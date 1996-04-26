SuerteFx Scanner Pro mt4
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.20
- Активации: 5
SuerteFX Scanner Pro — Institutional Smart Money Scanner for MT4
Identify high-probability BUY and SELL setups using Smart Money Concepts — with built-in signal accuracy tracking so you always know your real edge.
WHAT IT DOES
SuerteFX Scanner Pro reads the market the way institutional traders do — through structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, and multi-timeframe confluence. It filters every potential signal through 5 layers before showing anything on screen. If conditions are not aligned, it waits. When they are, it shows the exact entry, stop loss, and take profit.
KEY FEATURES
- Market Structure Detection — automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) with HH/HL and LH/LL labels on chart
- Multi-Timeframe Bias — reads D1, H4, H1 (or H4, H1, M15) simultaneously and only signals when all timeframes agree
- Liquidity Sweep Filter — confirms buy-side and sell-side liquidity before entry
- EMA50 Pullback Entry — waits for price to retrace to dynamic support/resistance before firing a signal, improving entry quality
- Session Filter — signals only during London and New York sessions when institutional volume is highest
- Support & Resistance Zones — automatically draws supply/demand zones from swing structure
- Signal Accuracy Panel — tracks every signal in real time: Win count, Loss count, Accuracy %, Average R:R, and Expected Value (EV)
- Lot Size Calculator — calculates position size based on your account balance and risk percentage
- Clean Dark Panel — all information in one organized dashboard, no chart clutter
HOW TO USE
- Attach to any XAUUSD chart (H1 recommended for best results)
- Wait for CONF 80–100% and Session: ACTIVE
- When a BUY or SELL signal appears, take the trade at the shown Entry with the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- The system tracks your results automatically in the Signal Accuracy panel
CONFLUENCE CHECKLIST (5 factors)
|Factor
|What it checks
|HTF Trend
|Higher timeframe bias matches signal direction
|BOS / CHoCH
|Structure break confirmed
|Liquidity
|Liquidity pool present near entry
|MTF Aligned
|All 3 timeframes pointing same direction
|Session
|London or New York session active
Signal only fires when all 5 are satisfied (100/100) or majority are aligned.
NOTES
- Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) — works on any instrument
- Recommended timeframes: H1, M15
- Does not repaint — signals are based on closed bar values
- Compatible with any MT4 broker