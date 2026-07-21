Bulk Mate
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.39
- Updated: 21 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Bulk Mate: Fast, One-Click Multi-Order Management
Managing multiple trades manually in MetaTrader 5 is too slow when the market moves. Bulk Mate solves this by letting you control all your positions and pending orders instantly from a single interface.
Key Functions:
- Quick Buy/Selll: Quickly buy or sell at your desired lot size.
- Bulk SL/TP: Modify SL and TP levels through user interface across multiple trades simultaneously.
- Trailing SL: Enable trailing SL to secure your trades and modify trailing start and trailing step simply through user interface.
- Break Even: break even all trades in one click, it picks the most profitable position if possible.
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Bulk Close: Instantly close all positions, close profitable positions or close losing positions.
Setup:
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Attach to chart: The manager will only work on one chart. To manage another symbol attach it to a new chart.
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Magic number: Trades will obtain a magic number. This avoids conflicts with manual trades or other EAs/utilities.
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SL/TP: In the EA settings default SL/TP can be modified. In the user interface SL/TP can be modified which will override defaults.
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Trailing SL: In the EA settings default trailing SL start and SL step can be modified.