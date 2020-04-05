Gold Neuro Scalp Pro

Welcome to the next step in your algorithmic trading journey. You already understand that trading XAUUSD requires precision, discipline, and a deep understanding of market volatility. Gold NeuroScalp Pro is designed to provide that exact precision through an advanced Deep Learning LSTM Neural Network.

As you explore the mechanics of this system, you will notice how it prioritizes capital preservation above all else. Instead of relying on grid or averaging strategies, Gold NeuroScalp Pro utilizes strict institutional risk management, dynamic fractional lot sizing, and secure stop-loss placement for every single trade.

Experience the peace of mind that comes with a fully automated, mathematically sound trading approach.

Key Advantages

Intelligent Execution: The neural network evaluates market structure and only executes orders when the internal confidence threshold is strictly met.

Prop Firm Compatibility: Built with modern risk restrictions in mind, featuring a Stealth Mode to manage stop levels internally and avoid hunting.

News Protection: The integrated news filter automatically pauses trading activity during high-impact macroeconomic events to protect against unpredictable spread widening.

Architecture Compliance: Fully compliant with all MT5 account types, handling netting position aggregation and strict volume limits securely.

Input Parameters

Institutional Risk Engine

Dynamic Fractional Risk - The percentage of your free margin to risk per trade.

Maximum Drawdown Limit - The hard stop equity limit to protect your account capital.

Base Lot Size - The fixed lot size used if dynamic risk is disabled.

Deep Learning AI Module

Neural Confidence Threshold - The minimum predictive probability required for the AI to execute a market order.

Retrain Memory Depth - The number of recent historical bars the LSTM engine uses for its rolling memory state.

Market Protection

Prop Firm Stealth Mode - Hides the actual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker server.

High-Impact News Filter - Enables or disables the macroeconomic news avoidance block.

Minutes Before News - The time buffer to pause trading before a major news event.

Minutes After News - The time buffer to resume trading after a major news event.

Trading Sessions

Start Trading Hour - The server hour when the algorithm begins scanning the market for setups.

Stop Trading Hour - The server hour when the algorithm stops scanning.

Before you begin, please ensure that your broker provides a low-spread environment for XAUUSD to maximize the efficiency of the entry logic. You will quickly realize the difference a robust, meticulously engineered system can make in your daily routine.