SuerteFx Scanner Pro

What Is SuerteFx Scanner Pro?

SuerteFx Scanner Pro is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It applies Smart Money Concept (SMC) principles to identify market structure, support and resistance zones, liquidity levels, and potential entry areas on the chart.

The indicator combines signals from three timeframes and checks six conditions before marking a potential setup. When all six conditions are met and the minimum reward-to-risk ratio is satisfied, the indicator draws an entry zone with stop loss and up to three take profit levels directly on the chart.

How It Works

The indicator monitors price action across three timeframes. The two higher timeframes are selected automatically based on the current chart period. It evaluates the following conditions before drawing a setup:

  • Trend direction on the higher timeframe (using Exponential Moving Averages)
  • Break of Structure or Change of Character on the current timeframe
  • Liquidity level swept (buy-side or sell-side)
  • Price position relative to the 50-period Exponential Moving Average
  • Active trading session (London, New York)
  • Volatility level within a normal range (based on Average True Range)

A setup is only drawn when all six conditions are confirmed and the reward-to-risk ratio meets the minimum threshold set in the inputs. All calculations are based on confirmed closed bars.

Market Structure

The indicator identifies swing highs and lows and labels them as higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, and lower lows. It detects Break of Structure (a continuation signal) and Change of Character (a potential reversal signal) and labels both directly on the chart.

Support and Resistance Zones

Price levels where multiple swing highs or lows cluster together are drawn as shaded zones. Each zone is classified based on how price has reacted to it:

  • Untested — price has not returned to this zone since it formed
  • Verified — price returned and held
  • Turncoat — price broke through, the zone has switched role

Liquidity Levels

Areas where equal highs or equal lows are visible are marked as liquidity levels. These are drawn as dashed lines and labeled as buy-side liquidity (above price) or sell-side liquidity (below price).

Moving Averages

The 20, 50, and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages are plotted on the chart and used to determine the current trend bias. The bias label in the dashboard updates based on the position of price relative to these averages.

Dashboard Panel

A panel is displayed in a corner of the chart (configurable). It shows:

  • Current market bias
  • Structure direction on each of the three timeframes
  • Status of each of the six confluence conditions
  • Current setup status
  • Active trading session
  • Estimated lot size based on account risk percentage
  • Reward-to-risk ratio of the current setup

Alerts

The indicator sends a pop-up alert when a new setup appears. The alert message includes the entry price, stop loss, take profit levels, and the reward-to-risk ratio.

Timeframe Reference

Chart Period Higher Timeframe 1 Higher Timeframe 2
1 Minute 15 Minutes 1 Hour
5 Minutes 1 Hour 4 Hours
15 Minutes 1 Hour 4 Hours
30 Minutes 4 Hours Daily
1 Hour 4 Hours Daily
4 Hours Daily Weekly

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Pivot Span 3 Number of bars on each side to confirm a swing point
Lookback Bars 120 Number of bars to scan for structure
Max Zone Levels 4 Maximum number of zones drawn per side
Average True Range Period 14 Period used for volatility and zone sizing
Minimum Reward-to-Risk 2.0 Minimum ratio required to draw a setup
Stop Loss Buffer 1.5 Stop loss distance beyond the zone in Average True Range units
Show Moving Averages true Show or hide the three moving average lines
Show Zones true Show or hide support and resistance zones
Show Liquidity Levels true Show or hide liquidity level lines
Show Structure Labels true Show or hide swing point labels
Enable Alerts true Enable or disable pop-up alerts
Account Risk Percent 1.0 Used to calculate the estimated lot size in the dashboard
Panel Position Top Left Corner where the dashboard panel is displayed

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum build: 2755
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes
  • Tested on Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute and 1-hour charts

Notes

  • The indicator does not place trades automatically.
  • Past performance shown in screenshots does not guarantee future results.
  • Results will vary depending on market conditions, symbol, and timeframe.
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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SuerteFx Scanner Pro mt4
Nestor Jr Tingson Suerte
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SuerteFX Scanner Pro — Institutional Smart Money Scanner for MT4 Identify high-probability BUY and SELL setups using Smart Money Concepts — with built-in signal accuracy tracking so you always know your real edge. WHAT IT DOES SuerteFX Scanner Pro reads the market the way institutional traders do — through structure breaks, liquidity sweeps, and multi-timeframe confluence. It filters every potential signal through 5 layers before showing anything on screen. If conditions are not aligned, it wai
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