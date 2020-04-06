PHantom N1

PHantom N1 EA – Intelligent Expert System with Visual Market Processing

PHantom N1 is based on a data-driven approach and has been trained over several years using extensive historical market data.
The development environment included real price movements, volatility phases, structural market changes, and external influences. Not only were
classic technical indicators used, but also multimodal data streams – including visual chart patterns, candlestick formations, and order flow data.

The goal was to develop a model that not only recognizes market dynamics but can also anticipate them.
PHantom continuously learns and adapts to new market conditions – without relying on rigid, hard-coded rules.

The price will continuously increase based on the number of licenses sold

1. Visual Market Situation Capture

A special feature of the PHantom N1 EA is its ability to create visual snapshots of the current market situation. This visual capture is modeled on human chart behavior:
The EA regularly generates high-quality screenshots or data images of charts and analyzes them using an AI-powered image recognition system.

This visual approach enables PHantom N1 to identify classic chart patterns such as support and resistance zones, formations, and sudden breakouts,
similar to how an experienced trader would visually detect them – only at a much higher frequency and without emotional bias.

2. Dual AI Validation with GPT-5.1

The visually collected information undergoes a second validation process via the GPT-5.1 language model, which is used for semantic and contextual verification.
This second AI layer checks the plausibility of the visually detected patterns, assesses market sentiment based on historical correlations, and classifies the signals as tradable or not.

Through this two-step verification – visual recognition combined with logical analysis – the likelihood of erroneous decisions is significantly reduced.
PHantom N1 consistently eliminates weak signals and responds only to setups that are qualitatively confirmed.

3. Proprietary AI Decision Logic – PHantom Core

After successful validation, the signal information is passed on to the specially developed PHantom Core module – an internally trained model
that makes decisions based on predefined risk profiles and market parameters.

The PHantom Core model analyzes signal strength, temporal clustering, market context, and potential correlations before a final trading decision is made.
The decision-making process is rule-based yet adaptive – meaning the EA can adjust its strategy without becoming unstable.

4. Technical Execution and Security

  • Fast order execution through optimized code structure
  • Continuous monitoring of active positions for anomalies or external risks
  • Integration of a proprietary risk management system that intelligently handles lot sizes, stop-loss, take-profit, and max drawdown control
  • Emergency shutdowns during extreme market conditions

PHantom N1 operates independently yet under control. A clear priority is placed on capital preservation,
so aggressive behavior is automatically suppressed when the market no longer provides clear signals.

5. Key Features at a Glance

  • Real-time visual analysis capability – like an experienced trader
  • Dual AI verification: image data and logical language model
  • Adaptive decision logic based on custom AI model
  • Maximum independence from emotional market behavior
  • Scalable across multiple markets, flexible on various timeframes M30 / H1
  • Suitable for all trading styles: intraday, scalping ...

Requirements & Recommendations
1 Broker Any (low spread)
2 Min Deposit 100$
3 Leverage Min 1:30
4 Timeframe M30 / H1
5 VPS Please use VPS 24/7


PHantom N1 is not an ordinary Expert Advisor, but a fully AI-based trading tool that analyzes the market like an experienced human – only more efficiently, faster, and without emotion. The combination of visual data processing, semantic signal verification, and individual decision logic elevates Phantom to a new technological level.
Ideal for all traders who rely on AI while maintaining full control and transparency over their systems.

