture extended market movements
  • Reduced risk exposure after favorable price movement

The goal is simple: protect capital while maximizing the potential of strong trends.


Professional Risk Management

Capital preservation is the foundation of Golden Vault.

The EA is designed with a conservative trading approach:

  1. No Grid / Martingale Trading
  2. No Recovery System
  3. One Order At A Time
  4. Controlled Risk Exposure
  5. Low Drawdown Focus

Every position follows predefined risk management rules without dangerous lot multiplication strategies.

Key Features

  • Designed For XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Multi-Factor Price Action Strategy
  • Structure-Based Entries
  • Cross-Market Confirmation
  • Higher Timeframe Trend Filter
  • Works On Any Timeframe
  • Fixed Reward-to-Risk Framework
  • Automatic Trailing Stop
  • Long-Term Trend Capture
  • One Position At A Time
  • Professional Risk Management


Recommendation:

  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD or above
  • Optimized for XAUUSD only
  • Timeframe: Any. System will trade based on its own logic. However, 1H show the best drawing for market trend.
  • Apply the latest set file
  • Change Auxiliary symbol in the input to XAGUSD,  SILVER# or any silver symbol by your broker (subject to your provider)

    Рекомендуем также
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Эксперты
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
    Nathan James Gilks
    Эксперты
    Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 Ожидание окончено — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA теперь доступен для MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 — это советник, ориентированный на торговлю золотом, созданный для трейдеров XAUUSD, которым нужна быстрая краткосрочная автоматизация с контролируемым исполнением, интеллектуальной защитой и понятной визуальной панелью управления. Большинство быстрых торговых роботов делают акцент только на скорости. Но в реальных брокерских условиях скорость без к
    FREE
    Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
    Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
    Эксперты
    Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
    FREE
    Auric Mohd iK
    Md Iqbal Kaiser
    Эксперты
    AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
    FREE
    Neuro Start
    Dmytryi Voitukhov
    4.75 (4)
    Эксперты
    UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - за успешные созданные базы обучения предоставлю советник во временное пользование бесплатно. - базы обучения будут выкладываться по мере обучения. - обучение требует примерно 20 эпох.  Возможно применять одну из двух стратегий - либо торговля в 2-х направлениях, либо - использовать СЛ. При использовании СЛ результаты торговли будут идентичны результатам обучения. Так как при обучении используется только 1 ордер одновременно.
    FREE
    AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
    Adrian-marius Ambrosa
    Эксперты
    SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
    BTC Master Pro
    Farzad Saadatinia
    4.58 (12)
    Эксперты
    BTC Master Pro — ваш надежный инструмент для дисциплинированной торговли Bitcoin. Новая версия теперь усилена искусственным интеллектом OpenAI , обеспечивая более точное исполнение сделок и улучшенную фильтрацию торговых сигналов в условиях высокой волатильности крипторынка. Этот профессиональный торговый робот разработан специально для торговли Bitcoin (BTCUSD) на платформе MetaTrader 5 , с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, контролируемую нагрузку на депозит и интеллектуальное управлени
    PFTA Honey Harvester v14
    Randy Susano Bondoc
    Эксперты
    ДОСТИГНУТ РУБЕЖ: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 ОФИЦИАЛЬНО ЗАПУЩЕН в MT5 Market! После непрерывной разработки, глубокой доработки системы и стресс-тестов в реальных условиях, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 успешно покорил MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — одну из самых жестоких сред автоматизированного тестирования в индустрии. Это НЕ просто базовое одобрение. ️ Валидатор MT5 симулирует: Экстремальные скачки спреда Хаос на нескольких символах Мультитаймфреймовый стресс Худшие брокерские условия Пр
    Crush
    Yvan Musatov
    Эксперты
    Скальпинг (scalping, пипсовка) – это подход к торговле, основанный на техническом анализе и предполагающий открытие и закрытие большого количества сделок за короткие промежутки времени: сделки удерживаются открытыми от нескольких миллисекунд до нескольких минут. Другими словами, целью скальпинга на Форекс является не удержание позиции в течение нескольких часов, дней или недель, а получение прибыли за считанные минуты или даже секунды, всего по несколько пунктов на сделку. На практике чистого
    VertexAlgo
    Krzysztof Sitko
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Strategy. VertexAlgo is a sophisticated trading engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on market alignment rather than resistance, identifying high-probability entries based on institutional price action. Launch Information Current Price: $249 (Standard Price: $1099). Secure your license during the introductory phase. After purchasing, please contact me via MQL5 Private Message to receive the
    GoldTrend Retriever
    Brighton Kukasira
    Эксперты
    Welcome to the Future of Trading: Your Ultimate AI Assistant!   Unleash the Power of AI Trading Welcome to a revolutionary trading experience with our cutting-edge EA (Expert Advisor). Designed with the latest advancements in AI technology, this tool is your gateway to smarter, more efficient trading. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, our EA is tailored to meet your needs and elevate your trading game. Key Features ·        Advanced Algorithms: Leverage the pow
    Aura Gold Sniper
    Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub
    Эксперты
