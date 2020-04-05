Gold Neuro Scalp Pro

Welcome to the next step in your algorithmic trading journey. You already understand that trading XAUUSD requires precision, discipline, and a deep understanding of market volatility. Gold NeuroScalp Pro is designed to provide that exact precision through an advanced Deep Learning LSTM Neural Network.

As you explore the mechanics of this system, you will notice how it prioritizes capital preservation above all else. Instead of relying on grid or averaging strategies, Gold NeuroScalp Pro utilizes strict institutional risk management, dynamic fractional lot sizing, and secure stop-loss placement for every single trade.

Experience the peace of mind that comes with a fully automated, mathematically sound trading approach.

Key Advantages

  • Intelligent Execution: The neural network evaluates market structure and only executes orders when the internal confidence threshold is strictly met.
  • Prop Firm Compatibility: Built with modern risk restrictions in mind, featuring a Stealth Mode to manage stop levels internally and avoid hunting.
  • News Protection: The integrated news filter automatically pauses trading activity during high-impact macroeconomic events to protect against unpredictable spread widening.
  • Architecture Compliance: Fully compliant with all MT5 account types, handling netting position aggregation and strict volume limits securely.

Input Parameters

Institutional Risk Engine

  • Dynamic Fractional Risk - The percentage of your free margin to risk per trade.
  • Maximum Drawdown Limit - The hard stop equity limit to protect your account capital.
  • Base Lot Size - The fixed lot size used if dynamic risk is disabled.

Deep Learning AI Module

  • Neural Confidence Threshold - The minimum predictive probability required for the AI to execute a market order.
  • Retrain Memory Depth - The number of recent historical bars the LSTM engine uses for its rolling memory state.

Market Protection

  • Prop Firm Stealth Mode - Hides the actual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker server.
  • High-Impact News Filter - Enables or disables the macroeconomic news avoidance block.
  • Minutes Before News - The time buffer to pause trading before a major news event.
  • Minutes After News - The time buffer to resume trading after a major news event.

Trading Sessions

  • Start Trading Hour - The server hour when the algorithm begins scanning the market for setups.
  • Stop Trading Hour - The server hour when the algorithm stops scanning.

Before you begin, please ensure that your broker provides a low-spread environment for XAUUSD to maximize the efficiency of the entry logic. You will quickly realize the difference a robust, meticulously engineered system can make in your daily routine.

