Eclipse Flow

Product Name

Eclipse Flow — TMA Band & RSI Sniper with Liquidity-Based SL/TP

Short Description

A multi-filter trading indicator combining TMA Band, RSI Sniper confirmation, and liquidity-based SL/TP logic — with a built-in 6-timeframe dashboard. Non-repainting.

Full Description

Eclipse Flow is a MetaTrader 4 indicator built to filter entry signals through multiple confirmation layers simultaneously, reducing false signals common with single-indicator strategies, while providing SL/TP guidance based on real price structure rather than fixed pip values.

🎯 Key Features

1. TMA Band (Triangular Moving Average Band) A dynamic price envelope that automatically widens or narrows based on current market volatility (ATR). Used to detect price overextension beyond the moving average — a common precursor to reversal points.

2. RSI Sniper Filter Combines RSI with EMA and ADX to confirm trend strength before entry, helping avoid counter-trend trades. Buy/Sell threshold levels are fully adjustable.

3. Liquidity-Based SL/TP (Core Differentiator) Instead of fixed pip-based stops, the system calculates:

  • Stop Loss: based on the most recent swing low/high, with an ATR-based buffer to avoid premature stop-outs from wick spikes.
  • Take Profit: based on identified liquidity zones (historical price extremes likely to act as real support/resistance), with a configurable front-run percentage so positions close before price fully tests the level.

This means every trade's SL/TP is contextually derived from current market structure rather than an arbitrary fixed distance.

4. Multi-Timeframe Dashboard A compact panel summarizing trend direction across 6 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) in the top-right corner, giving a full market overview without switching charts.

5. Volume Dashboard Displays current bar volume as a percentage of its moving average, helping confirm whether a signal is backed by genuine market participation.

6. Supply & Demand Zones + Previous Day High/Low Automatically marks high-momentum candle zones (body size exceeding ATR threshold) as Supply/Demand areas, plus toggleable Previous Day High/Low lines via on-chart buttons.

7. Full Alert System Popup alerts, mobile push notifications, and sound alerts — each including the calculated Entry/SL/TP directly in the message.

✅ Non-Repainting

All signals are calculated strictly from fully closed bars. Once a signal appears, it does not disappear or change on subsequent ticks or new bars.

⚙️ Configurable Parameters

  • TMA Period, ATR Multiplier, ATR Period, EMA Period
  • RSI Period, RSI Buy/Sell Level
  • ADX Period, Volume SMA Period
  • SL Buffer (ATR), TP Front-run %, Liquidity Lookback
  • Fully customizable dashboard colors and fonts

📊 Usage Recommendations

  • Best suited for liquid currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Recommended on M15 timeframe and above
  • Should be used alongside the trader's own risk and money management rules — this is a decision-support tool, not investment advice

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries a risk of capital loss. Always test on a demo account before live use, and size positions according to your own risk tolerance.


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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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