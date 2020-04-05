ICT Institutional MT5

Institutional Order Flow and Cumulative Delta Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Description

Pure Order Flow System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 that focuses exclusively on price action, order flow, and institutional footprints. The system does not use traditional trend indicators such as EMA or Bollinger Bands. Instead, it relies on order blocks, liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, and cumulative delta for trading decisions. This approach provides lag-free signals since it does not depend on moving average-based indicators that inherently lag behind price movement.

The Expert Advisor applies a scoring methodology with a base threshold of 90 points, requiring strong confirmation before any entry. The system is designed for traders who prefer a clean chart approach without indicator clutter, focusing purely on institutional order flow dynamics.

Core Features

Pure institutional signals – No lagging indicators (EMA, BBMA, or similar)

Order flow imbalance analysis – Based on cumulative delta calculations

Market structure breaks – BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character)

Divergence detection – For reversal confirmation without traditional indicators

14 signal components – Comprehensive evaluation across institutional order flow metrics

Cumulative delta measurement – Net volume calculation over 5-bar periods

High entry threshold – Base threshold of 90 points ensures quality entries

Multi-pair trading capability – Supports 30+ symbols including Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices

Single-pair mode – Focused trading on one instrument

Dynamic ATR-based settings – Stop-loss, take-profit, and offset adjustments based on market volatility

Three-level partial close – Progressive take-profit mechanism

Trailing stop mechanisms – Multiple trailing stop options

Risk management – Daily loss limits, profit targets, circuit breaker, and drawdown protection

Real-time dashboard – Toggle visibility with the 'D' key

Notification system – Alert delivery via email and platform notifications

Signal Scoring System

The EA evaluates trades using a scoring system with 14 signal components, all based on institutional order flow concepts. The base threshold of 90 points is among the highest across similar systems, ensuring only high-conviction signals are executed.

Primary Institutional Signals (High Weight)

Signal Component Maximum Score Description
Liquidity Sweep 30 Detection of institutional stop-loss hunting
Divergence 25 RSI/MACD divergence for reversal confirmation
Order Block 25 Institutional order zone identification
Market Structure 25 BOS and CHOCH for trend direction
SMC Filter 25 Smart Money Concepts filtering

Secondary Institutional Signals (Moderate Weight)

Signal Component Maximum Score Description
Fair Value Gap 20 Price gap analysis for entry confirmation
Support / Resistance 20 Key level identification and reaction
Cumulative Delta 20 Net volume analysis over 5-bar periods
Candle Direction 20 Price action confirmation
Order Flow Imbalance 15 Net buying versus selling pressure

Tertiary Signals (Lower Weight)

Signal Component Maximum Score Description
Breakout Detection 15 Price breach of recent levels
Confluence Zone 10 per level Multiple level alignment bonus

The total score is calculated by summing all active signal components. Entries are triggered only when the combined score meets or exceeds the base threshold of 90 points, ensuring strong institutional confirmation.

Cumulative Delta Analysis

The system calculates cumulative delta as the net difference between buying and selling volume:

Calculation Method

Cumulative Delta = Cumulative (Buy Volume - Sell Volume) over 5 bars

Interpretation

Delta Condition Implication
Positive and Increasing Strong buying pressure, bullish bias
Negative and Decreasing Strong selling pressure, bearish bias
Positive but Decreasing Buying pressure weakening, potential reversal
Negative but Increasing Selling pressure weakening, potential reversal

Delta Divergence

The system detects divergence between cumulative delta and price movement:

  • Price making higher highs while delta makes lower highs: Bearish divergence

  • Price making lower lows while delta makes higher lows: Bullish divergence

This provides non-indicator-based confirmation of potential reversals.

Market Structure Analysis

Break of Structure (BOS)

BOS occurs when price breaks a previous swing high in an uptrend or swing low in a downtrend. This confirms trend continuation and is weighted heavily in the scoring system.

Change of Character (CHOCH)

CHOCH occurs when price structure changes, such as:

  • Trend weakening: Smaller swings with reduced momentum

  • Trend reversal: Breaking of key structure levels

  • Consolidation: Range formation with no clear direction

Structure Confirmation

The system uses both BOS and CHOCH to confirm entry direction:

  • Long entries: Confirmed by BOS above previous high or CHOCH indicating bullish reversal

  • Short entries: Confirmed by BOS below previous low or CHOCH indicating bearish reversal

Order Flow Imbalance Analysis

The system measures the net pressure between buyers and sellers at the order flow level:

Positive Imbalance

  • More aggressive buying than selling

  • Supported by cumulative delta increasing

  • Weighted positively for long entries

Negative Imbalance

  • More aggressive selling than buying

  • Supported by cumulative delta decreasing

  • Weighted positively for short entries

Neutral Imbalance

  • Balanced buying and selling pressure

  • Lower signal weighting

  • Requires stronger confirmation from other components

Trading Modes

Single-Pair Mode

The EA analyzes and trades one specific pair on the chart to which it is attached. All signals and risk calculations apply to that single instrument. This mode is suitable for traders focusing on one pair or for smaller account balances.

Multi-Pair Mode

One EA instance manages multiple symbols from a single chart. The system reads data from all listed pairs in the Market Watch window. Each pair is evaluated independently, while global risk limits apply across all positions.

Multi-Pair Levels

Level Name Pairs
0 Beginner 3
1 Intermediate 7
2 Advanced 15
3 Expert 23
4 Pro 30
5 Custom User-defined

Risk Management Features

  • Daily loss limit (user-configurable percentage)

  • Daily profit target (stops new positions)

  • Circuit breaker: 30% drawdown triggers full close and 24-hour pause

  • Maximum concurrent positions limit

  • Correlation filter (threshold set at 0.7)

  • Consecutive loss tracking with automatic risk reduction

  • Auto-compounding option

  • Kelly criterion position sizing

  • Anti-martingale functionality

  • High threshold filtering for entry quality

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $100 for cent accounts, $500 for standard accounts

  • Supported timeframes: all timeframes (H1 and H4 recommended for cleaner signals)

Setup Instructions

  1. Attach the EA to a single chart (for example, EURUSD H1)

  2. Select the desired trading mode (Single-Pair or Multi-Pair)

  3. If using Multi-Pair mode, choose the appropriate level or define custom pairs

  4. Configure cumulative delta parameters (bar period)

  5. Set market structure detection sensitivity

  6. Configure risk parameters (daily loss, position size, and related settings)

  7. Test the EA on a demo account before live deployment

Important Notes

  • The EA automatically detects broker suffixes such as .m, .c, .cent, .pro, and .ecn

  • Maximum lot size protection is included

  • The base threshold of 90 ensures only high-quality signals are executed

  • The system does not use any moving average or lagging indicators

  • Cumulative delta analysis is derived from tick volume data

  • Market structure detection adapts to different timeframes

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit?
$100 for cent accounts, $500 for standard accounts.

Which timeframe works best?
H1 for swing trading, H4 for position trading. Higher timeframes provide more reliable institutional footprint detection.

How does this system differ from other SMC systems?
This system exclusively uses institutional order flow concepts without any lagging indicators. It relies purely on cumulative delta, market structure, and order flow analysis.

What is cumulative delta?
It is the net difference between buying and selling volume over a specified period. Positive cumulative delta indicates buying pressure, while negative indicates selling pressure.

What is the base threshold?
90 points. This is the minimum score required for any entry, ensuring high-quality signals with strong institutional confirmation.

Does this system use any moving averages?
No. The system does not use EMA, SMA, or any moving average indicators. All signals are based on price action, order flow, and institutional footprints.

Why does this system have a higher threshold than others?
The higher threshold ensures that only the strongest, most confirmed institutional signals are executed. This reduces trade frequency but may improve win rate.

Can this EA be backtested?
Yes. Use the MultiTester feature for multi-pair backtesting.

How many activations are provided?
Activation limits are set by the seller at the time of purchase, with a minimum of 5 activations per buyer.

