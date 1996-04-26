Product Name

Eclipse Flow — TMA Band & RSI Sniper with Liquidity-Based SL/TP

Short Description

A multi-filter trading indicator combining TMA Band, RSI Sniper confirmation, and liquidity-based SL/TP logic — with a built-in 6-timeframe dashboard. Non-repainting.

Full Description

Eclipse Flow is a MetaTrader 4 indicator built to filter entry signals through multiple confirmation layers simultaneously, reducing false signals common with single-indicator strategies, while providing SL/TP guidance based on real price structure rather than fixed pip values.

🎯 Key Features

1. TMA Band (Triangular Moving Average Band) A dynamic price envelope that automatically widens or narrows based on current market volatility (ATR). Used to detect price overextension beyond the moving average — a common precursor to reversal points.

2. RSI Sniper Filter Combines RSI with EMA and ADX to confirm trend strength before entry, helping avoid counter-trend trades. Buy/Sell threshold levels are fully adjustable.

3. Liquidity-Based SL/TP (Core Differentiator) Instead of fixed pip-based stops, the system calculates:

Stop Loss : based on the most recent swing low/high, with an ATR-based buffer to avoid premature stop-outs from wick spikes.

: based on the most recent swing low/high, with an ATR-based buffer to avoid premature stop-outs from wick spikes. Take Profit: based on identified liquidity zones (historical price extremes likely to act as real support/resistance), with a configurable front-run percentage so positions close before price fully tests the level.

This means every trade's SL/TP is contextually derived from current market structure rather than an arbitrary fixed distance.

4. Multi-Timeframe Dashboard A compact panel summarizing trend direction across 6 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) in the top-right corner, giving a full market overview without switching charts.

5. Volume Dashboard Displays current bar volume as a percentage of its moving average, helping confirm whether a signal is backed by genuine market participation.

6. Supply & Demand Zones + Previous Day High/Low Automatically marks high-momentum candle zones (body size exceeding ATR threshold) as Supply/Demand areas, plus toggleable Previous Day High/Low lines via on-chart buttons.

7. Full Alert System Popup alerts, mobile push notifications, and sound alerts — each including the calculated Entry/SL/TP directly in the message.

✅ Non-Repainting

All signals are calculated strictly from fully closed bars. Once a signal appears, it does not disappear or change on subsequent ticks or new bars.

⚙️ Configurable Parameters

TMA Period, ATR Multiplier, ATR Period, EMA Period

RSI Period, RSI Buy/Sell Level

ADX Period, Volume SMA Period

SL Buffer (ATR), TP Front-run %, Liquidity Lookback

Fully customizable dashboard colors and fonts

📊 Usage Recommendations

Best suited for liquid currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended on M15 timeframe and above

Should be used alongside the trader's own risk and money management rules — this is a decision-support tool, not investment advice

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries a risk of capital loss. Always test on a demo account before live use, and size positions according to your own risk tolerance.