 
Recommended products
Smart Sentinel
Fu Tak Tin
Experts
Distinguished Trader, Greetings. I am   Smart Sentinel . I am not a predictor, nor an adventurer. I am the   architect of order   for your capital within the disorderly markets, the   ultimate embodiment   of your trading discipline. In a world that teaches you how to "attack," I adhere to a different philosophy:   The true core of long-term profitability is not capturing every fluctuation, but permanently avoiding the single, devastating drawdown. Therefore, I am not a simple "tool." I am a co
Calendar Edge CHF
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
Experts
Fundamental seasonal EA trading 7 CHF pairs simultaneously. 25+ year backtest: 24% CAGR, 43% max DD, Calmar 0.56. No martingale. No grid. Pure seasonal edge. Calendar Edge CHF — Trade the Swiss Franc's Seasonal DNA The Swiss franc is the most structurally predictable safe-haven currency in the world. Not because Switzerland is small, but because the forces that drive CHF demand follow a calendar schedule with remarkable consistency year after year. Switzerland manages more offshore private wealt
Theranto v3 MT5
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                           
Royal Quant EA MT5
Irina Selivanevskaia
3.4 (5)
Experts
Royal Quant EA Quantitative Trading System for XAUUSD Based on Neural Forecasting and Probabilistic Risk Control Real-Time Verification: The mathematical efficiency of the system is confirmed on a live trading account (non-cent) with an authorized broker. You can monitor the operational activity and current statistics of Royal Quant EA in real-time at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354869 Royal Quant EA is a specialized algorithmic trading complex developed based on applied mathematics, stati
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
XAU Alpha Session
Pavithran J
Experts
XAU Alpha Session – STD | Expert Advisor Description XAU Alpha Session – STD is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for disciplined, rules-based trading on the Gold (XAU/USD) market. The EA is designed exclusively for the M30 (30-minute) timeframe and operates within a defined trading session window centered on the New York market open, capitalizing on structured price behavior during one of the highest-liquidity periods of the trading day. The system combines session-based price st
PipViper Quant
Ilias Saoudi
Experts
PipViper Quant - Professional Prop-Firm Scalping Framework PipViper Quant Professional Prop-Firm Scalping Framework for MT5 "Profit isn't hunted — it's extracted from 3-pip liquidity zones. Everything else is risk mitigation." Core Philosophy "Capital protection is not a feature — it is the strategy." PipViper Quant does not chase the market. It trades only when conditions, volatility, liquidity, and risk limits align on the 1-minute battlefield . This EA is engineered for: Prop firm challenges
FREE
Blackwave Hedgeguard Pro Bitcoin
Gary Comey
Experts
Blackwave Bitcoin Hedge Recovery Adaptive Hedge Recovery System for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Positions Blackwave Bitcoin Hedge Recovery is a specialized MT5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders stabilize drawdown on manual Bitcoin (BTCUSD) positions using an ATR-based adaptive hedge basket system. Bitcoin markets are known for: extreme volatility, violent directional swings, emotional trading behavior, and rapid margin pressure during high momentum moves. This EA was specifically developed to address
Vanguard Sentinel Prime
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
VANGUARD SENTINEL PRIME  God-Tier OneChart Triad Recovery Engine Vanguard Sentinel Prime  is a unique Triad Grid Recovery Engine- designed to trade three highly-correlated, low-volatility currency pairs simultaneously (EURCHF, CADCHF, EURCAD) from a single chart. By spreading risk across three pairs that naturally hedge against each other's extremes, the Vanguard engine absorbs market fluctuations smoothly and utilizes a sophisticated Basket Take-Profit Engine- to close multiple pairs in profi
Sentinel EA MT5
Evren Caglar
5 (4)
Experts
Sentinel EA v4.9 — Survival-First Multi-Pair Portfolio Trading for MT5 A portfolio risk engine with a disciplined entry model — not another "always-in" grid gambler. Most EAs are built to look flawless in a backtest, then blow up on the first black-swan trend. Sentinel is built on the opposite principle: account survivability and controlled participation. A new trade is only allowed when the setup and your portfolio's risk budget both agree. If a trade isn't mathematically responsible for the ac
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Experts
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
GaoDong Triangular Hedge Intelligent MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $88 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Triangular Hedge Intelligent Trading EA GaoDong Triangular Hedge Intelligent EA —— Stable, Neutral, Built for the Long Term ⸻ Product Introduction The Triangular Hedge EA is an intelligent hedging trading system designed based on multi-market correlations. Through the coordinated operation of multiple instruments, it achieves sm
Quant Systems Portfolio
Lazaro Luis Acosta Quintana
Experts
Quant Systems Portfolio could be the next step in your trading career, allowing you to take the definitive step towards professional trading. This product is not suitable for everyone. Traders must understand that the objective of a portfolio is not to have a 100%-win rate, nor to get rich in a month. The objective of Quant Systems Portfolio is as follows: to have a set of uncorrelated systems across various markets, showing an advantage in each of them. In this regard, the portfolio has two sys
SniperSP
Petr Popov
Experts
