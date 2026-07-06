ScalperPad PRO One Click Trade Management Panel

                   

                        Scalper Pad PRO — One-Click Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5

ScalperPad PRO is a trade execution and management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for active manual traders who need to open, adjust, and close trades quickly without using the standard MT5 order dialogs. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not run automated strategies. All trade entries are initiated manually by the user.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 2755 or later). Supports hedging and netting accounts. No DLL files required. Works on any symbol available in the Market Watch window.

Order Entry

  • One-click BUY and SELL buttons send a market order immediately with the configured lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit. No confirmation dialog is shown.
  • Keyboard hotkeys (configurable F1 to F12) allow order entry without touching the mouse. Default assignments: F5 Buy, F6 Sell, F7 Close All, F8 Reverse.
  • Two lot sizing modes are available: fixed lot size, or risk percentage of account balance. In risk-percentage mode the panel derives the exact lot size from the account balance, the chosen risk percentage, and the current stop-loss distance. The lot size is recalculated on every tick.
  • An optional risk cap blocks any new order that would cause the combined risk of all open positions to exceed the configured percentage.

Pending Orders

  • Click one of four pending order type buttons: Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Stop, or Buy Limit.
  • A horizontal dashed line appears on the chart. Drag it to the desired entry price.
  • Click PLACE to submit the order. The current stop-loss, take-profit pips, and lot size from the panel are applied automatically.

Automatic Trade Management

  • Auto break-even moves the stop-loss to the entry price plus a configurable pip offset once a position reaches a set profit level in pips. It can be toggled on or off from the panel header without reloading the EA.
  • Auto trailing stop trails the stop-loss at a fixed pip distance behind price once a set profit level is reached. Stop-level and freeze-level constraints from the broker are respected before every modification.
  • Both functions apply to all open positions managed by the panel and can be used independently.

Position Management

  • Each open position is shown in its own row with direction, volume, entry price, and current profit or loss.
  • Each row has an individual break-even button and a close button for that position.
  • Pending orders placed from the panel appear in the same list. The close button cancels the pending order.
  • Partial close buttons allow closing 25, 50, 75, or 100 percent of a position. Lot sizes are normalised to the symbol minimum lot step. The 100 percent button requires two presses to prevent accidental full closes.
  • Draggable stop-loss and take-profit lines can be shown on the chart for all open positions. Dragging a line to a new level modifies that position immediately after the level is validated against broker requirements.
  • The status bar at the top of the panel shows total buy and sell exposure and combined floating profit or loss, updated every tick.
  • Session statistics show total realised and floating profit or loss, trade count, win count, and loss count for the current day.
  • A live risk-reward ratio is shown and colour-coded: green for 2:1 or better, amber for 1:1 or better, red below 1:1.

Daily Loss Guardian

An optional daily loss limit disables the BUY and SELL buttons when the account has lost a set percentage of the day-start balance. A separate trade count limit can also be set. Both limits reset at the start of the next trading day. The lock state is shown in the status bar.

Diagnostics and Status

  • The footer strip shows the current spread colour-coded by configured thresholds: normal (blue), elevated (amber), high (red).
  • Server ping in milliseconds and market open or closed status are displayed.
  • A warning labelled "ALGO!" appears when AutoTrading is disabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar, because all order submissions will be rejected until it is re-enabled.

Appearance

  • Four built-in colour themes: Dark Navy, Dark Gray, Light, and Custom.
  • Custom mode exposes 25 individual colour parameters covering the panel background, card backgrounds, button colours, text colours, buy and sell card colours, profit and loss colours, and accent colours.
  • The panel scale is set automatically from the terminal screen DPI and is reduced to fit within the chart height if needed. A manual override is available.
  • The panel can be dragged by its header or status bar and pinned to prevent accidental moves. Position is saved and restored on restarts.
  • The panel can be minimised to a single header bar showing account balance, server time, symbol selector, timeframe button, and auto-management indicator.
  • A symbol dropdown lists Market Watch symbols in pages of ten. Selecting a symbol switches the chart immediately.
  • A timeframe button cycles through M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 without leaving the panel.