    **Product Name**: Aura Gold Sniper AI **Price**: $500 for 3 month --- DESCRIPTION --- **Trade Gold (XAUUSD) With Precision & Speed!** Introducing **Aura Gold Sniper AI**, an advanced algorithmic trading system built exclusively for the mechanics of Gold. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or dangerous grid grids, Aura Gold Sniper uses a proprietary "Impulse Velocity Trigger" mechanism, scanning tick-level volume movements to snipe breakouts before they happen. **Why Choose Aura G
    MACD Sniper Pro
    Noppawat Tumjai
    Эксперты
    MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
    FREE
    Karat Killer
    BLODSALGO LIMITED
    3.76 (33)
    Эксперты
    LAUNCH PROMOTION - LIMITED TIME OFFER Price increases every 24 hours at 10:30 AM Cyprus time. Secure the lowest price today before the next increase. Подробные отчёты бэктеста, методология валидации и исследование корреляции портфеля Подписка BLODSALGO Analytics — Бесплатная профессиональная панель (включена в покупку) LIVE IC TRADING SIGNAL   Работает с любым брокером. Рекомендованных брокеров смотрите  в моём руководстве здесь. Результаты бэктеста XAUUSD H1 — Январь 2016 по Февраль 2026 — 10
    Outro
    Manuel Gonzales
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    " Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
    FREE
    HFT PropFirm EA MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.93 (83)
    Эксперты
    HFT PropFirm EA MT5 [советник HFT для проп-фирм MT5] также известен как Green Man благодаря своему узнаваемому логотипу от Dilwyn Tng, это торговый робот (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный специально для прохождения челленджей и оценок проп-фирм (prop firms), которые допускают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). Теперь Greenman HFT PropFirm EA MT5 полностью автоматический! Бесплатная лицензия на 1 счёт для All-In-One Breakout EA [советник пробоя «всё в одном»] при покупке HFT PropFirm EA
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    3 (2)
    Эксперты
    Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временны
    AB ZoneMatrix
    Allan Deka
    Индикаторы
    How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
    FREE
    Archon
    Morris Mukono Waithaka
    Эксперты
    ARCHON – Precision Trading for USDCAD & XAUUSD ARCHON – Precision Trading for major pairs Command the markets with precision. Archon is a machine-learning–powered trading system purpose-built and optimized exclusively for major pairs . It is designed for traders who value not just high-quality entries, but intelligent, adaptive exit logic that protects capital and maximizes realized profits. Proven Performance Archon has been rigorously tested across 5 years of historical data (2020–2025) on mul
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.33 (57)
    Эксперты
    Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
    FREE
    Gold Adaptive EA MT5
    Roman Zhitnik
    Эксперты
    Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
    FREE
    Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
    Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
    Эксперты
    Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
    Smart M Quantum
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Эксперты
    Smart Money Quantum EA Smart Money Quantum is an advanced algorithmic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAU/USD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. This system combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles with institutional risk management to capture high-probability movements in the gold market. Key Features Trading Strategy SMC Methodology: Accurately identifies and trades institutional Order Blocks Break & Retest System: Confirms liquidity zones before executing trades RSI
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Эксперты
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    SimpleTrade by Gioeste
    Giovanni Scelzi
    4 (3)
    Эксперты
    Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
    FREE
    Balancer EA
    Amir Hossein Moharreri
    Эксперты
    Balancer EA  is a sophisticated grid trading tool designed to maximize profits by simultaneously opening both buy and sell positions. Or even greater control, you can also utilize the manual panel to fine-tune your trading strategy. However, it is important to use this EA with caution and only risk an amount you are comfortable with. We encourage you to backtest the EA and experiment with the settings to find the ones that work best for you. Recommended     symbols : Backtest on any symbol of y
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Эксперты
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.85 (52)
    Индикаторы
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Эксперты
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Forex Mentors Bot5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Эксперты
    Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    Эксперты
    Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (24)
    Эксперты
    Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.93 (28)
    Эксперты
    Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    Эксперты
    ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (5)
    Эксперты
    Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.13 (38)
    Эксперты
    ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.65 (23)
    Эксперты
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Эксперты
    Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    5 (21)
    Эксперты
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (213)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Эксперты
    Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Эксперты
    Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4 (36)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.32 (25)
    Эксперты
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Эксперты
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Эксперты
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    Эксперты
    Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
    HFT Spike EA
    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
    Boring Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (52)
    Эксперты
    Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв