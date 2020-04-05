ICT Institutional MT5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.2
- Обновлено: 19 июня 2026
- Активации: 20
Institutional Order Flow and Cumulative Delta Trading System for MetaTrader 5
Description
Pure Order Flow System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 that focuses exclusively on price action, order flow, and institutional footprints. The system does not use traditional trend indicators such as EMA or Bollinger Bands. Instead, it relies on order blocks, liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, and cumulative delta for trading decisions. This approach provides lag-free signals since it does not depend on moving average-based indicators that inherently lag behind price movement.
The Expert Advisor applies a scoring methodology with a base threshold of 90 points, requiring strong confirmation before any entry. The system is designed for traders who prefer a clean chart approach without indicator clutter, focusing purely on institutional order flow dynamics.
Core Features
Pure institutional signals – No lagging indicators (EMA, BBMA, or similar)
Order flow imbalance analysis – Based on cumulative delta calculations
Market structure breaks – BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character)
Divergence detection – For reversal confirmation without traditional indicators
14 signal components – Comprehensive evaluation across institutional order flow metrics
Cumulative delta measurement – Net volume calculation over 5-bar periods
High entry threshold – Base threshold of 90 points ensures quality entries
Multi-pair trading capability – Supports 30+ symbols including Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices
Single-pair mode – Focused trading on one instrument
Dynamic ATR-based settings – Stop-loss, take-profit, and offset adjustments based on market volatility
Three-level partial close – Progressive take-profit mechanism
Trailing stop mechanisms – Multiple trailing stop options
Risk management – Daily loss limits, profit targets, circuit breaker, and drawdown protection
Real-time dashboard – Toggle visibility with the 'D' key
Notification system – Alert delivery via email and platform notifications
Signal Scoring System
The EA evaluates trades using a scoring system with 14 signal components, all based on institutional order flow concepts. The base threshold of 90 points is among the highest across similar systems, ensuring only high-conviction signals are executed.
Primary Institutional Signals (High Weight)
|Signal Component
|Maximum Score
|Description
|Liquidity Sweep
|30
|Detection of institutional stop-loss hunting
|Divergence
|25
|RSI/MACD divergence for reversal confirmation
|Order Block
|25
|Institutional order zone identification
|Market Structure
|25
|BOS and CHOCH for trend direction
|SMC Filter
|25
|Smart Money Concepts filtering
Secondary Institutional Signals (Moderate Weight)
|Signal Component
|Maximum Score
|Description
|Fair Value Gap
|20
|Price gap analysis for entry confirmation
|Support / Resistance
|20
|Key level identification and reaction
|Cumulative Delta
|20
|Net volume analysis over 5-bar periods
|Candle Direction
|20
|Price action confirmation
|Order Flow Imbalance
|15
|Net buying versus selling pressure
Tertiary Signals (Lower Weight)
|Signal Component
|Maximum Score
|Description
|Breakout Detection
|15
|Price breach of recent levels
|Confluence Zone
|10 per level
|Multiple level alignment bonus
The total score is calculated by summing all active signal components. Entries are triggered only when the combined score meets or exceeds the base threshold of 90 points, ensuring strong institutional confirmation.
Cumulative Delta Analysis
The system calculates cumulative delta as the net difference between buying and selling volume:
Calculation Method
Cumulative Delta = Cumulative (Buy Volume - Sell Volume) over 5 bars
Interpretation
|Delta Condition
|Implication
|Positive and Increasing
|Strong buying pressure, bullish bias
|Negative and Decreasing
|Strong selling pressure, bearish bias
|Positive but Decreasing
|Buying pressure weakening, potential reversal
|Negative but Increasing
|Selling pressure weakening, potential reversal
Delta Divergence
The system detects divergence between cumulative delta and price movement:
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Price making higher highs while delta makes lower highs: Bearish divergence
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Price making lower lows while delta makes higher lows: Bullish divergence
This provides non-indicator-based confirmation of potential reversals.
Market Structure Analysis
Break of Structure (BOS)
BOS occurs when price breaks a previous swing high in an uptrend or swing low in a downtrend. This confirms trend continuation and is weighted heavily in the scoring system.