Input Parameters

Group Parameter Default Description
Identity Magic Number 123456 Unique identifier per chart instance. Change this when running the panel on more than one chart at the same time.
Panel Panel X / Y 20 / 20 Starting position in pixels from the top-left corner. Adjustable by dragging at runtime.
Panel Default SL / TP Pips 20 / 30 Initial stop-loss and take-profit distance in pips when the panel loads.
Panel Max SL / TP Pips 500 Upper limit the stepper buttons will reach for stop-loss and take-profit.
Panel Default Lot Size 1.00 Starting lot size in fixed-lot mode.
Panel Default Risk % 1.0 Starting risk percentage per trade in risk-percentage mode.
Panel Max Risk % 2.0 Maximum combined open risk allowed across all positions.
Panel Enforce Risk Cap true When enabled, orders that would exceed the combined risk cap are blocked.
Panel Persist Settings true Save and restore lot size, stop-loss pips, take-profit pips, sizing mode, and panel position between sessions.
Auto Management Auto Break-Even false Move the stop-loss to break-even automatically when the trigger threshold is reached.
Auto Management BE Trigger Pips 10 Profit in pips required before auto break-even activates.
Auto Management BE Offset Pips 1 Pips above entry price to place the break-even stop-loss.
Auto Management Auto Trailing Stop false Trail the stop-loss behind price automatically once the trigger threshold is reached.
Auto Management Trail Trigger Pips 15 Profit in pips required before the trailing stop activates.
Auto Management Trail Step Pips 5 Distance in pips the trailing stop follows behind the current price.
Daily Guardian Guard Enabled false Enable the daily loss percentage and trade count limits.
Daily Guardian Max Daily Loss % 3.0 Maximum daily loss as a percentage of the day-start account balance.
Daily Guardian Max Trades Per Day 0 Maximum number of trades per day. Set to 0 for no limit.
Spread Warning Spread Good / Warn 5 / 15 pips Pip thresholds for normal (blue), elevated (amber), and high (red) spread colour.
Hotkeys Buy / Sell / Close / Reverse F5 / F6 / F7 / F8 Keyboard shortcut for each action. Any F1 to F12 key. Set to HK_NONE to disable.
Appearance Theme Dark Navy Select from Dark Navy, Dark Gray, Light, or Custom.
Appearance Panel Scale 0 (auto) Set to 0 for automatic DPI-based scaling, or enter a value between 0.6 and 3.0 to set the scale manually.
Appearance Position Rows 4 Number of rows in the positions list (1 to 4). Reducing this shortens the panel height.
Custom Colors 25 color inputs See defaults Available when Theme is set to Custom. Covers panel background, card backgrounds, button colors, text colors, buy and sell card colors, profit and loss colors, and accent colors.

Technical Information

Item Details
Platform MetaTrader 5, build 2755 or later
Instruments Any symbol in the Market Watch window: Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
Account types Hedging and netting. The account mode is detected automatically at startup.
Broker compatibility Detects the supported order filling mode (IOC, FOK, or Return) and whether pricing is 4 or 5 digits.
External libraries None. No DLL files are required.
Strategy Tester The panel UI is disabled in non-visual backtests. It loads and displays correctly in visual mode.
Multiple instances Supported. Assign a different Magic Number to each chart instance.
Settings storage MT5 global variables, namespaced by magic number and symbol. Survives EA reloads and terminal restarts.
Lot normalisation All lot calculations respect SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, and SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX.
Stop level compliance Stop-loss and take-profit values are adjusted to meet broker stop and freeze level requirements before every order.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does it work on a netting account such as a prop firm or futures account?
Yes. The EA detects the account mode automatically at startup. On netting accounts, the BUY and SELL buttons net against the existing position as the broker requires.

Can I run it on multiple charts at the same time?
Yes. Set a different Magic Number on each chart. Each instance manages only its own positions, statistics, and saved settings.

Will my settings be restored after an EA restart or template reload?
Yes, when Persist Settings is enabled (the default). Lot size, stop-loss pips, take-profit pips, sizing mode, auto-management state, and panel position are all restored from the MT5 global variable pool.

What happens if the stop-loss or take-profit is too close to the current price for the broker to accept?
The panel adjusts the values outward to meet the broker minimum stop distance before sending the order.

Does auto break-even interfere if I have already moved my stop-loss manually?
No. Auto break-even only moves the stop-loss in the direction of profit. If the stop-loss is already at or beyond the break-even level, the position is skipped.

How do pending orders work from the panel?
Click a pending order type button (Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Stop, or Buy Limit). A dashed horizontal line appears on the chart. Drag it to the desired entry price, then click PLACE. The current stop-loss pips, take-profit pips, and lot size from the panel are applied to the order.

The panel is cut off at the bottom of my chart. How do I fix this?
The panel reduces its own scale automatically to fit within the chart height. If content is still clipped, reduce the Position Rows input from 4 to a lower value, or set Panel Scale to a value below 1.0.

