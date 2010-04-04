CSI Currency Strength

The CSI Currency Strength indicator ranks all ten G10 currencies by momentum strength using a multi-lookback Z-score model, displayed as a live on-chart panel. Attached to any chart, it runs independently of the chart's symbol or timeframe.

The methodology follows the multi-horizon momentum framework from Asness, Moskowitz & Pedersen (2013), applied cross-sectionally to G10 currencies. Rather than comparing a single bar against the previous close — which introduces a cliff-edge artifact at each candle boundary — the model computes independent Z-scores across three separate lookback horizons and combines them with configurable weights. The result is a momentum ranking that is stable across the full candle cycle, not just at close.

How it works

For each currency, returns are calculated at three horizons: short (default 1 bar), mid (default 3 bars), and long (default 12 bars). A cross-sectional Z-score is computed independently for each horizon across all G10 currencies, then the three Z-scores are combined using configurable weights (default: 25% short / 35% mid / 40% long). The final composite score is mean-centered across the currency set, so the ranking sums to zero — the panel shows relative strength, not absolute direction.

Panel display

Ten rows, one per G10 currency, ranked from strongest to weakest:

  • CCY — currency label
  • INDEX — composite weighted Z-score
  • TRD — directional arrow indicating trend change from previous calculation
  • STRENGTH — horizontal bar chart, center-anchored, green for positive Z-score and red for negative, proportional to magnitude

The footer shows the chart symbol's base/quote pair Z-score delta — the spread between the two constituent currencies — as a direct read on the momentum differential driving the current pair.

Configurable inputs

  • Timeframe — any MT5 timeframe (default: D1)
  • Currency pairs list — full 36-pair G10 set by default, customizable
  • Lookback Short / Mid / Long — horizon lengths in bars (default: 1 / 3 / 12)
  • Weight Short / Mid / Long — horizon contribution weights (default: 0.25 / 0.35 / 0.40)
  • Panel position — X/Y coordinates
  • Font face, font sizes, row height

Part of the Global Investing suite

The same multi-lookback Z-score model powers the Currency Strength panel inside the Global Investing FX Terminal and the CSI sub-panel in the Institutional Risk Manager. This standalone version runs on any chart without requiring the full terminal.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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