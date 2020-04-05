VectorTrend

VectorTrend

VectorTrend is a multi-timeframe trend-following Expert Advisor designed for forex markets. It combines higher-timeframe trend direction with lower-timeframe pullback entries, using EMA structure, ADX confirmation, Fibonacci-style pullback zones, support/resistance proximity, and an ATR-blended grid approach for position scaling.

The EA waits for trend alignment first, then looks for controlled pullback opportunities rather than chasing every move. Positions are managed as a basket, with account-currency profit targets, trailing profit protection, emergency drawdown protection, trading-session filters, weekday filters, spread protection, and optional magic-number pause control for multi-EA accounts.

Key Features

  • Multi-timeframe trend and pullback logic
  • Two built-in trading profiles: Conservative H1 and Aggressive M30
  • EMA, ADX, swing, Fibonacci-zone, and support/resistance filters
  • ATR-adjusted grid spacing
  • Basket profit target with trailing profit drop
  • Emergency drawdown and deep drawdown recovery exit
  • Time-of-day and weekday trading filters
  • Spread filter
  • Optional margin-use cap
  • Magic-number pause filter for multi-EA accounts
  • Automatic chart styling

Backtest Performance — CADCHF M30, Aggressive Profile

Tested on 99% real-tick data, January 2023 to May 2026:

Metric Result
Initial Deposit $1,250
Net Profit $1,157.73
Profit Factor 8.17
Total Trades 61
Win Rate 83.61%
Max Equity Drawdown 26.84%
Expected Payoff $18.98

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 only (not compatible with MT4)
  • Netting account mode required — hedging accounts are not supported
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 USD. Recommended starting capital: $1,250–$1,500
  • Tested at 1:50 leverage. Higher leverage increases risk; lower leverage reduces position sizing
  • A VPS is recommended to ensure uninterrupted operation of session and time filters

FIFO and US Broker Notice

VectorTrend manages positions as a basket and may hold multiple positions in the same direction on the same symbol. This is incompatible with the FIFO (First In, First Out) rule enforced by US-regulated brokers (NFA/CFTC). US traders should verify broker compatibility before use.

Recommended Use

VectorTrend is intended for forex pairs with clean directional movement and reasonable spreads. It was developed and tested primarily on CADCHF. For best results, test the EA on your broker's data before live use. Spreads, swaps, execution speed, leverage, and symbol specifications can significantly affect performance.

Risk Notice

VectorTrend uses basket and grid-style position management. While the EA includes multiple risk controls, grid strategies can experience increased drawdown during extended adverse market movement. Always use appropriate lot sizing, test thoroughly, and avoid over-leveraging. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Simon Reeves
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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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