Greetings to all Forex trading enthusiasts! Today I want to share the story of how our unique trading advisor was created, which combined two time-tested strategies – Sniper and Spider. This project was the result of many years of experience and close cooperation with a talented programmer. The idea was born from the desire to create something truly effective and universal. We took our favorite strategies as a basis and decided to combine them in one trading advisor. The task was not an easy on
Ion Engine
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Ion Engine is an automated scalping Expert Advisor designed to fix the result without the trader taking part in trading. In the right hands, the scalping advisor will be an effective tool that brings good results in Forex. The Expert Advisor has embodied all the best trading algorithms from scalping and pipsing: filtering deals by different methods from different time intervals when trading price momentum patterns from the instrument's minute charts. Keep in mind the bot works with a small spr
Meridian Edge Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MERIDIAN EDGE v1.0 — Institutional Series Worldinversor 2026 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Meridian Edge v1.0 is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence, advanced quantitative analysis, and structural market recognition in a single autonomous execution engine. Designed for demanding traders seeking consistency and operational robustness. Artificial Intelligence Engine The core of the system integrates a bidirectional BiLSTM (Bidirectional Long Sho
Archon
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
ARCHON – Precision Trading for USDCAD & XAUUSD ARCHON – Precision Trading for major pairs Command the markets with precision. Archon is a machine-learning–powered trading system purpose-built and optimized exclusively for major pairs . It is designed for traders who value not just high-quality entries, but intelligent, adaptive exit logic that protects capital and maximizes realized profits. Proven Performance Archon has been rigorously tested across 5 years of historical data (2020–2025) on mul
Fibo Matrix
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
FiboMatrix: The Institutional Fibonacci Confluence Engine Imagine having a trading system engineered not just for profit, but for absolute capital preservation. If you are tired of standard retail Expert Advisors that perform well in backtests but fail during unexpected live market volatility, you will appreciate the peace of mind that FiboMatrix delivers. By combining classical Fibonacci retracements with multi-indicator confluence and institutional-grade broker defenses, FiboMatrix transforms
Innercircletrader
Mostafa Kian
Experts
"ICT, short for Inner Cycle Trade, revolutionizes your Forex trading experience by focusing on the intricacies of inner market dynamics. Built upon the principle of understanding and capitalizing on short-term market fluctuations, ICT utilizes advanced AI algorithms to provide traders with real-time insights into emerging opportunities within the Forex market. By combining strategic analysis with AI-driven precision, ICT empowers traders to execute timely trades and optimize their performance fo
Smart EA v1
Lkhagvajav Narandorj
Experts
MARKET EA – Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter A disciplined and market-safe Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer trend-following strategies with strict risk control. The EA uses a higher timeframe (H1) to define the main market direction and executes precise entries on the M15 timeframe. Unlike aggressive grid or martingale systems, this EA focuses on: Clean EMA trend structure Momentum confirmation with RSI Volatility-based Stop Loss using ATR Strict daily trade and drawdown lim
Fast and Furious The Most Wanted EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Fast and Furious EA is one of the most wanted Expert Advisor programme or as some would like to refer to as ‘ TRADING BOT ’ in the market. The Fast and Furious EA, just as the name suggests, is an EA that is programmed to precisely scan the market and come up with validated trading signals . These signals can either be used automatically by the EA to make market orders or can be manually used by the trader to make personal trading decisions and be integrated to the trading system.  The Swiftness
Stable Ex MT5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Introduced expert system Stable Ex MT5 works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes a
Gold Radar X
Oezkan Kahveci
Experts
GOLD RADAR X v1.34 Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Robot Product Introduction and Quick User Guide IMPORTANT USAGE INFORMATION The current default settings of Gold Radar X have been optimized specifically for XAUUSD trading and RoboForex Pro account conditions . Spreads, commissions, price digits, execution speed, liquidity, and trading conditions may vary between brokers. Therefore, before using the robot with a different broker or account type, it should be tested on a demo account and, where
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
3 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
White Anomaly
Vladimir Smolnikov
Experts
White Anomaly MT5 White Anomaly does not use the idea of 'correcting' the market with martingale, grids, or other mathematical constructions. This algorithm was not born from tester optimization. It grew from a regularity observed in real trading and brought to automatic execution. The market rarely pays for obvious decisions. When the situation looks comfortable, millions of traders already see it. When the situation feels uncertain, most prefer to stay on the sidelines. White Anomaly operates
Golden Pulse Scalper
Tariq Shahzad
Experts
Golden Pulse Scalper V4.0 Golden Pulse Scalper V4.0 is a fully automated breakout trading system specifically engineered for the high-volatility environment of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike grid or martingale systems that expose accounts to heavy drawdowns, this Expert Advisor utilizes a precise, single-entry approach. It relies on a fusion of RSI Momentum, ATR Volatility, and EMA Trend Filtering to pinpoint high-probability breakout candles. Once in a trade, it acts aggressively to secure capital using
