Orivex

ORIVEX – GOLD M1 Scalper EA

🚀Smart Gold Scalping – Precision Trading from 6 AM to 11 AM GMT!

ORIVEXis a cutting-edge, fully automatedscalping Expert Advisor (EA)designed exclusively forXAUUSD (GOLD) on the M1 timeframe. It capitalizes on price action and reversal patterns to enter trades with high accuracy during the most volatile market hours.

🔹Optimized Trading Hours:Operates only from6:00 AM to 11:00 AM GMTto take advantage of peak liquidity.
🔹Advanced Scalping Strategy:Uses smart algorithms to detect high-probability reversal zones.
🔹Risk Management Built-In:AdjustableStop Loss,Take Profit, andLot Sizingto maintain low drawdowns.
🔹No Martingale, No Grid:Safe, consistent trading without excessive risk.
🔹Works Only on GOLD (XAUUSD):Specifically optimized forgold price movementsfor maximum profitability.

🏆Why Choose ORIVEX EA?

✅ 100% Automated – No manual intervention needed
✅ Smart Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids high-risk market conditions
✅ Low Drawdown – Ensures stable account growth
✅ Backtested & Forward-Tested – Verified performance in real market conditions

🔧Recommended Settings

  • Symbol:XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe:M1 (1-minute)
  • Trading Hours:06:00 - 11:00 GMT
  • Minimum Deposit:$100+
  • Leverage:1:100 or higher recommended
  • Broker Type:ECN/STP with low spreads

📌Important:Ensure your broker allows trading during the EA’s active time window.

📊Performance & Testing

ORIVEX has been extensively backtested and optimized to deliverconsistent profits with minimal risk.

💡Get ORIVEX today and start scalping GOLD like a pro!🚀


