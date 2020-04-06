PHantom N1 is based on a data-driven approach and has been trained over several years using extensive historical market data.

The development environment included real price movements, volatility phases, structural market changes, and external influences. Not only were

classic technical indicators used, but also multimodal data streams – including visual chart patterns, candlestick formations, and order flow data.

The goal was to develop a model that not only recognizes market dynamics but can also anticipate them.

PHantom continuously learns and adapts to new market conditions – without relying on rigid, hard-coded rules.