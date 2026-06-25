SuerteFx Scanner Pro mt4

SuerteFX Scanner Pro — Institutional Smart Money Scanner for MT4

Identify high-probability BUY and SELL setups using Smart Money Concepts — with built-in signal accuracy tracking so you always know your real edge.


WHAT IT DOES

SuerteFX Scanner Pro reads the market the way institutional traders do — through structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, and multi-timeframe confluence. It filters every potential signal through 5 layers before showing anything on screen. If conditions are not aligned, it waits. When they are, it shows the exact entry, stop loss, and take profit.


KEY FEATURES

  • Market Structure Detection — automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) with HH/HL and LH/LL labels on chart
  • Multi-Timeframe Bias — reads D1, H4, H1 (or H4, H1, M15) simultaneously and only signals when all timeframes agree
  • Liquidity Sweep Filter — confirms buy-side and sell-side liquidity before entry
  • EMA50 Pullback Entry — waits for price to retrace to dynamic support/resistance before firing a signal, improving entry quality
  • Session Filter — signals only during London and New York sessions when institutional volume is highest
  • Support & Resistance Zones — automatically draws supply/demand zones from swing structure
  • Signal Accuracy Panel — tracks every signal in real time: Win count, Loss count, Accuracy %, Average R:R, and Expected Value (EV)
  • Lot Size Calculator — calculates position size based on your account balance and risk percentage
  • Clean Dark Panel — all information in one organized dashboard, no chart clutter

HOW TO USE

  1. Attach to any XAUUSD chart (H1 recommended for best results)
  2. Wait for CONF 80–100% and Session: ACTIVE
  3. When a BUY or SELL signal appears, take the trade at the shown Entry with the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  4. The system tracks your results automatically in the Signal Accuracy panel


CONFLUENCE CHECKLIST (5 factors)

Factor What it checks
HTF Trend Higher timeframe bias matches signal direction
BOS / CHoCH Structure break confirmed
Liquidity Liquidity pool present near entry
MTF Aligned All 3 timeframes pointing same direction
Session London or New York session active

Signal only fires when all 5 are satisfied (100/100) or majority are aligned.


NOTES

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) — works on any instrument
  • Recommended timeframes: H1, M15
  • Does not repaint — signals are based on closed bar values
  • Compatible with any MT4 broker
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Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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SuerteFx Scanner Pro
Nestor Jr Tingson Suerte
Indicators
What Is SuerteFx Scanner Pro? SuerteFx Scanner Pro is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It applies Smart Money Concept (SMC) principles to identify market structure, support and resistance zones, liquidity levels, and potential entry areas on the chart. The indicator combines signals from three timeframes and checks six conditions before marking a potential setup. When all six conditions are met and the minimum reward-to-risk ratio is satisfied, the indicator draws an entry zone w
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