The footer shows "ALGO!" — what does this mean?
AutoTrading is disabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar. All order submissions will fail until AutoTrading is re-enabled. The warning clears automatically when AutoTrading is turned back on.

Does the panel open trades on its own?
No. All trade entries are initiated manually by the user through the BUY or SELL buttons, keyboard hotkeys, or the pending order row. The only automated actions are break-even and trailing stop modifications on positions the user has already opened, and these only activate when the corresponding options are enabled.

Version 1.22 Changes

  • Draggable stop-loss and take-profit chart lines with live position modification
  • Per-position rows with individual break-even and close buttons
  • Pending order row with draggable entry line and PLACE button
  • Daily loss guardian with percentage cap and trade count limit
  • Live session statistics: realised and floating profit or loss, win count, loss count, trade count
  • DPI-aware auto-scaling with chart-height shrink-to-fit
  • Symbol dropdown list replacing Market Watch cycling
  • Four built-in themes plus a 25-parameter custom colour palette
  • Risk-percentage sizing mode with live lot derivation
  • Spread colour-coding in the status strip and panel header
  • Keyboard hotkey for the Reverse action

Risk disclosure: trading leveraged financial instruments involves a substantial risk of loss. ScalperPad PRO is an execution and management utility. It does not generate trade signals and does not guarantee any trading results. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Recommended products
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Ultimate Pro Trade Panel
Shingidzano Lesetedi
Utilities
Ultimate Pro Trading Panel — All-In-One Manual & Grid Trading Dashboard Pro Trading Panel   is an all-in-one on-chart control panel that gives discretionary and semi-automated traders a complete toolkit for entries, exits, risk management, and grid trading — without leaving the chart. Every function is visual, draggable, and updates in real time. If you want to test this utility feel free to download the basic preview version of this tool here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181435 Who
Smart Risk Manager for Prop Firm Traders
Agus Sumartono
Utilities
Smart Risk Panel MT5 is an advanced execution and risk management panel designed for manual traders and Prop Firm traders (FundingPips, FTMO, FundedNext, the5ers, etc.).  Built with a NON-BLOCKING architecture, the EA runs smoothly without freezing your chart—even during high volatility or fast-moving markets. ================================================== KEY FEATURES ================================================== • Auto Lot Calculation: Automatically calculates your exact lot siz
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Trading Stats
Frank Jose Olivo Flores
Indicators
Stop wasting time digging through MT4/MT5 account statements to understand how your trading is performing. The Trading Stats Indicator puts every number you need — Win Rate, Avg Profit, Avg Loss, Risk:Reward Ratio, Expected Value, and Total Profit — right on the chart, updated live with every tick. Why Trading Stats Exists? Every serious trader eventually asks the same questions at the end of a session: How many trades did I take today? What was my average winner versus my average loser? Do I a
Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
Joseph Andrew Steele
Utilities
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
DRS Semi Automated
Enrique Alexander Madera Pimentel
Utilities
DRS Semi Automated: Fair Value Gap Trading Inspired by the DRS strategy made by SMT FX. To learn more, visit their website. Key Features: 1. Fair Value Gap Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps on the 5-minute timeframe. 2. Customizable Trading Sessions: Trade London, New York, or both sessions with adjustable start times. 3. Risk Management: Set risk percentage and choose between equity-based or fixed balance risk calculation. 4. Bias Selection: Manually select bullish or
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
Utilities
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
Overtrading Stopper MT5
Kosuke Noguchi
Utilities
Overtrading Stopper MT5 1. Overview Overtrading Stopper MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 utility EA that helps discretionary traders follow their own trading rules. You can set rules in advance, such as: how many times you may trade today, how many consecutive losses should make you stop, how many minutes to pause after a loss, and how to avoid entering several trades in rapid succession. When a configured limit or condition is reached, the EA displays the reason for the protection state on the chart. Depe
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals). In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4. How to work with the indicator. The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default. Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
Master prop firm challenges before risking real money!   Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence.   Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs ,  create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profi
ARC Automatic Position Size Calculator
Vitor Martins De Sousa
2.5 (2)
Utilities
MANAGING YOUR FOREX TRADING LIKE A PROFESSIONAL WITH   POSITION SIZE   CALCULATOR Position Size Calculator – an MT5 indicator, is a user-friendly tool that allows you to determine your required forex trading size for each trade based on how much you want to risk and available capital in your forex trading account. Load the calculator onto your chart and simply draglines to show your stop loss and take profit level. The calculator will automatically calculate the trade size instantly. This indica