Disclaimer

Trading forex, cryptocurrencies, and indices carries a high level of risk. You may lose all of your invested capital. Pure Order Flow System is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Users are advised to:

  • Perform backtesting and forward testing on demo accounts

  • Apply appropriate risk management strategies

  • Understand the system's functionality before live trading

  • Avoid using emergency funds or borrowed capital

  • Be aware that pure order flow strategies may produce fewer signals with higher entry requirements

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Settings should be adjusted to current market conditions. By using this product, you acknowledge and accept these risks.


Рекомендуем также
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Эксперты
Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Эксперты
Работа данного советника основана на работе индикатора Parabolic SAR . В расширенную версию советника вошли следующие изменения и улучшения: Произведен мониторинг поведения советника на различных типах торговых счетов и различных условиях(фиксированный/плавающий спред, ECN/центовые счета и т.д.) Расширен функционал советника. Стал более гибким и улучшил эффективность, в частности наблюдение за открытыми позициями. Работает как на 5-значных, так и на 4-значных котировках. Советник не использует м
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Автоматический советник для торговли по индикатору Hull Moving Average (HMA) на MetaTrader 5 КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ HMA Scalper Pro EA — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, работающий по направлению скользящей средней Hull (Hull Moving Average, HMA). Индикатор HMA определяет текущее направление тренда, а советник открывает сделки в его сторону, дополняя вход управлением капиталом Smart Risk, адаптивной сеточной торговлей, трейлинг-стопом, безубыт
PipsPro Scalper Gold
Hayyu Imam Muhammad
3 (2)
Эксперты
*This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
Royal Radiante Basic
Mr Jeeraphat Lommahadthai
Эксперты
Basic Version with Limited Lot sizes for Real world Testing. Royal Radiante   is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis.  Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio. The   Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance , Even with   bad   optimization this strategy will still be very profitable! This strategy   does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Syste
Code Green
Md Wakiluzzaman Raz
Эксперты
Code Green EA This is a breakout strategy featuring advanced market confirmation and robust risk management. The system is designed to be highly flexible, offering the choice to utilize a Martingale recovery module or trade without it. Performance & Transparency This EA is built to provide realistic, sustainable results rather than inflated or unrealistic returns. While I have conducted my own internal forward testing, I encourage all traders to verify the strategy’s performance independently on
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
Эксперты
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Эксперты
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
BB King
Khima Gorania
Эксперты
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Эксперты
NeoPips Engine EA — настоящая торговая революция уже наступила! «Настоящая сила торговли заключается в том, чтобы видеть то, что упускают другие. NeoPips Engine не следует за рынком — он им управляет». О NeoPips Engine EA: ваш интеллектуальный торговый союзник NeoPips Engine EA — это не обычный торговый робот. Это многомерный, оптимизированный для ИИ экспертный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужна точность, адаптивность и долгосрочная эффективность. В отличие от устаревших
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
Эксперты
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full source code included – transparent, modifiable, future-proof.
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
Scalping King M1 for XAUUSD
Thanaporn Janbuala
Эксперты
Here is the English version of your EA description — clean, professional, and without the “Input Settings” section as requested. ️ EA: XAU Multi-Logic Smart Trader v1.00 Automated Trading System for XAUUSD with Trailing Stop, Money Recovery, and Session Control This EA is designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a professional structure focused on risk control , automatic lot adjustment , smart SL/Trailing Stop , and session-based trading filters . It is ideal for traders who want a
Daily Synthetic Breakout PRO
Marina Dangerio
Эксперты
AQS-SyntheticBreakOut PRO Trend-following breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Engineered around a synthetic UTC trading day for portability and execution consistency Overview AQS-SyntheticBreakOut PRO is a rule-based trend-following breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to reduce a common weakness of “daily” trading systems: dependency on broker server time and session definitions . Many daily breakout strategies implicitly rely on broker-defined daily candles, meaning the sam
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Этот советник был разработан опытными практиками, которые глубоко понимают характеристики XAUUSD. Этот советник может хорошо работать на таймфреймах M1, M5, M15, M30 и H1. Чем уже выбранный временной интервал, тем меньший уровень фиксации прибыли вы можете регулировать, и наоборот. Стандартный размер лота установлен на уровне 0,01, но вы можете изменить его по своему вкусу. Уровень фиксации прибыли определяется в деньгах, а уровень стоп-лосса определяется в процентах от вашего капитала. Стандарт
