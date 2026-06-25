SuerteFx Scanner Pro mt4

SuerteFX Scanner Pro — Institutional Smart Money Scanner for MT4

Identify high-probability BUY and SELL setups using Smart Money Concepts — with built-in signal accuracy tracking so you always know your real edge.





WHAT IT DOES

SuerteFX Scanner Pro reads the market the way institutional traders do — through structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, and multi-timeframe confluence. It filters every potential signal through 5 layers before showing anything on screen. If conditions are not aligned, it waits. When they are, it shows the exact entry, stop loss, and take profit.





KEY FEATURES

Market Structure Detection — automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) with HH/HL and LH/LL labels on chart

— automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) with HH/HL and LH/LL labels on chart Multi-Timeframe Bias — reads D1, H4, H1 (or H4, H1, M15) simultaneously and only signals when all timeframes agree

— reads D1, H4, H1 (or H4, H1, M15) simultaneously and only signals when all timeframes agree Liquidity Sweep Filter — confirms buy-side and sell-side liquidity before entry

— confirms buy-side and sell-side liquidity before entry EMA50 Pullback Entry — waits for price to retrace to dynamic support/resistance before firing a signal, improving entry quality

— waits for price to retrace to dynamic support/resistance before firing a signal, improving entry quality Session Filter — signals only during London and New York sessions when institutional volume is highest

— signals only during London and New York sessions when institutional volume is highest Support & Resistance Zones — automatically draws supply/demand zones from swing structure

— automatically draws supply/demand zones from swing structure Signal Accuracy Panel — tracks every signal in real time: Win count, Loss count, Accuracy %, Average R:R, and Expected Value (EV)

— tracks every signal in real time: Win count, Loss count, Accuracy %, Average R:R, and Expected Value (EV) Lot Size Calculator — calculates position size based on your account balance and risk percentage

— calculates position size based on your account balance and risk percentage Clean Dark Panel — all information in one organized dashboard, no chart clutter

HOW TO USE

Attach to any XAUUSD chart (H1 recommended for best results) Wait for CONF 80–100% and Session: ACTIVE When a BUY or SELL signal appears, take the trade at the shown Entry with the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels The system tracks your results automatically in the Signal Accuracy panel





CONFLUENCE CHECKLIST (5 factors)

Factor What it checks HTF Trend Higher timeframe bias matches signal direction BOS / CHoCH Structure break confirmed Liquidity Liquidity pool present near entry MTF Aligned All 3 timeframes pointing same direction Session London or New York session active

Signal only fires when all 5 are satisfied (100/100) or majority are aligned.





NOTES