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
CoPilot dashboard MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Utilities
CoPilot — Daily Trading Dashboard Know your numbers. Trade with clarity. MT4 version What is CoPilot? CoPilot is a professional-grade trading assistant that displays in real time all your daily performance statistics directly on the chart — with a live equity curve that updates trade by trade. Designed for active traders who need instant visibility into their session without leaving the chart, CoPilot aggregates every closed trade of the day across all symbols and presents them in a clean, color
Kinematic Scalper EA
Osama Sleman
Experts
Quant Edge EA: Pro Scalper [Plug & Play] Welcome to the ultimate algorithmic scalping solution. Quant Edge EA is a highly calibrated, proprietary trading system designed to capture explosive market momentum. It operates flawlessly out of the box with its carefully optimized default settings—no complex set files or over-optimization required. Key Advantages & Transparency: Plug & Play: Built for ease of use. Just attach it to the chart and let it work immediately. Versatility: Capable of analyzin
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
Risk Ruler
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Risk Ruler Plan every trade with precision before you enter the market. Risk Ruler is a professional on-chart position sizing and risk management tool for MetaTrader that helps traders calculate the optimal trade size based on their predefined risk. By simply dragging the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart, all essential trading calculations update instantly, allowing you to make informed decisions before placing a trade. Designed for both manual and professional trade
PnL Manager Pro
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Utilities
PNL MANAGER PRO —    Automatic Exit Manager with Smart Risk Control Set your entry, walk away. PNL Manager Pro sets your stop loss and take-profits automatically, locks in profit in stages, moves you to breakeven, and trails the rest — all while keeping your risk inside the limit you set. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Pnl MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo acc
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Multilevel PnL Calculator
Low Teik Ee
Utilities
The Multilevel PnL Calculator EA is an advanced trading tool designed for Forex and CFD traders who need precise position sizing and risk management calculations. This intuitive panel-based calculator allows you to simulate multiple entry positions with automatic profit and loss calculations in real-time USD values. Key Features Multi-Position Management Calculate Profit and Loss for up to 10 or more simultaneous positions (configurable) Support for both LONG and SHORT trading modes Real-time
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Utilities
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Crypto.com to MT5 Live Candlestick Stream to Metatrader 5 from Crypto.com websocket Its a OHCLV (Open High Low Close Real Volume ) Live Rates Data you can check my other crypto product on my profile  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller 1. OHLCV Data 2. Supports and Creates Multiple Symbols 3. You need to add Crypto.com websocket and api URL as mentioned at Tools > Options > Allow Webrequest from URL tab and also tick Allow Webrequest checkbox - Websocket URL : stream.crypto.com - API
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
Utilities
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
SwiftEdge Scalper
Kaan Caliskan
Utilities
SwiftEdge Scalper Professional Tick Scalping EA with Full Manual Control Scalping demands split-second decisions, precise risk management, and seamless order execution. Managing breakeven calculations, trailing stops, and multiple positions while watching price action is overwhelming without the right tools. SwiftEdge Scalper is your professional trading assistant designed for active scalpers and day traders. Execute trades with one click or keyboard shortcut, while the EA handles breakeven, tra
Multi Pivot Indicator MT5
Ata Dandul
Indicators
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator with levels V2
Astik Jaura
Indicators
Imbalance Finder V2 — Bullish FVG Sell Setup Indicator Imbalance Finder V2 is a lightweight MT5 indicator designed to detect valid 3-candle bullish Fair Value Gaps / Imbalances and mark them clearly on the chart. This version focuses on clean chart visibility, fast performance, and simple trade planning. It marks only valid bullish FVG zones and automatically shows the important trading levels directly on the chart: ENTRY + Price Action SL + Price Action TP + Price Action Main Features Detects
FREE
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicators
The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including: Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points. It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN, It means constantly update high and low ), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows. BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs t
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
More from author
SmartMarketScannerPro Multi Pair Signal Dashboard
Keyur Parmar
Indicators
SmartMarketScannerPro Multi Pair Signal Dashboard SmartMarketScannerPro is a comprehensive multi-pair scanner dashboard designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It serves as a centralized market analysis tool, allowing traders to monitor Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies simultaneously. Instead of manually switching between dozens of charts, this indicator continuously scans selected symbols across multiple timeframes, aggregating technical data t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review