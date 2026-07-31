ALGORION GOLDMASTER PROP-RETAIL MODES Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 on M30 Timeframe.



3 Ready-To-Trade Presets Whether trading a prop firm challenge or growing a personal account, GoldMaster has a preset for your goals.

KEY FEATURES

Three professional backtested presets plus full custom mode Smart Signal Queue preserves signals during market gaps Five-layer risk management system Prop firm autodetection.Cross-broker adaptive engine H4 EMA200 trend filter protection Dynamic ATR-based stop loss and TP Balance-tiered volume safety cap

THREE PROFESSIONAL PRESETS Backte.st data:

7-month test period. Past performance does not indicate future results.

PRESET 1:

PROP-SAFE For Capital Preservation Profit Factor: 2.18 Max Drawdown: 1.54% Ultra-conservative settings for traders who need maximum account protection. Ideal for funded accounts with strict drawdown limits.

PRESET 2:

PROP-OPTIMAL Recommended for Most Users Profit Factor: 1.59 Max Drawdown: 4.98% Balanced risk-reward profile. The sweet spot between safety and growth. Best choice for prop firm challenges with 5 to 10 percent drawdown rules.

PRESET 3:

RETAIL-GROWTH For Personal Account Growth Profit Factor: 1.57 Max Drawdown: 14.80% More active trading for personal broker accounts where you control the rules. Higher trade frequency for faster compounding.

PRESET 4:

CUSTOM MODE Full Manual Control Override all parameters. Load any preset, check the Journal for applied values, switch to CUSTOM, and fine-tune to your exact requirements.

HOW IT WORKS

ENTRY STRATEGY SMA 5 and 21 crossover identifies trend direction changes ADX filter confirms momentum strength DI+ and DI- crossover validates directional bias H4 EMA200 blocks trades against the higher timeframe trend EXIT STRATEGY Dynamic ATR-based stop loss adapts to current market volatility Risk-to-reward ratio targets (configurable, default 2:1) Optional break-even and trailing stop features SMART SIGNAL QUEUE When a valid signal fires during a broker maintenance window or daily rollover, the EA queues the signal instead of losing it. When the market reopens, the EA verifies the signal is still valid using a price drift check, then executes automatically. No missed opportunities from timing gaps. FIVE-LAYER RISK MANAGEMENT LAYER 1: DAILY LOSS MONITOR Configurable daily loss percentage limit with automatic reset at the start of each trading day. Optional auto-close all positions when limit is reached. LAYER 2: PEAK EQUITY PROTECTION Trails the equity high water mark. If drawdown from peak exceeds your threshold, all positions close and trading pause for a configurable cooldown period. LAYER 3: LOSS STREAK COOLDOWN After a configurable number of consecutive losses, the EA pauses trading for a set number of hours. Prevents emotional overtrading during difficult market conditions. LAYER 4: H4 TREND ALIGNMENT EMA200 on the H4 timeframe blocks buy signals below the trend line and sell signals above it. Keeps you trading with the bigger picture. LAYER 5: MARKET SAFETY Validates market open status before every trade. Filters widespread conditions. Automatic volume limit detection prevents broker rejection errors. Margin safety cap ensures no single trade risks account stability. PROP FIRM AUTO-DETECTION The EA automatically detects prop firm accounts and applies proper rule settings.

CROSS-BROKER BACKTEST VARIATIONS

Backtest results vary between brokers

due to differences in:

Tick data quality and history depth

Spread structure and commission fees

Execution speed and slippage

Server time zone settings

Volume limits and margin rules





VERIFIED BROKER TESTS

3 brokers tested with RETAIL-GROWTH preset over 7-month period:





Profit Factor: 1.12 to 1.57

Max Drawdown: 15% to 30%

Win Rate: 35% to 42%

Trade Count: 355 to 380

Both brokers showed profitable

results with strategy behaving consistently.

WHY RESULTS DIFFER

Higher tick quality (99%) typically shows more realistic execution.

Lower tick quality (50-60%) may show inflated or reduced results due to data gaps.

The EA adapts automatically to each broker specifications with no manual configuration needed.

Your actual results will depend on your specific broker execution quality and current market conditions.

Detected firms include:

All percentage-based limits scale automatically to account balance.

Trading pauses when profit target is reached in PROP mode.

Overall drawdown circuit breaker protects challenge accounts.

CROSS-BROKER COMPATIBILITY The EA auto-detects your broker specifications on startup: Tick size, tick value, contract size, and point value Minimum and maximum volume, volume step Volume limits and stops level Netting or hedging account mode Fill type compatibility (FOK, IOC, Return) No manual broker configuration required. Works on any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD.