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Эксперты
Советник Stacking King – точная мощь, простота управления Описание: Советник Stacking King – это мощный торговый инструмент, позволяющий мгновенно открывать несколько сделок одним кликом или автоматически стекировать сделки каждую минуту в течение заданного времени – прямо в вашем активном терминале MT5. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы, торгуете по тренду или торгуете на пробоях, этот советник даёт вам полный контроль с минимальными усилиями. Создан для реальных трейдеров, работающих на
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Эксперты
Magic Grid MT5 - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию (на счету типа хеджинг). Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли). Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютны
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Crossing Over
John Signer
Эксперты
The MA Crossover EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that executes trades based on moving average crossovers. It is designed to capture medium-term trend shifts on the M12 timeframe with clear entry signals and strict risk management. One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ.  Key Features Moving Average Crossover Strategy – Uses a fast and a slow moving average to generate buy and sell signals when crossovers occur, confirming trend direction changes. Customiz
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Эксперты
"Universal US100 HFT" — это высокочастотный скальпинговый бот, разработанный для работы с индексом NASDAQ 100 (US100). Робот ориентирован на краткосрочные сделки, используя малейшие колебания рынка для получения прибыли. Бот не применяет рискованные стратегии, такие как сетка или мартингейл, что делает его более безопасным и устойчивым к рыночным изменениям. Основные особенности: Высокочастотный скальпинг:   Бот ориентирован на быстрые сделки с минимальным временем удержания позиций, что позволя
Double Decker MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker   is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the   Accelerator Oscillator (AC)   for early momentum detection with the   Envelopes   indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses   Accelerator Oscillator   to identify shifts in market momentum. Con
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Эксперты
ThanosAlgotrade автоматический торговый советник для получения стабильной прибыли на длительном временном промежутке. Не требует ручного вмешательства. Предназначен для работы в терминале МТ5 на счетах типа "хедж" Советник нужно установить на график валютной пары EURUSD на тайм фрейм М1 и включить автоторговлю. Мониторинг работы советника  можно посмотреть здесь - ( ссылка на сигнал)
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Другие продукты этого автора
Ultimate Fusion MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Ultimate Fusion MT5 EA Version 2.2 – Multi-Pair Trading System with Signal Scoring and Machine Learning Optimization Description Fusion MT5 EA is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed to manage multiple trading instruments simultaneously from a single chart. The system employs a signal scoring methodology, incorporates machine learning techniques for weight optimization, and includes comprehensive risk management features. The Expert Advisor includes 23 built-in pair preset
Fast SMC Master
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Fast SMC Master EA Institutional Order Flow Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description SMC Order Flow System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect institutional order flow and smart money footprints in the forex, metals, crypto, and indices markets. The system specializes in identifying liquidity sweeps, order blocks, and fair value gaps (FVG) that often precede significant price movements by large market participants. This approach enables the system to follo
Reversal Hunter MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Reversal Hunter MT5 EA Mean-Reversion and Divergence-Based Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Reversal Detection System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 built to identify trend exhaustion points and hidden divergences in the forex, metals, crypto, and indices markets. Unlike trend-following systems, this EA focuses on detecting directional reversals through RSI and MACD divergence analysis, support and resistance violations, and Bollinger Band squeeze patterns. This
Fusion Alpha Sentinel Trade Multi Pair
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Fusion Alpha Sentinel Trade Multi Pair EA MetaTrader 5 Application – 10 Scoring Templates in One System Description Multi-Strategy Trading System is an automated application for MetaTrader 5 that integrates ten distinct trading methodologies into a single platform. Users can select from 10 pre-defined scoring templates—or create a custom configuration—through a single input parameter. This approach allows traders to adapt the system to different market conditions without purchasing multiple pro
Ranging King MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Ranging King MT5 EA Channel and Sideways Market Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Range Structure System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 optimized for sideways and low-trend market conditions. The system identifies clear price channels using Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku clouds, and pivot points. It avoids trading during strong breakouts unless confirmed by volume analysis, making it suitable for traders who prefer structured price channel environments. The Expert Adv
