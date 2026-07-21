Bulk Mate

Bulk Mate: Fast, One-Click Multi-Order Management

Managing multiple trades manually in MetaTrader 5 is too slow when the market moves. Bulk Mate solves this by letting you control all your positions and pending orders instantly from a single interface.

Key Functions:

  • Quick Buy/Selll: Quickly buy or sell at your desired lot size.
  • Bulk SL/TP: Modify SL and TP levels through user interface across multiple trades simultaneously.
  • Trailing SL: Enable trailing SL to secure your trades and modify trailing start and trailing step simply through user interface.
  • Break Even: break even all trades in one click, it picks the most profitable position if possible.

  • Bulk Close: Instantly close all positions, close profitable positions or close losing positions.

Setup:

  • Attach to chart: The manager will only work on one chart. To manage another symbol attach it to a new chart.

  • Magic number: Trades will obtain a magic number. This avoids conflicts with manual trades or other EAs/utilities.

  • SL/TP: In the EA settings default SL/TP can be modified. In the user interface SL/TP can be modified which will override defaults.

  • Trailing SL: In the EA settings default trailing SL start and SL step can be modified.


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