BTC Regime Momentum

Bitcoin Regime Momentum is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to work with Bitcoin CFD / BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe.

The EA uses a rule-based strategy that checks momentum, volatility, candle structure and market conditions across several timeframes. The main signal logic works with closed M15 candles and also uses H1 and H4 filters.

The robot does not use grid, martingale, hedging, news trading, neural networks, DLL, WebRequest or external indicators. The trading logic is included inside the Expert Advisor.

Main features:

  • Designed for BTCUSD / Bitcoin CFD symbols.

  • Recommended timeframe: M15.

  • Signal logic based on closed candles.

  • Multi-timeframe filters using M15, H1 and H4 data.

  • Buy Only, Sell Only or Both trading modes.

  • ATR-based Stop Loss.

  • Take Profit based on the selected risk distance.

  • Time-based exit after a configurable number of M15 candles.

  • One-position mode enabled by default.

  • Fixed lot or percentage-based lot calculation.

  • Optional spread filter.

  • Internal calculation of ATR, ADX, RSI, EMA, momentum and relative volume.

  • No external indicators required.

General logic:

Bitcoin Regime Momentum analyzes the market at the beginning of each new M15 candle. The EA checks closed candles only. When the configured conditions are met, it can open a buy or sell position depending on the selected settings.

Trades are managed with Stop Loss, Take Profit and an optional time-based exit. A position can be closed by Stop Loss, Take Profit or after the maximum holding time is reached.

Main input parameters:

General:

  • InpTradeSymbol: trading symbol used by the EA. If empty, the chart symbol will be used.

  • InpRestrictToBitcoinSymbols: when enabled, the EA only works on symbols related to Bitcoin.

  • InpMagicNumber: unique identifier used by the EA to manage its own trades.

  • InpTradeMode: allows Buy Only, Sell Only or Both.

  • InpFixedLot: fixed lot size used when percentage-based calculation is disabled.

  • InpUseRiskPercent: enables or disables percentage-based lot calculation.

  • InpRiskPercent: risk percentage used for lot calculation.

  • InpSlippagePoints: maximum allowed slippage in points.

  • InpMaxSpreadPoints: maximum allowed spread. If set to 0, the spread filter is disabled.

  • InpOnePositionTotal: limits the EA to one open position.

  • InpSkipIfBothSignals: skips trading when buy and sell signals appear on the same candle.

  • InpVerboseLogs: enables or disables detailed log messages.

Buy management:

  • InpEnableBuy: enables or disables buy trades.

  • InpBuy_SL_ATR: ATR multiplier used to calculate the buy Stop Loss.

  • InpBuy_TP_R: Take Profit multiplier based on the risk distance.

  • InpBuy_MaxHoldingBars: maximum number of M15 candles a buy trade can remain open.

Sell management:

  • InpEnableSell: enables or disables sell trades.

  • InpSell_SL_ATR: ATR multiplier used to calculate the sell Stop Loss.

  • InpSell_TP_R: Take Profit multiplier based on the risk distance.

  • InpSell_MaxHoldingBars: maximum number of M15 candles a sell trade can remain open.

Recommended use:

Attach the EA to a BTCUSD or Bitcoin CFD chart. The recommended timeframe is M15.

Before using the EA on a live account, test it in the Strategy Tester with your broker’s trading conditions, including spread, commissions, swaps, slippage and symbol specifications.

Results may vary between brokers because of differences in liquidity, server time, execution conditions and instrument specifications.

Risk warning:

Trading financial products involves risk. Historical test results do not guarantee future performance. The EA’s performance may change depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, commissions, slippage and volatility.


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4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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