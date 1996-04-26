Clean SnD Zones

Clean Static Supply & Demand Zones: The Ultimate Noise-Free S&D Indicator

Are you tired of messy charts filled with too many support and resistance lines? Most Supply & Demand (S&D) indicators draw every single minor reaction on your chart, leaving you confused and trapped in "chart noise."

Clean Static Supply & Demand is designed differently. Built for pure Price Action traders, this indicator acts like a professional analyst. It scans historical data, finds the most critical institutional price levels, filters out the weak ones, and only displays the absolute strongest zones on your screen.

Say goodbye to chart clutter and trade only the most high-probability setups! 

 Key Features 

  • 100% Non-Repainting Zones: Once a zone is drawn based on historical price action, it stays there permanently. The zones will never magically shift or disappear just because the current candle moves.

  • Noise Filter : Instead of showing 20 confusing lines, the built-in ranking engine only displays the Top 3 (customizable) strongest Support and Resistance zones. It hides the weak areas, keeping your chart incredibly clean.

  • Auto-Merge : If two supply or demand zones are too close to each other, the indicator automatically merges them into one larger, stronger "Kill Zone." This perfectly mimics how smart money accumulates orders.

  • Auto-Cleanup for Broken Zones: Once price clearly breaks and closes outside a zone, that zone is considered "invalid" (the orders are absorbed) and is automatically deleted from your chart. You will only see fresh, active levels.

  • Touch Counter: Every drawn zone shows exactly how many times it has successfully rejected the price in the past.

  • Real-Time Alerts: Get instant notifications (Pop-up, Push, or Email) the exact moment price enters a high-probability zone. No need to stare at the screen all day.

 How to Trade with S&D PRO

Trading with this indicator is stress-free and requires patience:

  1. Wait for the Price: Let the indicator draw the Top Zones into the future. Do nothing until the price touches or enters the colored box.

  2. Look for Confirmation: When price enters the Supply (Resistance) or Demand (Support) zone, do not enter blindly. Switch to a lower timeframe and wait for a clear reversal pattern (like a long Pinbar, Engulfing candle, or a fake breakout/sweep).

  3. Execute: Once the reversal pattern confirms the zone's strength, place your trade with your stop loss safely hidden behind the zone.

Simple Settings Guide

  • Swing Validation Bars: How big the market swing should be to create a zone. (Default: 10). Use a higher number (like 15) to find major, long-term zones. Use a lower number (like 5) for short-term day trading zones.

  • Max Visible Zones: How many zones you want to see on your screen. Keep this low (e.g., 3) for maximum chart clarity.

  • Merge Distance (Pips): If two zones are within this distance, they will combine into one big zone.

  • Hide Broken Zones: Choose whether you want the indicator to automatically delete zones that have been broken by the price.


Рекомендуем также
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Индикаторы
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Trend Hunter Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
индикатор рассчитан на открытие сделок на длинный период он настроен чтобы получать как можно больше пунктов с каждой сделки он использует метод скальпинга торговать можно на любых валютных парах индикатор уже настроен можно торговать в любое время суток но предпочитаемое время торговли во время европейской американской сессии валютные пары  eur/jpy, eur/usd  валютные пары с высокой волатильностью тогда результаты намного лучше
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "CCI с динамическими зонами перепроданности/перекупленности" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индекс товарного канала (CCI) отлично подходит для торговли по импульсу в направлении тренда. - Он отлично подходит для открытия позиций на продажу из динамической зоны перекупленности и для открытия позиций на покупку из динамической зоны перепроданности в направлении основного тренда. - Этот индикатор также отлично сочетается с входами Price Action. - Динамическая зона перекупленно
Arriator
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Алгоритм форекс-индикатора Arriator позволяет быстро определить текущую тенденцию на рынке. Индикатор Elephant сопровождает длительные тренды и может применяться без ограничений по инструментам или таймфреймам. Этот индикатор не только помогает прогнозировать будущие значения, но и генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу. Он отслеживает рыночные тренды, игнорируя резкие колебания и рыночный шум вокруг средней цены. Индикатор реализует разновидность технического анализа, основанную на идее циклич
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор представляет собой видоизмененный индикатор Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/10136 . Отличается поведение при размещения отложенных ордеров и линии TP. Автоматическое размещение линий Фибрначчи от максимума до минимума видимых баров: Автоматические отложенные ордера (Buy/Sell) Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 как точки разворота и Taking Profit 3 для улучшения возможной прибыли. Лучшее соотношение риска и прибыли. Простой и мощный индикатор Этот индикатор, наряду с
Fibo World
Pavel Verveyko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит графический анализ на основании теории Фибоначчи. Фибо-Веер служит для анализа импульсов и коррекций движения. Разворотные линии   (2 линии у основания веера фибоначчи)   служат для анализа направления движений. Индикатор отображает 4 целевых линии в каждом направлении.   Индикатор   учитывает волатильность на рынке. Если цена выше разворотных линий, имеет смысл рассматривать покупки, если ниже, то  продажи.   Открывать позиции можно после пробоя, отбоя или тестирования с обр
SystemBinaryM1
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
SystemBinaryM1 - профессиональный индикатор для торговли краткосрочными бинарными опционами, представляет собой полноценную, самодостаточную авторскую стратегию работы на рынке бинарный опционов. Уникальный алгоритм работы анализа валютного рынка основан на расчете опорных точек на трех разных временных периодах M15, M5. M1. Таким образом, индикатор одновременно анализирует долгосрочное, среднесрочное и краткосрочное поведение цены перед тем как выдать сигнал. Индикатор устанавливается обычным
XOatrline
Ainur Sharipov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор основан на крестиках ноликах, но их период приравнен к индикатору ATR. Вариант индикатора XOATRHIST с отображением канала на графике. Более информативен. Закрытие бара за пределами канала образует X или О. Индикатор включает опцию Alert. Параметры: ATRPeriod  - период ATR для расчетов ступенек. XOPips - можно задать величину в пунктах XOalert - вывод сигнала на терминал. XOnotification - отправка сигнала на мобильный терминал. XOmail - отправка сигнала на email. Alert level - уровень
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
TrendLSMA
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор TrendLSMA , очень надежный поскольку создан на основе скользящих средних. Особенность  TrendLSMA это наличие сигнала для входа/выхода - линия индикатора определённым цветом обозначает сигналы "buy" или "sell". Точность этого сигнала очень высока, сответствие 95% удач на 5% неудач.  TrendLSMA  также подойдет для выхода из позиции.  Индикатор захватывает практически полностью тренд, но во время флета необходимо использовать фильтры.  При входе в позицию, вы всегда будете работать "по тре
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Map создан для обнаружения тенденций движения цены и позволяет быстро определить не только направление тренда, но и понять уровни взаимодействия покупателей и продавцов. Он не имеет настроек и поэтому может быть воспринят так, как он сигнализирует. Он содержит всего три линии, каждая из которых предназначена для однозначного восприятия текущего момента. Линия 2 характеризует глобальную направленность движения цены. Если мы видим, что две другие линии выше этой линии, то можно го
Crazy Cloud MT4
Stefanus Nigel
Индикаторы
I make this indicator to help you for setting effective stoploss and getting more signals from following trends. This indicator helps to tell the trends and sideway, when 2 lines stand above of blue cloud, it means uptrend. When 2 lines stand above red cloud, it means down trend, the other else, it means sideway market. For taking order, you have to wait the arrows. You also need to see the cloud position, if the cloud's res, you have to wait the yellow arrow for selling order. If the cloud's bl
Search for Reversal
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда  Search for Reversal можно использовать как для пипсовки на мелких периодах, так и для долгосрочной торговли. Индикатор, показывает сигналы для входа. Отображает как точки входа, так и сам тренд. Показывает статистически рассчитанные моменты для входа в рынок стрелками. При использовании индикатора можно оптимально распредилить коеффициент риска. Использует все один параметр для настроек. Подбирая параметр необходимо визуально подобие так чтоб на соответствующем графике была о
Professional Histogram MT 4
Evgeny Belyaev
Индикаторы
Professional Histogram   ( PH ) is a highly efficient and reliable tool for trading Forex, CFDs and binary options. PH is easy to use and configure both for beginners and experienced traders. Unlike most indicators, Professional Histogram finds longer trends and gives fewer false signals. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at your PC all the time. Professional Histogram    for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :
About
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
About - индикатор Форекс. Это трендовый индикатор используется для определения текущего тренда в движении цены, благодаря чему становится понятно, в каком направлении лучше открывать позицию: на покупку или на продажу. Трендовый индикатор About выводится на график и движется параллельно с ценой. Индикатор тренда Форекс About позволяет вовремя определить смену направления движения цены, благодаря чему минимизировать вероятность потери капитала. В практике трейдинга используются разные комбинации
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет сигналы дивергенции - расхождения пиков цены и показаний осцилятора MACD. Сигналы отображаются стрелками в дополнительном окне и сопровождаются сообщениями во всплывающем окне, на электронную почту и на мобильное устройство.  Параметры индикатора MacdFast , MacdSlow , MacdSignal , MacdPrice - параметры индикатора MACD PeakPoints - количество точек для определения пиков; PeakDistance - минимальное расстояние между соседними пиками deltaPrice,deltaOscillator - минимальные отк
AW Heiken Ashi
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
AW Heiken Ashi — Умный индикатор тренда и уровней TP. Продвинутый индикатор на основе классического Heiken Ashi, адаптированный для трейдеров, с большей гибкостью гибкость и наглядность. В отличие от стандартного индикатора, AW Heiken Ashi  помогает анализировать тренд, определять цели по прибыли и фильтровать ложные сигналы, обеспечивая более уверенные торговые решения. Гайд по настройке и инструкция - Здесь  / MT5 Версия - Здесь Преимущества AW Heiken Ashi: Работает на любых активах и таймфрей
Golden Trend Alert Pro
Markus Bukowski
Индикаторы
Golden Trend Alert Pro обнаруживает нарисованные вручную линии тренда на графике и выдает оповещение, когда свеча пересекает линию цены закрытия. После срабатывания линия становится золотистой и отображает свое имя в виде метки на графике. Включает кнопку сброса для сброса всех триггеров. Функции: - Оповещение о закрытии свечи над линиями тренда - Линия автоматически становится золотой при срабатывании - Имя линии отображается в виде метки - Кнопка динамического сброса (расположена сверху/
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Индикаторы
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Stochastic Divergence
Oleksii Pidlubnyi
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает дивергенцию и конвергенцию на всех инструментах. Работает на всех таймфреймах. После нахождения дивергенции/конвергенции индикатор рисует стрелку на Buy или Sell соответственно найденному сигналу. Настройки Buy - показывать сигналы для покупки Sell - показывать сигналы для продажи Divergence - показывать дивергенцию на графике Convergence - показывать конвергенцию на графике KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing - настройки индикатора Stochastic drawPriceTrendLines - рисовать линию (ди
True SnD
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор спроса и предложения использует уникальный метод определения ценового действия для расчета и измерения зоны спроса и предложения. Индикатор обеспечивает актуальность зон, а также наличие значительных зон низкого риска. Данный индикатор обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Торговая идея Устанавливайте отложенные ордера вдоль зон спроса и предложения. Открывайте сделку, когда цена касается определенной области (после подтверждения отката). Входные параметры
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Liquidation Heatmap MT4
Luis Natanael Bustos
Индикаторы
Liquidation Heatmap   is a technical indicator that calculates and visualizes estimated liquidation levels based on price action and proprietary algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap directly on the chart. These levels represent potential liquidity concentration zones, where clusters of stop-loss orders or liquidation events may occur. Main Features Multiple Leverage Levels The indicator tracks and calculates potential liquidations across 5 configurable leverage levels simultaneously
Divergence Matrix Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 4 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
FXTraderariel ATM Indicator
Ariel Capja
Индикаторы
This is the  FXTraderariel ATM Indicator - the best trend indicator we ever created.  It shows different trend perfect and supereasy to Spot. Depending on the settings and trading style, it can be used for  scalping  or  long-term trading . The indicator can be used on every  time frame , but we advise to use it on  , H4 and D1 . Especially if you are a novice trader.  Pro Traders  can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading s
Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance
James D Scuderi
Индикаторы
The Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance  Indicator provides a highly advanced, simple to use tool for identifying high-probability areas of price-action automatically - without any manual input whatsoever. .  All traders and investors understand the importance of marking horizontal levels on their charts, identifying areas of supply and demand, or support and resistance. It is time-consuming and cumbersome to manually update all instruments, across all timeframes, and it requires regular
Next Trend Pro
Eduard Bartashevich
Индикаторы
Next Trend Pro INDICATOR - лучший трендовый индикатор на рынке, индикатор работает на всех таймфреймах и активах, индикатор построен на основе 12-летнего опыта работы на форексе и многих других рынках. Вы знаете, что многие индикаторы тренда в Интернете не совершенны, опаздывают и с ними трудно торговать, но индикатор Next Trend Pro отличается от всех, индикатор Next Trend Pro показывает сигнал на покупку или продажу, цветные свечи подтверждают сигнал, уровни поддержки и сопротивления придают ув
Potential Reversal Price MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD Discounted   Price   !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Welcome to the   Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator , your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the e
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только н
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO — это передовой торговый индикатор, сочетающий фильтр Лагерра (Laguerre Filter) Джона Элерса с мощным движком автоматической оптимизации. Вместо использования фиксированных параметров индикатор автоматически подбирает оптимальные настройки на основе недавних рыночных условий, что позволяет адаптироваться к изменяющейся волатильности без необходимости ручной корректировки. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы на ПОКУПКУ и ПРОДАЖУ, а также адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и T
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Эта информационная панель представляет собой инструмент оповещения для использования с индикатором разворота структуры рынка. Его основная цель - предупредить вас о возможностях разворота на определенных временных рамках, а также о повторных проверках предупреждений (подтверждении), как это делает индикатор. Панель инструментов предназначена для самостоятельного размещения на графике и работы в фоновом режиме, чтобы отправлять вам оповещения о выбранных вами парах и таймфреймах. Он был разработ
Другие продукты этого автора
Lot Manager
Djuharjati
Утилиты
Lot Manager Lot Manager is a professional risk management utility that helps traders determine the optimal position size based on account balance, risk percentage, and stop loss distance. Designed for traders who value consistency and capital protection, Lot Manager eliminates manual calculations and instantly provides the recommended lot size directly on the chart. Simply place the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, choose your desired risk percentage, and the tool will automatically cal
FREE
Golden Expert Dual Engine
Djuharjati
Эксперты
Golden Expert Dual Engine - Project Overview and Description Introduction and Evolution Golden Expert Dual Engine is the advanced, next-generation upgrade of the original "Golden Expert" automated trading system (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 4. The original version was highly regarded for its stability, but it relied on monitoring a single timeframe at a time, which occasionally led to periods of low trading activity or vulnerability to sudden market noise. This upgraded Dual Engine version
Golden E advisor
Djuharjati
Эксперты
Golden E Advisor MT5 Overview Golden E Advisor MT5 is an advanced automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), implementing a robust Swing Breakout and Retracement Strategy . It scans market structures across multiple timeframes ( H1 and H4 ) to capture high-probability momentum breakouts following significant swing points. Built with professional-grade risk management and strict execution checks, this EA adapts dynamically to market conditions while ensuring safety features li
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв