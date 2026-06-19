ICT Institutional MT5

Institutional Order Flow and Cumulative Delta Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Description

Pure Order Flow System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 that focuses exclusively on price action, order flow, and institutional footprints. The system does not use traditional trend indicators such as EMA or Bollinger Bands. Instead, it relies on order blocks, liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, and cumulative delta for trading decisions. This approach provides lag-free signals since it does not depend on moving average-based indicators that inherently lag behind price movement.

The Expert Advisor applies a scoring methodology with a base threshold of 90 points, requiring strong confirmation before any entry. The system is designed for traders who prefer a clean chart approach without indicator clutter, focusing purely on institutional order flow dynamics.

Core Features

Pure institutional signals – No lagging indicators (EMA, BBMA, or similar)

Order flow imbalance analysis – Based on cumulative delta calculations

Market structure breaks – BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character)

Divergence detection – For reversal confirmation without traditional indicators

14 signal components – Comprehensive evaluation across institutional order flow metrics

Cumulative delta measurement – Net volume calculation over 5-bar periods

High entry threshold – Base threshold of 90 points ensures quality entries

Multi-pair trading capability – Supports 30+ symbols including Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices

Single-pair mode – Focused trading on one instrument

Dynamic ATR-based settings – Stop-loss, take-profit, and offset adjustments based on market volatility

Three-level partial close – Progressive take-profit mechanism

Trailing stop mechanisms – Multiple trailing stop options

Risk management – Daily loss limits, profit targets, circuit breaker, and drawdown protection

Real-time dashboard – Toggle visibility with the 'D' key

Notification system – Alert delivery via email and platform notifications

Signal Scoring System

The EA evaluates trades using a scoring system with 14 signal components, all based on institutional order flow concepts. The base threshold of 90 points is among the highest across similar systems, ensuring only high-conviction signals are executed.

Primary Institutional Signals (High Weight)

Signal Component Maximum Score Description
Liquidity Sweep 30 Detection of institutional stop-loss hunting
Divergence 25 RSI/MACD divergence for reversal confirmation
Order Block 25 Institutional order zone identification
Market Structure 25 BOS and CHOCH for trend direction
SMC Filter 25 Smart Money Concepts filtering

Secondary Institutional Signals (Moderate Weight)

Signal Component Maximum Score Description
Fair Value Gap 20 Price gap analysis for entry confirmation
Support / Resistance 20 Key level identification and reaction
Cumulative Delta 20 Net volume analysis over 5-bar periods
Candle Direction 20 Price action confirmation
Order Flow Imbalance 15 Net buying versus selling pressure

Tertiary Signals (Lower Weight)

Signal Component Maximum Score Description
Breakout Detection 15 Price breach of recent levels
Confluence Zone 10 per level Multiple level alignment bonus

The total score is calculated by summing all active signal components. Entries are triggered only when the combined score meets or exceeds the base threshold of 90 points, ensuring strong institutional confirmation.

Cumulative Delta Analysis

The system calculates cumulative delta as the net difference between buying and selling volume:

Calculation Method

Cumulative Delta = Cumulative (Buy Volume - Sell Volume) over 5 bars

Interpretation

Delta Condition Implication
Positive and Increasing Strong buying pressure, bullish bias
Negative and Decreasing Strong selling pressure, bearish bias
Positive but Decreasing Buying pressure weakening, potential reversal
Negative but Increasing Selling pressure weakening, potential reversal

Delta Divergence

The system detects divergence between cumulative delta and price movement:

  • Price making higher highs while delta makes lower highs: Bearish divergence

  • Price making lower lows while delta makes higher lows: Bullish divergence

This provides non-indicator-based confirmation of potential reversals.

Market Structure Analysis

Break of Structure (BOS)

BOS occurs when price breaks a previous swing high in an uptrend or swing low in a downtrend. This confirms trend continuation and is weighted heavily in the scoring system.

