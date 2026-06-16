Precision Scalper Pro UI

PS2PROFINAL is built for traders who want disciplined automation with strict risk rails. It combines trend and momentum conditions with practical execution controls to reduce overtrading and unstable entries.

The EA includes spread gating, position/lot caps, margin protection, and campaign-level lock logic. A built-in control panel allows quick operational actions (pause, resume, reset campaign, close basket) without editing code.

Best for users who prefer structured execution over high-frequency noise.

### Key Features
- Lifecycle state controls (Active/Cooldown/Locked)
- Basket-level drawdown and campaign target management
- Spread, margin, lot, and position gating
- Chart UI controls for day-to-day operations

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Dragoljub Vujcic
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Эксперты
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William Brandon Autry
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Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
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4.79 (42)
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Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
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Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
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4.67 (6)
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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