The CSI Currency Strength indicator ranks all ten G10 currencies by momentum strength using a multi-lookback Z-score model, displayed as a live on-chart panel. Attached to any chart, it runs independently of the chart's symbol or timeframe.

The methodology follows the multi-horizon momentum framework from Asness, Moskowitz & Pedersen (2013), applied cross-sectionally to G10 currencies. Rather than comparing a single bar against the previous close — which introduces a cliff-edge artifact at each candle boundary — the model computes independent Z-scores across three separate lookback horizons and combines them with configurable weights. The result is a momentum ranking that is stable across the full candle cycle, not just at close.

How it works

For each currency, returns are calculated at three horizons: short (default 1 bar), mid (default 3 bars), and long (default 12 bars). A cross-sectional Z-score is computed independently for each horizon across all G10 currencies, then the three Z-scores are combined using configurable weights (default: 25% short / 35% mid / 40% long). The final composite score is mean-centered across the currency set, so the ranking sums to zero — the panel shows relative strength, not absolute direction.

Panel display

Ten rows, one per G10 currency, ranked from strongest to weakest:

CCY — currency label

— currency label INDEX — composite weighted Z-score

— composite weighted Z-score TRD — directional arrow indicating trend change from previous calculation

— directional arrow indicating trend change from previous calculation STRENGTH — horizontal bar chart, center-anchored, green for positive Z-score and red for negative, proportional to magnitude

The footer shows the chart symbol's base/quote pair Z-score delta — the spread between the two constituent currencies — as a direct read on the momentum differential driving the current pair.

Configurable inputs

Timeframe — any MT5 timeframe (default: D1)

— any MT5 timeframe (default: D1) Currency pairs list — full 36-pair G10 set by default, customizable

— full 36-pair G10 set by default, customizable Lookback Short / Mid / Long — horizon lengths in bars (default: 1 / 3 / 12)

— horizon lengths in bars (default: 1 / 3 / 12) Weight Short / Mid / Long — horizon contribution weights (default: 0.25 / 0.35 / 0.40)

— horizon contribution weights (default: 0.25 / 0.35 / 0.40) Panel position — X/Y coordinates

— X/Y coordinates Font face, font sizes, row height

Part of the Global Investing suite

The same multi-lookback Z-score model powers the Currency Strength panel inside the Global Investing FX Terminal and the CSI sub-panel in the Institutional Risk Manager. This standalone version runs on any chart without requiring the full terminal.