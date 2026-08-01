ZoneSnap - Fixed Zones + M30 Momentum Confirmation
Stop guessing support and resistance. ZoneSnap automatically draws clean fixed price zones that institutions actually watch.
KEY FEATURES:
1. Fixed $50 / $100 Zones
Auto-draws round psychological levels for XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. No repaint. No lag. No candle scanning.
Perfect for Gold traders who trade $2450, $2500, $2550 etc.
2. **M30 Stochastic Filter**
Only get signals when M30 Stoch confirms. This filters out 40% of bad entries and keeps you in high-probability trades.
3. Works on any broker, any account type.
BEST FOR:
Scalping and Day Trading on M1, M5, M15 timeframes.
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD.
**WHAT YOU GET:**
- Full version
- Unlimited activations: 10
- Lifetime updates
**IMPORTANT:**
This is an Indicator, not an EA. It does not place trades. It shows you where to look.
Join hundreds of traders using fixed zones instead of messy trendlines.
Questions? Message me via MQL5.