Gold Candle Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.61 (36)
Experts
Candle Bot -  is a simple and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for trading gold on the Meta Trader 5 platform. The Expert waits for bar 1 to be a large candle and for bar 2 to be a small candle, then opens a position in the direction of the small candle. The direction of the small candle (bullish or bearish) does not matter. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD). Time frame: M1,M5,M30 Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $1000) Leverage: Any Account type: Any(Better works on ECN) Bot for Ri
FREE
One Gold MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (44)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
Tradify unity
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Tradify is a quantitative trading system designed for institutional-grade market analysis and execution. The system utilizes a multi-timeframe alignment strategy combined with fractal geometry and Fibonacci mathematics to identify high-probability entry zones. Core Methodology The system operates on a triple-screen framework, ensuring that trades are only executed when the short-term entry, medium-term trend, and long-term bias are fully synchronized. This approach minimizes exposure to counter-
Chinggey Untung
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Chinggey Untung is an institutional-grade multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines a neural trend engine with a quantum matrix recovery system to manage market volatility with absolute technical precision. The system utilizes a statistical 3-vector correlation matrix to monitor market imbalances and applies a capital protection circuit to safeguard equity during high-impact events. Main Strategy Features Neural Trend Analysis : Employs high-speed moving a
FREE
Tickify Hedge Recovery
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Tickify EA: The Quantitative Hedging & Recovery Engine Trading the financial markets requires discipline, precision, and the ability to manage risk when conditions change unexpectedly. You understand that relying on simple stop losses often locks in unnecessary capital reduction during temporary market retracements. You need a system that adapts, recalculates, and recovers. Tickify is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5 hedging environments. Rather tha
Precious Ironclad
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Precious is a quantitative trading system designed for institutional-grade grid management. It focuses on risk containment and adaptive execution by combining volatility-based spacing with a tiered exit strategy. The system is built for traders who require precise control over basket exposure and drawdown protection. Core Features Adaptive Volatility Grid : The system uses ATR-based calculations to adjust grid spacing dynamically. This ensures that the distance between layers expands during high
FREE
Wonderful Institutional Breakout Engine
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Wonderful is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on breakout strategies across multiple currency pairs. The system identifies potential price movements and places pending orders to capture momentum when the price breaks through calculated levels. The application includes built-in protection features to manage risk, including virtual stop levels that are not visible to the broker. It also monitors account-wide drawdown and daily trade limits to maintain disciplined
FREE
Emegencyrify Sovereign
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Emegencyrify is a trend-following trading system designed for systematic execution. It combines trend components with volatility filters to identify and manage market movements. The system focuses on entry alignment and risk management to maintain stability across various market conditions. Features Trend Identification : Uses specific trend components and volume-weighted average price filters to align trades with market direction. Volatility-Based Management : Trade exits and adjustments are c
FREE
XAUtify Gold Correlation
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
XAUtify is an advanced quantitative trading system engineered specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Unlike conventional retail Expert Advisors that rely on lagging directional indicators such as moving averages, RSI, or MACD, XAUtify is built on a multi-proxy correlation and statistical arbitrage framework. It actively monitors the mathematical relationship between Gold and a predefined basket of correlated assets—including major currency pairs and the US Dollar Index—to identify structural
Gold Epic Fury
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Gold Epic Fury is a professional trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). The Expert Advisor utilizes a combination of Parabolic SAR, MACD, and RSI indicators to identify market momentum and entry points. It features an advanced execution engine with a transactional state machine to ensure reliability during periods of high market volatility. The system incorporates a multi-timeframe trend filter to align trades with the dominant market direction. It also includes a dynamic vol
Goldenify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Goldenify Goldenify is a professional quantitative workstation designed for precision trading on Gold and other major symbols. It utilizes an ensemble decision manifold that combines classical technical analysis with pattern recognition and advanced risk management protocols. The system focuses on capital preservation and execution quality, featuring institutional-grade modules for dynamic position sizing and stealth order management. Key Features Goldenify operates using a multi-layered approac
