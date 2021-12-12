Moving Average Cross Close

Managing risk is crucial if you want to be successful in trading the Forex market.

The purpose of the Moving Average Cross Close is to close your trade automatically once price closes above your choice of moving average time period, in a short trade or below the moving average in a long trade.

Having the ability to automatically close open trades under these conditions, gives you the discipline to close trades that are beginning to move against you. As we all know, it is often difficult to close a trade that is in profit and begins to retrace. Many of us hope that price is not reversing and we wind up losing all of our profit and at times we even allow price to go as far as our stop loss. If this has happened to you, I'm sure that you know how painful that can be. The Moving Average Cross Close EA takes out the human emotions that we all face by automatically closing the trade once the moving average of your choice has been breached.

The Moving Average Cross Close also gives you the benefit and confidence of walking away from your screen while you are in a winning trade. Since you are not tied to your screen you have the ability to live your life. The Moving Average Cross Close allows you to go to bed, to work, out to eat, etc. with confidence, knowing that the trade will be managed to potentially secure your profit.

The moving average automatically follows price and gives your trade enough breathing room to keep you in the game. This strategy often helps you to capture more pips on extended moves.

Moving Average Close is a tool that closes an open trade when the current bar Close Price crosses above a defined Moving Average for a SELL or below the Moving Average for a BUY.

Moving Average Close is used for trade management.


Expert Parameters

  • Moving Average Period: Average period for calculation.
  • Moving Average Timeframe: Predefined timeframes of charts.
  • Moving Average Method: Predefined smoothing method of Moving Average.
  • Screenshot On Close: Saves current chart screen on close of trade
  • Screenshot File Name Prefix: Screenshots are placed in the \file directory.


Examples for use

  • If a Buy trade is opened while price is above the Moving Average, the trade will be exited by the Expert Advisor at the open of the candle following a closed bar below the Moving Average
  • If a Buy trade is opened while price is below the Moving Average, the trade will be exited by the Expert Advisor, only after a bar closes above the moving average and then a subsequent candle closes below the Moving Average.
  • If a Sell trade is opened while price is below the Moving Average, the trade will be exited by the Expert Advisor at the open of the candle following a closed bar above the Moving Average
  • If a Sell trade is opened while price is above the Moving Average, the trade will be exited by the Expert Advisor, only after a bar closes below the moving average and then a subsequent candle closes below the Moving Average
  • The Moving Average Period is variable. Open properties input tab. Double click the tab next to Moving Average Period and enter the Period number desired.
  • The Moving Average Timeframe is Variable. Choose from drop down menu in properties input tab. Double click on tab next to Moving Average Timeframe to choose Current, 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1 Hour, 4 Hours, 1 Day, 1 Week, 1 Month. Be aware that the trade will be managed according to the moving average based on the timeframe set in properties regardless of the timeframe chart displayed. When timeframe is set to current and chart is changed to a different timeframe, the trade will be managed according to the moving average of the timeframe displayed which will effect when the trade closes.
  • The Moving Average method is variable. Choose from drop down menu in properties input tab. Double click on tab next to Moving Average Method to choose Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear weighted Moving Average
  • Expert Advisor has a Screenshot on close of the trade Function. Choose from drop down menu in properties input tab. Double click on tab next to Screenshot on close to choose true (for screenshot) or false (no screenshot)
  • Screenshots are stored in Meta-trader /MQL4/Files/ScreenShots folder.
  • Path for Screenshots: File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL4 folder -> Files -> ScreenShots - Once in ScreenShots folder, open the sub-folder with the currency pair and timeframe for the closed trade. Screenshot File name default prefix is FXPROPHET_MA_.
  • The default File name prefix can be changed. Choose from drop down menu in properties input tab. Double click on tab next to the Screenshot File Name Prefix and type in the desired file name prefix.

It is recommended that you use a hard stop loss on your brokers platform in addition to using this expert advisor.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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