Algorion GoldMaster Prop Retail Modes

ALGORION GOLDMASTER PROP-RETAIL MODES Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 on M30 Timeframe.

3 Ready-To-Trade Presets Whether trading a prop firm challenge or growing a personal account, GoldMaster has a preset for your goals.

KEY FEATURES

Three professional backtested presets plus full custom mode Smart Signal Queue preserves signals during market gaps Five-layer risk management system Prop firm autodetection.Cross-broker adaptive engine H4 EMA200 trend filter protection Dynamic ATR-based stop loss and TP Balance-tiered volume safety cap

THREE PROFESSIONAL PRESETS Backte.st data:

7-month test period. Past performance does not indicate future results.

PRESET 1:

PROP-SAFE For Capital Preservation Profit Factor: 2.18 Max Drawdown: 1.54% Ultra-conservative settings for traders who need maximum account protection. Ideal for funded accounts with strict drawdown limits.

PRESET 2:

PROP-OPTIMAL Recommended for Most Users Profit Factor: 1.59 Max Drawdown: 4.98% Balanced risk-reward profile. The sweet spot between safety and growth. Best choice for prop firm challenges with 5 to 10 percent drawdown rules.

PRESET 3:

RETAIL-GROWTH For Personal Account Growth Profit Factor: 1.57 Max Drawdown: 14.80% More active trading for personal broker accounts where you control the rules. Higher trade frequency for faster compounding.

PRESET 4:

CUSTOM MODE Full Manual Control Override all parameters. Load any preset, check the Journal for applied values, switch to CUSTOM, and fine-tune to your exact requirements.

HOW IT WORKS

ENTRY STRATEGY SMA 5 and 21 crossover identifies trend direction changes ADX filter confirms momentum strength DI+ and DI- crossover validates directional bias H4 EMA200 blocks trades against the higher timeframe trend EXIT STRATEGY Dynamic ATR-based stop loss adapts to current market volatility Risk-to-reward ratio targets (configurable, default 2:1) Optional break-even and trailing stop features SMART SIGNAL QUEUE When a valid signal fires during a broker maintenance window or daily rollover, the EA queues the signal instead of losing it. When the market reopens, the EA verifies the signal is still valid using a price drift check, then executes automatically. No missed opportunities from timing gaps. FIVE-LAYER RISK MANAGEMENT LAYER 1: DAILY LOSS MONITOR Configurable daily loss percentage limit with automatic reset at the start of each trading day. Optional auto-close all positions when limit is reached. LAYER 2: PEAK EQUITY PROTECTION Trails the equity high water mark. If drawdown from peak exceeds your threshold, all positions close and trading pause for a configurable cooldown period. LAYER 3: LOSS STREAK COOLDOWN After a configurable number of consecutive losses, the EA pauses trading for a set number of hours. Prevents emotional overtrading during difficult market conditions. LAYER 4: H4 TREND ALIGNMENT EMA200 on the H4 timeframe blocks buy signals below the trend line and sell signals above it. Keeps you trading with the bigger picture. LAYER 5: MARKET SAFETY Validates market open status before every trade. Filters widespread conditions. Automatic volume limit detection prevents broker rejection errors. Margin safety cap ensures no single trade risks account stability. PROP FIRM AUTO-DETECTION The EA automatically detects prop firm accounts and applies proper rule settings.

CROSS-BROKER BACKTEST VARIATIONS

Backtest results vary between brokers

due to differences in:

Tick data quality and history depth

Spread structure and commission fees

Execution speed and slippage

Server time zone settings

Volume limits and margin rules


VERIFIED BROKER TESTS

3 brokers tested with RETAIL-GROWTH preset over 7-month period:


Profit Factor: 1.12 to 1.57

Max Drawdown: 15% to 30%

Win Rate: 35% to 42%

Trade Count: 355 to 380

Both brokers showed profitable

results with strategy behaving consistently.

WHY RESULTS DIFFER

  • Higher tick quality (99%) typically shows more realistic execution.
  • Lower tick quality (50-60%) may show inflated or reduced results due to data gaps.
  • The EA adapts automatically to each broker specifications with no manual configuration needed.
  • Your actual results will depend on your specific broker execution quality and current market conditions.

Detected firms include:

All percentage-based limits scale automatically to account balance.

Trading pauses when profit target is reached in PROP mode.

Overall drawdown circuit breaker protects challenge accounts.

CROSS-BROKER COMPATIBILITY The EA auto-detects your broker specifications on startup: Tick size, tick value, contract size, and point value Minimum and maximum volume, volume step Volume limits and stops level Netting or hedging account mode Fill type compatibility (FOK, IOC, Return) No manual broker configuration required. Works on any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD.