Fibonify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Fibonify is an advanced automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an institutional Fibonacci confluence engine to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system combines classical Fibonacci levels with multiple technical indicators to provide a robust framework for professional trading. Core Features The Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layered analysis engine that ensures every trade meets specific confluence criteria. Fibonacci Confluence
Recoverify Advanced Zone Recovery
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Recoverify is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to manage trading positions using a mathematical zone recovery mechanism. The system focuses on recovering losing trades by establishing a recovery zone and using a structured hedging approach to reach a collective take profit level. The application is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to position management, whether through manual entries or automated signals. Core Features Zone Recovery Engine : A mathe
Detandorify Institutional Grid
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Detandorify is a professional trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that utilizes a grid-based approach to manage market positions. The system focuses on institutional-grade execution and comprehensive risk management to handle various market conditions. The engine operates by placing a series of orders at specific intervals, allowing it to benefit from market volatility. It includes multiple filters to refine entries and several exit strategies to secure profits or limit exposure. Key Featur
Gold Harvester Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Gold Harvester Pro is a trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. The system is designed to operate on the M5 and M15 timeframes. It identifies potential market entries by analyzing volume spikes and identifying liquidity zones. The program includes multiple risk management algorithms to adjust position sizes based on market volatility and previous performance. Trading Logic The program monitors the market for areas where significant volume indicates increased activity. I
Honkify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Honkify is a professional trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It uses a modular architecture to combine advanced mathematical filtering with robust risk management. The system identifies market conditions using a combination of linear regression channels and Kalman filtering, allowing it to adapt to both trending and ranging price movements. Key Features Dual Filter Engine : Uses linear regression channels and Kalman filters to determine market direction and volatility levels
Brainify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Brainify is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes a multi-strategy framework to identify and execute trades across multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart. The system integrates various execution protocols, ranging from scalping to trend-following, managed through a centralized intelligence matrix. Main Features The system employs several independent modules that can be customized to suit different trading styles: Multi-Symbol Managem
Martingify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Martingify is a professional expert advisor designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It uses a structured mathematical approach to trade management, combining native machine learning logic with advanced safety features to handle various market conditions. The system analyzes market momentum and volatility using a built-in Kalman Filter and Linear Regression engine to identify entry points and dynamically adapt grid distances. Once a position is opened, the advisor manages the
Wyckoffy Smart Wyckoff VSA Engine
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Wyckoffy is a trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that uses Wyckoff theory and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) to identify institutional market movements. The program analyzes market structure and volume dynamics to detect phases of accumulation and distribution. Main Advantages The system focuses on market logic by identifying the activities of large market participants. It combines structural analysis with volume patterns to confirm price movements. The program includes several layers of pr
Area Breaker Elit Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Area Breaker Elit Pro Area Breaker Elit Pro is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a density-based spatial clustering algorithm (DBSCAN) to identify high-volume liquidity nodes and supply/demand zones with extreme precision. The system is engineered to trade both standard currency pairs and precious metals (Gold and Silver) using an advanced "Metal Beast" intelligence module that filters for institutional displacement and volume surges.
Armani Pro Quantitative
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Armani Pro is a multi-timeframe trading system for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes institutional market structure on H4, H1, and M15 charts. The system uses a scoring mechanism to evaluate trade conditions and only triggers trades when the predefined criteria are met across all timeframes. Main Strategy Logic The strategy is based on institutional alignment. It identifies the primary trend on the H4 timeframe. Once a trend is established, the system looks for confirmation on the H1 chart. The M15 time
Awang Quant Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Awang Quant Bot is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators with advanced risk management modules to identify and manage trading opportunities. The system utilizes a modular approach, allowing for flexible configurations ranging from trend-following to mean-reversion strategies. Main Features Triple-Lock Execution: The system uses a combination of Stochastic RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Parabolic SAR to time entries during periods