QUICK SETUP

Step 1 Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart

Step 2 Select Account Mode (MODE_PROP or MODE_RETAIL)

Step 3 Select Trading Preset (start with PROP-OPTIMAL)

Step 4 Choose Trade Direction based on your market analysis

Step 5 Click OK and enable Auto Trading

Step 6 Monitor the Journal tab for trade activity. The EA begins analyzing immediately. See section "IMPORTANT: PATIENCE

REQUIRED below for expected trade frequency by preset. IMPORTANT: PATIENCE REQUIRED Algorion GoldMaster is a QUALITY OVER QUANTITY trading system. The EA waits for high-probability setups where ALL entry conditions align simultaneously: -SMA crossover confirmed -ADX momentum above threshold -DI+/DI- directional agreement -H4 EMA200 trend alignment -ATR volatility sufficient -Trading hours active -No cooldown period active -Broker conditions ready Only when ALL conditions are met will a trade execute. WHAT TO EXPECT First trade timing depends on market conditions and preset: PROP-SAFE May wait days between trades.Extremely selective entries.Prioritizes safety over frequency. PROP-OPTIMAL Typically 2 to 5 trades per week under normal market conditions. RETAIL-GROWTH Most active preset. Typically 5 to 10 trades per week under normal market conditions. During low-volatility periods or sideways markets, trade frequency naturally decreases. This is by design to protect your capital. DO NOT PANIC IF NO IMMEDIATE TRADES The absence of trades means market conditions do not currently meet the EA quality standards. Waiting is a feature, not a bug. Forcing trades in poor conditions is how most EAs lose money. GoldMaster refuses to compromise. HOW TO VERIFY EA IS WORKING Enable the Debug input. Set it to TRUE. Check the Journal tab. You will see signal detection messages even when no trade executes, showing exactly which condition blocked the entry. This confirms the EA is actively analyzing every M30 bar.

TRADE DIRECTION GUIDANCE

Align your direction choice with the higher timeframe trend: DIR_SELL for confirmed downtrends DIR_BUY for confirmed uptrends DIR When trend direction is unclear.

The H4 EMA200 filter provides additional protection regardless of your direction choice.

REQUIREMENTS Symbol:

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M30 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Broker: Any MT5 broker with XAUUSD Minimum Balance: 1000 USD (5000 USD recommended) VPS: Recommended for continuous 24/5 operation Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended WHAT YOU GET Lifetime license with unlimited updates 3 professional backtested presets Full custom mode for advanced users Cross-broker compatibility Smart Signal Queue Technology Five-layer risk management Prop firm autodetection

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant financial risk. Past performance shown in backtests does not guarantee future results. Market conditions change and no trading system

BACKTESTING METHODOLOGY & BROKER DATA NOTES DEVELOPMENT & TESTING:

Algorion GoldMaster was developed and tested on XAUUSD M30 timeframe using "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling.

IMPORTANT NOTES ABOUT BROKER HISTORICAL DATA: MT5 broker demo accounts have varying historical data availability: • Some brokers provide 5+ years of tick data • Others provide only 1-3 years • Data may need to be actively downloaded before testing • Historical data quality varies between brokers • Real accounts often have more data than demos.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR BACKTESTING: Backtest results are inherently affected by:

1. Available historical data on the broker being tested

2. Data quality (tick vs bar modeling)

3. Broker-specific spread patterns

4. Commission structure

5. Execution model differences Two backtests on the SAME EA using different brokers can produce different results due to these factors.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR BUYERS:

✅ Test on YOUR broker before committing to lifetime license

✅ Use monthly rental ($79) for validation

✅ Forward-test on demo for 30-60 days minimum

✅ Compare backtest with your live broker's spread/commission.





CURRENT VALIDATION IN PROGRESS: Multi-broker and multi-year validation is being conducted across multiple brokers using their available historical data. Results will be published on this page as they become available.

RISK DISCLAIMER: Trading Gold and Forex involves significant financial risk. Past performance in backtests does NOT guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.





MULTI-BROKER VALIDATION UPDATE





Comprehensive validation of Algorion GoldMaster completed across 3 independent ECN brokers using "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling with 100% history quality on two of three brokers.





RETAIL-GROWTH PRESET (Aggressive):

Period | Broker 1 | Broker 2 | Broker 3

2026 Jan-Jul | +80% DD30% | +64% DD20%| +30% DD30%

2025 Full | +57% DD49% | +37% DD51%| +51% DD47%

2024 Full | -2% DD17% | -20% DD21%| -20% DD21%





PROP-SAFE PRESET (Capital Preservation):

Period | Broker 2 | Broker 3

2026 Jan-Jul | +7% DD7.7% | +15% DD3.0%

2025 Full | +4% DD6.9% | +4% DD6.1%

2024 Full | ~0% DD7.5% | -2% DD6.9%





KEY FINDINGS:





1. Cross-broker consistency demonstrated - similar

trade counts (~690 RETAIL, ~90-200 PROP-SAFE),

similar win rates (~35%), similar drawdown

patterns confirm strategy behavior is

broker-independent.





2. PROP-SAFE preset shows regime-independent capital

preservation with 3-8% maximum drawdown across

all tested market conditions.





3. RETAIL-GROWTH preset demonstrates strong

performance in trending markets but shows

regime dependency requiring risk-aware use.





4. Magnitude variance between brokers reflects

normal spread/execution differences within

expected ranges.





DOCUMENTATION UPDATE:

PROP-SAFE preset originally documented with 1.54%

max DD claim based on limited initial testing.

Actual multi-broker multi-year validation shows

3-8% range. Being maintained as compatible with

prop firm rules allowing 10%+ overall drawdown.





CUSTOM PRESET AVAILABLE:

For advanced users seeking full parameter control

to optimize on personal broker data with personal

methodology.





V2.0 IN DEVELOPMENT:

- Regime detection filter

- Adaptive position sizing

- Enhanced preset differentiation

- Timeline: 2-3 weeks





Please contact me through MQL5 messaging system

for detailed validation reports or technical

questions.





Test with monthly rental ($79) before lifetime

commitment for best validation experience







