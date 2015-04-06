The king tut pro mt4

KING TUT PRO v1.01

Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Available for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Overview

KING TUT PRO v1.01 is an Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on selective trade execution based on trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure analysis.

Version 1.01 introduces improvements to the signal detection logic, allowing the EA to identify additional valid trading opportunities while maintaining its predefined entry conditions.

The Expert Advisor is designed to trade only when all strategy conditions are confirmed. Long periods without trades are normal and reflect the trading methodology.

Version 1.01

Changes introduced in this version:

• Enhanced market opportunity detection
• Improved signal confirmation
• Refined market filtering
• Increased trading opportunities under valid market conditions
• Optimized entry logic

Trading Logic

• EMA trend confirmation
• Momentum validation
• ATR volatility filter
• Swing structure analysis
• Dynamic stop-loss placement
• ATR trailing stop
• Risk percentage money management

Risk Management

• Automatic position sizing
• Dynamic stop loss
• ATR trailing stop
• Spread protection
• Free margin verification
• Trading session filter

The strategy does not use:

• Grid Trading
• Martingale
• Averaging Down
• Recovery Systems
• Lot Multiplication

Every position is managed independently using predefined risk parameters.

Trading Features

• EMA trend engine
• ATR volatility filter
• Swing-based stop loss
• ATR trailing stop
• Trend confirmation
• Optimized signal detection
• Selective trade execution

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support
Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000
Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000 or higher
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Trading Philosophy

KING TUT PRO is designed for traders who prefer selective entries based on predefined market conditions rather than continuous market exposure.

Version 1.01 increases the number of valid trading opportunities through improvements to signal detection while maintaining the original risk management approach.

Periods without trades remain a normal part of the strategy whenever market conditions do not satisfy the entry criteria.

Backtesting

Historical testing was performed using real tick data.

Trading performance may vary depending on broker execution quality, spreads, commissions, slippage, liquidity, and historical data.

Compatibility

Designed for MetaTrader 4.

A separate MetaTrader 5 version is also available.

License

The purchase includes lifetime access to this product and future updates within Version 1.x.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.

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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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