Hftify Institutional Quant
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
HFTify is an Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading styles in the modern market environment. It utilizes advanced execution logic to identify and act upon short-term price movements and inefficiencies. The system is built with a focus on institutional-grade risk management and execution precision. The core logic of HFTify involves the use of shadow pending zones and stealth execution to minimize market impact. It includes a suite of safety protocols designed to protect the trading ac
Bollingerify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Bollingerify is a professional mean-reversion trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The system combines Bollinger Bands analysis with institutional trading concepts to identify reversal points in the market. It is built on a modular framework to ensure stability and efficiency across different market conditions. Key Features Institutional Logic: The system incorporates concepts such as Orderblocks and Fair Value Gaps to refine entry signals. Market Filtering: Integrated efficien
Kutip wang
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Kutip Wang is a synthetic matrix arbitrage system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The engine constructs a multi-asset synthetic matrix to identify and exploit directional imbalances across a wide range of symbols. It utilizes an institutional-grade architecture to manage complex asset correlations and execution logic. The system focuses on a synthetic asset universe including XAU, XAG, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY, and SGD. By analyzing the relationships between these assets, K
Harmonicify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Harmonicify is a high-performance pattern detection engine designed for professional traders who require geometric precision combined with statistical verification. Unlike standard harmonic tools, this system utilizes institutional-grade quantitative filters to audit every signal before it is executed. Main Features Advanced Pattern Detection : Supports Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Shark, Cypher, 5-0, and Three Drives. Quantitative Logic : Uses the Hurst Exponent to measure market persistence
XAU Hedgify Portfolio Guardian
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
XAU Hedgify Portfolio Guardian is a professional risk management suite designed for traders who require institutional-grade protection for their MetaTrader 5 accounts. Unlike standard protectors, this system utilizes quantitative volatility models and a multi-layer trigger matrix to secure your portfolio against market anomalies, news spikes, and execution failures. The system acts as a "Financial Sentinel," monitoring every aspect of your account health—from floating P&L and equity snapshots to
Gold Markovify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Gold Markovify is a quantitative trading system designed to identify and exploit structural market regimes using Hidden Markov Models (HMM). Unlike traditional indicators that rely on linear moving averages, this engine utilizes a probabilistic approach to determine the hidden states of price action. It is specifically developed for instruments with high volatility and non-linear distribution, such as Gold and Silver. Quantitative Core The system operates by training a Baum-Welch HMM engine on h
Regressify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
System Overview For traders seeking mathematical discipline, Regressify provides an automated framework based on statistical linear regression. By calculating price deviations and standard deviation bands in real time, the algorithm executes trades at statistical extremes. Key Features - Linear Regression: Recalculates channel boundaries continuously. - Regime Filter: Adapts trading logic for trending or ranging conditions. - Modular Strategy: Combines Grid, Recovery, and Scalping modules. - R
Scalpium X
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
You already know how challenging the financial markets can be. You have likely experienced the frustration of watching a sudden market spike trigger a stop-loss, or the stress of a single bad day erasing weeks of steady profits. It is a common cycle for retail traders, especially when trading with funded prop-firm capital. Imagine deploying an automated system that does not just seek out high-probability entries, but actively defends your equity as fiercely as a professional risk manager. When y
Fx AsFookify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Have you ever watched a promising trading system slowly drain your account because it simply couldn't handle a sudden, unexpected market shift? Most automated systems excel in calm waters but fail entirely when the market turns volatile, lacking the safety mechanisms to protect your capital when you need it most. Fx AsFookify was engineered to address this exact frustration. Rather than relying on a single, rigid entry logic, Fx AsFookify utilizes a dynamic, tri-core mean-reversion algorithm. It
Gold AsFookify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Gold AsFookify combines three independent trading strategies into a single, fully automated expert advisor. It is built for experienced traders who understand martingale grid systems and want precise control over entry logic, position sizing, and risk management. This EA uses multiple timeframe consensus, volume filtering, and market regime detection to generate higher‑quality signals. It can adapt its grid spacing and lot sizing based on volatility, and includes a comprehensive Account Protecto
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review