QUICK SETUP

Step 1 Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart

Step 2 Select Account Mode (MODE_PROP or MODE_RETAIL)

Step 3 Select Trading Preset (start with PROP-OPTIMAL)

Step 4 Choose Trade Direction based on your market analysis

Step 5 Click OK and enable Auto Trading

Step 6 Monitor the Journal tab for trade activity. The EA begins analyzing immediately. See section "IMPORTANT: PATIENCE

REQUIRED below for expected trade frequency by preset. IMPORTANT: PATIENCE REQUIRED Algorion GoldMaster is a QUALITY OVER QUANTITY trading system. The EA waits for high-probability setups where ALL entry conditions align simultaneously: -SMA crossover confirmed -ADX momentum above threshold -DI+/DI- directional agreement -H4 EMA200 trend alignment -ATR volatility sufficient -Trading hours active -No cooldown period active -Broker conditions ready Only when ALL conditions are met will a trade execute. WHAT TO EXPECT First trade timing depends on market conditions and preset: PROP-SAFE May wait days between trades.Extremely selective entries.Prioritizes safety over frequency. PROP-OPTIMAL Typically 2 to 5 trades per week under normal market conditions. RETAIL-GROWTH Most active preset. Typically 5 to 10 trades per week under normal market conditions. During low-volatility periods or sideways markets, trade frequency naturally decreases. This is by design to protect your capital. DO NOT PANIC IF NO IMMEDIATE TRADES The absence of trades means market conditions do not currently meet the EA quality standards. Waiting is a feature, not a bug. Forcing trades in poor conditions is how most EAs lose money. GoldMaster refuses to compromise. HOW TO VERIFY EA IS WORKING Enable the Debug input. Set it to TRUE. Check the Journal tab. You will see signal detection messages even when no trade executes, showing exactly which condition blocked the entry. This confirms the EA is actively analyzing every M30 bar.

TRADE DIRECTION GUIDANCE

Align your direction choice with the higher timeframe trend: DIR_SELL for confirmed downtrends DIR_BUY for confirmed uptrends DIR When trend direction is unclear. 

The H4 EMA200 filter provides additional protection regardless of your direction choice.

REQUIREMENTS Symbol:

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M30 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Broker: Any MT5 broker with XAUUSD Minimum Balance: 1000 USD (5000 USD recommended) VPS: Recommended for continuous 24/5 operation Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended WHAT YOU GET Lifetime license with unlimited updates 3 professional backtested presets Full custom mode for advanced users Cross-broker compatibility Smart Signal Queue Technology Five-layer risk management Prop firm autodetection

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant financial risk. Past performance shown in backtests does not guarantee future results. Market conditions change and no trading system

 BACKTESTING METHODOLOGY & BROKER DATA NOTES DEVELOPMENT & TESTING:

Algorion GoldMaster was developed and tested on XAUUSD M30 timeframe using "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling. 

IMPORTANT NOTES ABOUT BROKER HISTORICAL DATA: MT5 broker demo accounts have varying historical data availability: • Some brokers provide 5+ years of tick data • Others provide only 1-3 years • Data may need to be actively downloaded before testing • Historical data quality varies between brokers • Real accounts often have more data than demos.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR BACKTESTING: Backtest results are inherently affected by:

1. Available historical data on the broker being tested

2. Data quality (tick vs bar modeling)

3. Broker-specific spread patterns

4. Commission structure

5. Execution model differences Two backtests on the SAME EA using different brokers can produce different results due to these factors. 

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR BUYERS:

✅ Test on YOUR broker before committing to lifetime license

✅ Use monthly rental ($79) for validation

✅ Forward-test on demo for 30-60 days minimum

✅ Compare backtest with your live broker's spread/commission.


CURRENT VALIDATION IN PROGRESS: Multi-broker and multi-year validation is being conducted across multiple brokers using their available historical data. Results will be published on this page as they become available. 

RISK DISCLAIMER: Trading Gold and Forex involves significant financial risk. Past performance in backtests does NOT guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and only trade with capital you can afford to lose. 


MULTI-BROKER VALIDATION UPDATE


Comprehensive validation of Algorion GoldMaster completed across 3 independent ECN brokers using "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling with 100% history quality on two of three brokers.


RETAIL-GROWTH PRESET (Aggressive):

Period       | Broker 1   | Broker 2  | Broker 3

2026 Jan-Jul | +80% DD30% | +64% DD20%| +30% DD30%

2025 Full    | +57% DD49% | +37% DD51%| +51% DD47%

2024 Full    | -2% DD17%  | -20% DD21%| -20% DD21%


PROP-SAFE PRESET (Capital Preservation):

Period       | Broker 2   | Broker 3

2026 Jan-Jul | +7% DD7.7% | +15% DD3.0%

2025 Full    | +4% DD6.9% | +4% DD6.1%

2024 Full    | ~0% DD7.5% | -2% DD6.9%


KEY FINDINGS:


1. Cross-broker consistency demonstrated - similar 

   trade counts (~690 RETAIL, ~90-200 PROP-SAFE), 

   similar win rates (~35%), similar drawdown 

   patterns confirm strategy behavior is 

   broker-independent.


2. PROP-SAFE preset shows regime-independent capital 

   preservation with 3-8% maximum drawdown across 

   all tested market conditions.


3. RETAIL-GROWTH preset demonstrates strong 

   performance in trending markets but shows 

   regime dependency requiring risk-aware use.


4. Magnitude variance between brokers reflects 

   normal spread/execution differences within 

   expected ranges.


DOCUMENTATION UPDATE:

PROP-SAFE preset originally documented with 1.54% 

max DD claim based on limited initial testing. 

Actual multi-broker multi-year validation shows 

3-8% range. Being maintained as compatible with 

prop firm rules allowing 10%+ overall drawdown.


CUSTOM PRESET AVAILABLE:

For advanced users seeking full parameter control 

to optimize on personal broker data with personal 

methodology.


V2.0 IN DEVELOPMENT:

- Regime detection filter

- Adaptive position sizing

- Enhanced preset differentiation

- Timeline: 2-3 weeks


Please contact me through MQL5 messaging system 

for detailed validation reports or technical 

questions.


Test with monthly rental ($79) before lifetime 

commitment for best validation experience



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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
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