Momentum Blast MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Momentum Blast MT5 EA Trend Breakout and Momentum Continuation Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Breakout Momentum System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed to capture strong directional movements following the breach of key price levels. The system utilizes ADX for trend strength validation, volume surge analysis to confirm buying or selling pressure, and market structure breaks (BOS and CHOCH) for entries at the beginning of new trends. The Expert Advisor
Support Resistance Master
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Support Resistance Master EA Support and Resistance Level-Based Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Price Level System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 that bases all entry and exit decisions on historical supply and demand levels. The system dynamically identifies swing highs and lows, pivot points, and order congestion zones. The EA executes trades only when price reacts to these pre-defined levels, ensuring that entries are aligned with institutional interest area
Volatility Adaptor MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Volatility Adaptor MT5 EA Dynamic ATR-Based Adaptive Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Volatility Reactive System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 that dynamically adjusts trading frequency, stop-loss, take-profit, and expiry parameters based on the Average True Range (ATR) of each instrument. During high volatility periods, the system widens targets and reduces position sizes. During low volatility periods, the system tightens parameters to capture smaller movemen
Quick Reversal Master
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Quick Reversal Master EA High-Frequency Counter-Trend Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Description Rapid Signal System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed for quick and aggressive counter-trend entries. The system uses a minimal but high-impact signal set including candle direction, RSI extremes, liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, cumulative delta, and divergence detection. With a base threshold of 50, which is the lowest among all templates, the system generates signal
Fusion Nexus MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Fusion Nexus MT5 EA Adaptive Trading System for All Market Conditions Description Multi-Regime System is an automated trading application for MetaTrader 5 designed to perform across diverse market conditions including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The system combines a balanced mix of trend signals, range signals, and institutional signals with multi-timeframe (MTF) confirmation. This comprehensive approach ensures the EA can adapt to changing market dynamics without requiring m
Scalping Fusion
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Description Scalping Fusion   is an automated scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines   institutional order flow concepts   (Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, FVG) with   classical technical indicators   (EMA, RSI, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku) in a unified scoring system. The EA is designed for   single-pair, high-frequency scalping   with a strong emphasis on   dynamic risk management ,   auto-compounding , and   level-based pending order execution . Unlike pure SMC systems, Sca
Breakout News
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Breakout News EA   is an automated scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 specifically designed to capitalise on price volatility during scheduled high-impact news events. Unlike traditional breakout systems, this EA places both a   Buy Stop   and a   Sell Stop   order around the pre-news range, allowing it to catch directional moves immediately after the release. The EA is built for single‑pair trading with a strong focus on dynamic risk management, trailing stops, broker integrity monitoring
Trend Master MT5
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
# Trend Master EA – MA Crossover with Scoring & Adaptive Risk TrendMaster EA is an advanced, multi‑pair trend‑following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on a proven Moving Average crossover strategy enhanced with a sophisticated scoring system, dynamic risk management, and comprehensive protection mechanisms. Unlike simple crossover systems, TrendMaster evaluates multiple confluences – candle patterns, support/resistance proximity, RSI, ADX, and volume surges – to filter only high‑probab
Chimera Fusion Gold
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
Chimera Fusion – 5 Modes, Adaptive SL/TP, 6 Compounding Types Chimera Fusion is an advanced MT5 EA combining 5 strategies via voting, with 6 compounding modes, adaptive SL/TP (ATR + volatility + market + DD), and adaptive trailing stop. Features 5 trading modes (Scalp to Sniper) and auto-configures for Forex, Crypto, Indices & Commodities. Core Features Feature Description 5 Trading Modes Scalp → Active → Standard → Selective → Sniper (aggressive to conservative) 5 Strategies MA Cross, Breakout
Xauusd Averaging
Surya Nurvina
Эксперты
XAUUSD Averaging EA   is an automated grid trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor implements a professional averaging strategy with martingale position sizing, utilizing dynamic spacing based on market volatility through ATR (Average True Range) analysis. The system combines multiple grid modes with technical filters including Moving Average crossover signals, RSI confirmation, and ADX trend strength filtering. It feature
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв