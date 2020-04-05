GoldEdge Pro EA

GoldEdge Pro EA — XAUUSD Specialist Expert Advisor for MT5

Overview

GoldEdge Pro EA is a professional algorithmic trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines multi-timeframe trend confluence, Ichimoku cloud analysis, and a unique three-level drawdown protection system to trade Gold with precision and discipline. The EA enters only when the market structure, EMA alignment, RSI momentum, and Ichimoku conditions all confirm the same direction across three timeframes simultaneously.

Why Gold?

Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most traded instruments in the world, known for its strong trending behavior and high volatility. GoldEdge Pro EA is optimized for Gold's unique price action — wide ATR ranges, powerful momentum moves, and clear multi-timeframe structure.

Entry Logic — 4 Confirmation Layers

  • Multi-Timeframe Alignment: M15, H1, and H4 must all agree on direction
  • EMA Stack + RSI Filter: EMA(20) > EMA(50) > EMA(200) with RSI above 55 (long) or below 45 (short)
  • Market Structure: Higher Highs + Higher Lows for bullish; Lower Highs + Lower Lows for bearish
  • Ichimoku Confluence: Price vs Kumo, Tenkan/Kijun cross, cloud color, and Chikou position (2 of 4 required)

All four layers must align. No signal = no trade.

Risk Management

  • Dynamic lot sizing: Risk % of balance per trade (default 1%)
  • Fixed lot option also available
  • ATR-based Stop Loss: Adapts automatically to Gold's volatility
  • Scaled exits: Half position closes at 1:2 RR, remainder at 1:3 RR
  • ATR Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as Gold trends

Drawdown Protection — 3 Independent Levels

Each level can be switched on or off independently:

  • Warning (default 10%): Chart alert + vertical marker line
  • Pause (default 20%): No new trades — manage existing only
  • Stop (default 30%): EA halts completely, optionally closes all positions

Based on real backtest data, this system would have protected a $8,864 peak equity account from dropping below $6,200 — compared to the actual $1,884 low without protection.

Live Dashboard Panel

Always-visible panel on the chart shows:

  • Starting equity / Current equity / Peak equity
  • Real-time drawdown % and historical maximum drawdown
  • Net profit/loss in USD and %
  • EA status: ACTIVE / PAUSED / STOPPED
  • Open trade count

Parameters

  • EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow / EMA_Trend
  • RSI_Period / RSI_Bull / RSI_Bear
  • SwingLookback
  • Ich_Tenkan / Ich_Kijun / Ich_Senkou
  • UseFixedLot / FixedLot / RiskPercent
  • ATR_SL_Multi / TP1_RR / TP2_RR / ATR_Period
  • UseTrailStop / TrailATR_Multi
  • DD_Warn_On / DD_Warn_Pct
  • DD_Pause_On / DD_Pause_Pct
  • DD_Stop_On / DD_Stop_Pct / DD_CloseAll

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Chart timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $500 (recommended $1,000+)
  • Broker type: ECN/STP, low spread on Gold
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Always test on a demo account before going live
  • Gold is a volatile instrument — use appropriate risk settings
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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