Change of Character (CHOCH)

CHOCH occurs when price structure changes, such as:

  • Trend weakening: Smaller swings with reduced momentum

  • Trend reversal: Breaking of key structure levels

  • Consolidation: Range formation with no clear direction

Structure Confirmation

The system uses both BOS and CHOCH to confirm entry direction:

  • Long entries: Confirmed by BOS above previous high or CHOCH indicating bullish reversal

  • Short entries: Confirmed by BOS below previous low or CHOCH indicating bearish reversal

Order Flow Imbalance Analysis

The system measures the net pressure between buyers and sellers at the order flow level:

Positive Imbalance

  • More aggressive buying than selling

  • Supported by cumulative delta increasing

  • Weighted positively for long entries

Negative Imbalance

  • More aggressive selling than buying

  • Supported by cumulative delta decreasing

  • Weighted positively for short entries

Neutral Imbalance

  • Balanced buying and selling pressure

  • Lower signal weighting

  • Requires stronger confirmation from other components

Trading Modes

Single-Pair Mode

The EA analyzes and trades one specific pair on the chart to which it is attached. All signals and risk calculations apply to that single instrument. This mode is suitable for traders focusing on one pair or for smaller account balances.

Multi-Pair Mode

One EA instance manages multiple symbols from a single chart. The system reads data from all listed pairs in the Market Watch window. Each pair is evaluated independently, while global risk limits apply across all positions.

Multi-Pair Levels

Level Name Pairs
0 Beginner 3
1 Intermediate 7
2 Advanced 15
3 Expert 23
4 Pro 30
5 Custom User-defined

Risk Management Features

  • Daily loss limit (user-configurable percentage)

  • Daily profit target (stops new positions)

  • Circuit breaker: 30% drawdown triggers full close and 24-hour pause

  • Maximum concurrent positions limit

  • Correlation filter (threshold set at 0.7)

  • Consecutive loss tracking with automatic risk reduction

  • Auto-compounding option

  • Kelly criterion position sizing

  • Anti-martingale functionality

  • High threshold filtering for entry quality

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $100 for cent accounts, $500 for standard accounts

  • Supported timeframes: all timeframes (H1 and H4 recommended for cleaner signals)

Setup Instructions

  1. Attach the EA to a single chart (for example, EURUSD H1)

  2. Select the desired trading mode (Single-Pair or Multi-Pair)

  3. If using Multi-Pair mode, choose the appropriate level or define custom pairs

  4. Configure cumulative delta parameters (bar period)

  5. Set market structure detection sensitivity

  6. Configure risk parameters (daily loss, position size, and related settings)

  7. Test the EA on a demo account before live deployment

Important Notes

  • The EA automatically detects broker suffixes such as .m, .c, .cent, .pro, and .ecn

  • Maximum lot size protection is included

  • The base threshold of 90 ensures only high-quality signals are executed

  • The system does not use any moving average or lagging indicators

  • Cumulative delta analysis is derived from tick volume data

  • Market structure detection adapts to different timeframes

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit?
$100 for cent accounts, $500 for standard accounts.

Which timeframe works best?
H1 for swing trading, H4 for position trading. Higher timeframes provide more reliable institutional footprint detection.

How does this system differ from other SMC systems?
This system exclusively uses institutional order flow concepts without any lagging indicators. It relies purely on cumulative delta, market structure, and order flow analysis.

What is cumulative delta?
It is the net difference between buying and selling volume over a specified period. Positive cumulative delta indicates buying pressure, while negative indicates selling pressure.

What is the base threshold?
90 points. This is the minimum score required for any entry, ensuring high-quality signals with strong institutional confirmation.

Does this system use any moving averages?
No. The system does not use EMA, SMA, or any moving average indicators. All signals are based on price action, order flow, and institutional footprints.

Why does this system have a higher threshold than others?
The higher threshold ensures that only the strongest, most confirmed institutional signals are executed. This reduces trade frequency but may improve win rate.

Can this EA be backtested?
Yes. Use the MultiTester feature for multi-pair backtesting.

How many activations are provided?
Activation limits are set by the seller at the time of purchase, with a minimum of 5 activations per buyer.

Disclaimer

Trading forex, cryptocurrencies, and indices carries a high level of risk. You may lose all of your invested capital. Pure Order Flow System is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Users are advised to:

  • Perform backtesting and forward testing on demo accounts

  • Apply appropriate risk management strategies

  • Understand the system's functionality before live trading

  • Avoid using emergency funds or borrowed capital

  • Be aware that pure order flow strategies may produce fewer signals with higher entry requirements

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Settings should be adjusted to current market conditions. By using this product, you acknowledge and accept these risks.


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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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