Change of Character (CHOCH)
CHOCH occurs when price structure changes, such as:
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Trend weakening: Smaller swings with reduced momentum
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Trend reversal: Breaking of key structure levels
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Consolidation: Range formation with no clear direction
Structure Confirmation
The system uses both BOS and CHOCH to confirm entry direction:
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Long entries: Confirmed by BOS above previous high or CHOCH indicating bullish reversal
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Short entries: Confirmed by BOS below previous low or CHOCH indicating bearish reversal
Order Flow Imbalance Analysis
The system measures the net pressure between buyers and sellers at the order flow level:
Positive Imbalance
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More aggressive buying than selling
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Supported by cumulative delta increasing
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Weighted positively for long entries
Negative Imbalance
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More aggressive selling than buying
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Supported by cumulative delta decreasing
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Weighted positively for short entries
Neutral Imbalance
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Balanced buying and selling pressure
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Lower signal weighting
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Requires stronger confirmation from other components
Trading Modes
Single-Pair Mode
The EA analyzes and trades one specific pair on the chart to which it is attached. All signals and risk calculations apply to that single instrument. This mode is suitable for traders focusing on one pair or for smaller account balances.
Multi-Pair Mode
One EA instance manages multiple symbols from a single chart. The system reads data from all listed pairs in the Market Watch window. Each pair is evaluated independently, while global risk limits apply across all positions.
Multi-Pair Levels
|Level
|Name
|Pairs
|0
|Beginner
|3
|1
|Intermediate
|7
|2
|Advanced
|15
|3
|Expert
|23
|4
|Pro
|30
|5
|Custom
|User-defined
Risk Management Features
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Daily loss limit (user-configurable percentage)
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Daily profit target (stops new positions)
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Circuit breaker: 30% drawdown triggers full close and 24-hour pause
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Maximum concurrent positions limit
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Correlation filter (threshold set at 0.7)
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Consecutive loss tracking with automatic risk reduction
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Auto-compounding option
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Kelly criterion position sizing
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Anti-martingale functionality
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High threshold filtering for entry quality
Requirements
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MetaTrader 5 platform
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Minimum recommended deposit: $100 for cent accounts, $500 for standard accounts
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Supported timeframes: all timeframes (H1 and H4 recommended for cleaner signals)
Setup Instructions
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Attach the EA to a single chart (for example, EURUSD H1)
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Select the desired trading mode (Single-Pair or Multi-Pair)
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If using Multi-Pair mode, choose the appropriate level or define custom pairs
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Configure cumulative delta parameters (bar period)
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Set market structure detection sensitivity
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Configure risk parameters (daily loss, position size, and related settings)
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Test the EA on a demo account before live deployment
Important Notes
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The EA automatically detects broker suffixes such as .m, .c, .cent, .pro, and .ecn
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Maximum lot size protection is included
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The base threshold of 90 ensures only high-quality signals are executed
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The system does not use any moving average or lagging indicators
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Cumulative delta analysis is derived from tick volume data
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Market structure detection adapts to different timeframes
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the minimum deposit?
$100 for cent accounts, $500 for standard accounts.
Which timeframe works best?
H1 for swing trading, H4 for position trading. Higher timeframes provide more reliable institutional footprint detection.
How does this system differ from other SMC systems?
This system exclusively uses institutional order flow concepts without any lagging indicators. It relies purely on cumulative delta, market structure, and order flow analysis.
What is cumulative delta?
It is the net difference between buying and selling volume over a specified period. Positive cumulative delta indicates buying pressure, while negative indicates selling pressure.
What is the base threshold?
90 points. This is the minimum score required for any entry, ensuring high-quality signals with strong institutional confirmation.
Does this system use any moving averages?
No. The system does not use EMA, SMA, or any moving average indicators. All signals are based on price action, order flow, and institutional footprints.
Why does this system have a higher threshold than others?
The higher threshold ensures that only the strongest, most confirmed institutional signals are executed. This reduces trade frequency but may improve win rate.
Can this EA be backtested?
Yes. Use the MultiTester feature for multi-pair backtesting.
How many activations are provided?
Activation limits are set by the seller at the time of purchase, with a minimum of 5 activations per buyer.
Disclaimer
Trading forex, cryptocurrencies, and indices carries a high level of risk. You may lose all of your invested capital. Pure Order Flow System is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.
Users are advised to:
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Perform backtesting and forward testing on demo accounts
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Apply appropriate risk management strategies
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Understand the system's functionality before live trading
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Avoid using emergency funds or borrowed capital
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Be aware that pure order flow strategies may produce fewer signals with higher entry requirements
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Settings should be adjusted to current market conditions. By using this product, you acknowledge and accept these risks.