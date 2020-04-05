GoldEdge Pro EA

GoldEdge Pro EA — XAUUSD Specialist Expert Advisor for MT5

Overview

GoldEdge Pro EA is a professional algorithmic trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines multi-timeframe trend confluence, Ichimoku cloud analysis, and a unique three-level drawdown protection system to trade Gold with precision and discipline. The EA enters only when the market structure, EMA alignment, RSI momentum, and Ichimoku conditions all confirm the same direction across three timeframes simultaneously.

Why Gold?

Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most traded instruments in the world, known for its strong trending behavior and high volatility. GoldEdge Pro EA is optimized for Gold's unique price action — wide ATR ranges, powerful momentum moves, and clear multi-timeframe structure.

Entry Logic — 4 Confirmation Layers

  • Multi-Timeframe Alignment: M15, H1, and H4 must all agree on direction
  • EMA Stack + RSI Filter: EMA(20) > EMA(50) > EMA(200) with RSI above 55 (long) or below 45 (short)
  • Market Structure: Higher Highs + Higher Lows for bullish; Lower Highs + Lower Lows for bearish
  • Ichimoku Confluence: Price vs Kumo, Tenkan/Kijun cross, cloud color, and Chikou position (2 of 4 required)

All four layers must align. No signal = no trade.

Risk Management

  • Dynamic lot sizing: Risk % of balance per trade (default 1%)
  • Fixed lot option also available
  • ATR-based Stop Loss: Adapts automatically to Gold's volatility
  • Scaled exits: Half position closes at 1:2 RR, remainder at 1:3 RR
  • ATR Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as Gold trends

Drawdown Protection — 3 Independent Levels

Each level can be switched on or off independently:

  • Warning (default 10%): Chart alert + vertical marker line
  • Pause (default 20%): No new trades — manage existing only
  • Stop (default 30%): EA halts completely, optionally closes all positions

Based on real backtest data, this system would have protected a $8,864 peak equity account from dropping below $6,200 — compared to the actual $1,884 low without protection.

Live Dashboard Panel

Always-visible panel on the chart shows:

  • Starting equity / Current equity / Peak equity
  • Real-time drawdown % and historical maximum drawdown
  • Net profit/loss in USD and %
  • EA status: ACTIVE / PAUSED / STOPPED
  • Open trade count

Parameters

  • EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow / EMA_Trend
  • RSI_Period / RSI_Bull / RSI_Bear
  • SwingLookback
  • Ich_Tenkan / Ich_Kijun / Ich_Senkou
  • UseFixedLot / FixedLot / RiskPercent
  • ATR_SL_Multi / TP1_RR / TP2_RR / ATR_Period
  • UseTrailStop / TrailATR_Multi
  • DD_Warn_On / DD_Warn_Pct
  • DD_Pause_On / DD_Pause_Pct
  • DD_Stop_On / DD_Stop_Pct / DD_CloseAll

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Chart timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $500 (recommended $1,000+)
  • Broker type: ECN/STP, low spread on Gold
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Always test on a demo account before going live
  • Gold is a volatile instrument — use appropriate risk settings
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MQL TOOLS SL
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